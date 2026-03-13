Carbon Fiber Market Size to USD 7.9 Billion by 2035 | CAGR 3%

The carbon fiber market is currently navigating a period of significant strategic revaluation, estimated at USD 5.7 billion in 2024 and projected to grow to USD 7.9 billion by 2035.

GLOBAL SUPPLY CHAIN & MARKET DISRUPTION ALERT

As of March 13, 2026, the carbon fiber industry is entering a phase of acute price escalation and supply tension. Following the military strikes in late February 2026 and the subsequent closure of the Strait of Hormuz, the market for high-performance composites is facing its most significant challenge of the decade.

Key 2026 Disruption Impacts:

Major Pricing Wave: In March 2026, Toray Industries , the world’s largest producer, announced a 10% to 20% price increase across its entire TORAYCA® line, including raw fiber, pre-pregs, and laminates.

Precursor Supply Risk: Carbon fiber production is heavily dependent on Polyacrylonitrile (PAN) , an oil-derived precursor. With Middle Eastern naphtha and oil routes blocked, Asian and European producers are facing immediate feedstock surcharges.

Geopolitical Substitution: As prices climb, Chinese producers like Jilin Chemical Fiber Group are aggressively positioning themselves as “stable alternatives,” raising their own prices by up to ¥10,000 per ton for premium 3K grades to match the shifting global value.

Logistical Delays: Shipments of aerospace-grade fibers from Japan to Western assembly plants are being rerouted around Africa, extending lead times by 3 weeks and quadrupling war-risk insurance premiums.

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Market Overview & Growth

Current Market Size (2024): USD 5.7 Billion.

Projected Market Size (2035): USD 7.9 Billion.

Growth Rate (CAGR): 3% (2025–2035).

2026 Valuation: Prior to the recent disruption, the market was on track to reach USD 6.02 billion by the end of 2026.

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KEY MARKET INSIGHTS

The carbon fiber industry reached USD 5.9 billion in 2025 and is being transformed by the “Hydrogen & EV Mandate” in 2026.

Beyond traditional aerospace dominance, 2026 is seeing a massive volume surge in pressure vessels for hydrogen storage. As the hydrogen economy scales, carbon fiber is no longer just a luxury material for supercars; it has become a critical national security asset for energy transition. Furthermore, the JEC World 2026 summit (held this week in March) has highlighted a major shift toward closed-loop recycling systems. Partnerships, such as the new MoU between Aditya Birla and Catack-H, are aimed at making recycled carbon fiber (rCF) a commercially viable alternative to offset the surging costs of virgin fiber.

Key Market Segments

By Application

Aerospace & Defense: The largest revenue generator (approx. 38% share ); demand is bifurcated between legacy defense programs and the ramp-up of the Boeing 777X and Airbus A321XLR .

Wind Energy: Rapidly expanding as turbine blade lengths exceed 100 meters, requiring the stiffness-to-weight ratio of carbon fiber to prevent structural sag.

Automotive: Driven by EV lightweighting to offset battery weight; automotive applications now account for nearly 35% of consumption in 2026.

Pressure Vessels: The fastest-growing niche, essential for high-pressure hydrogen tanks in fuel-cell trucks and buses.

By Type

Continuous Fiber: The dominant form for primary aerospace structures and wind blades.

Chopped/Milled Fiber: Growing in 2026 for use in 3D printing and consumer electronics casings.

Recycled Carbon Fiber (rCF): Gaining momentum as a cost-effective, sustainable alternative for non-structural automotive parts.

Regional Insights

Asia-Pacific: The largest consuming and producing region. China and South Korea are emerging as investment hotspots due to massive domestic subsidies for EV and hydrogen infrastructure.

Europe: Historically the largest market for wind energy and luxury automotive; currently facing the highest energy-driven production costs in 2026.

North America: Dominates in advanced defense and space applications, with a heavy focus on automated fiber placement (AFP) technologies.

Drivers & Challenges

Driver: Global Decarbonization Targets ; accelerating the shift from heavy metals to composites in transportation.

Driver: Commercial Aircraft Recovery ; record-high order backlogs for fuel-efficient wide-body jets.

Challenge: High Material Cost ; current 2026 price hikes are creating a “structural barrier” for widespread adoption in low-cost consumer segments.

Challenge:Feedstock Vulnerability; the industry’s reliance on PAN precursors makes it highly susceptible to the 2026 Middle East energy crisis.

More Related Insight

FAQ (Frequently Asked Questions)

What was the carbon fiber market size in 2024?

The market was estimated at USD 5.7 billion.

What is the expected growth rate (CAGR)?

The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3% from 2025 to 2035.

Why are carbon fiber prices rising in March 2026?

The closure of the Strait of Hormuz has disrupted chemical feedstocks (PAN), while major producers like Toray have issued 10–20% price increases to manage rising energy and logistical costs.

Which application is growing the fastest?

Pressure vessels for hydrogen storage and EV structural components are the highest-growth niches in 2026.