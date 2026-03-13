Global Diagnostic Imaging Market to Reach USD 45.12 Billion by 2030

According to the report published by Virtue Market Research in The Global Diagnostic Imaging Market was valued at USD 31.63 billion and is projected to reach USD 45.12 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.1% over the forecast period of 2025–2030. The market continues to expand primarily due to the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, the rise in aging populations worldwide, and the continued shift toward early and accurate disease diagnosis. Technological advancements such as AI-enabled imaging, 3D and 4D visualization, and portable imaging devices are significantly transforming the diagnostic imaging landscape, enabling faster workflows and improved clinical outcomes.

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One of the key long-term drivers of this market is the rising burden of chronic diseases, including cancer, cardiovascular disorders, neurological conditions, and musculoskeletal injuries. As the global elderly population grows, the demand for non-invasive diagnostic assessment continues to surge. Diagnostic imaging plays a crucial role in early detection, treatment monitoring, and personalized medical care—ensuring a strong and sustained demand throughout the coming decade.

In the short term, technology integration and system upgrades in hospitals and diagnostic centers are fueling market expansion. Healthcare facilities across developed and emerging markets are upgrading analog imaging systems to digital platforms to improve accuracy, speed, image storage, and data-sharing capabilities. This transition is driving rapid adoption in the short run, particularly in mid-size healthcare centers.

The market offers strong opportunities in AI-powered imaging and portable/point-of-care imaging solutions. Growing investment in cloud-based imaging storage and tele-radiology platforms is also enabling remote diagnostics, increasing accessibility across underserved regions, and opening doors for global service expansion.

The COVID-19 pandemic intensified the need for diagnostic imaging, particularly CT and X-ray scans for identifying and monitoring lung complications related to infection. This led to accelerated equipment purchases, improved radiology infrastructures, and stronger emphasis on fast, low-contact imaging workflows. Although the spike in emergency diagnostic volumes has stabilized post-pandemic, the investments made during this period continue to strengthen market growth.

Diagnostic Imaging Market segmentation

By Imaging Systems: MRI , Ultrasound , CT Scanners , Nuclear Imaging Systems , X-Rays , Mammography Systems

Among these segments, Ultrasound held the largest share of the market in 2024, accounting for approximately 30%. Its dominance is attributed to key advantages such as affordability, portability, radiation-free imaging, and rapid diagnostic capabilities. Meanwhile, the CT Scanner segment is projected to be among the fastest-growing segments during 2025–2030, driven by its expanded use in emergency diagnostics and ongoing advancements in AI-assisted CT workflows.

By Application: General Radiology , Vascular Imaging , Dental Care , Fluoroscopy , Cardiology , Oncology , Neurology , Other Applications

The Oncology segment leads the market and is expected to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. Rising global cancer incidence, increased screening programs, and availability of precision-imaging technologies have driven high adoption. Additionally, the Orthopedics segment is expected to grow rapidly due to increased cases of fractures, arthritis, and sports injuries, particularly in aging populations worldwide.

By End-User: Hospitals/Clinics , Homecare Settings , Other End Users

The Hospitals/Clinics segment held the largest share in 2024, supported by high patient inflow, strong infrastructure, and expanded use of digital imaging suites. Hospitals also benefit from greater budgets for premium imaging devices, contributing to ongoing dominance in this category. The Homecare Settings segment is projected to expand steadily with advancements in handheld ultrasound and portable imaging equipment.

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By Region

North America led the global market in 2024 due to high healthcare expenditure, adoption of advanced imaging modalities, and increased emphasis on early diagnosis.

Asia-Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest-growing region during 2025–2030, driven by rapid hospital expansion, increased healthcare funding, improving medical infrastructure, and a rising focus on early disease detection among populations in China, India, Japan, and Southeast Asia.

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Latest Trends and Developments:

• AI and Machine Learning Integration: AI is increasingly used for image interpretation, workflow automation, disease prediction, and reducing diagnostic errors.

• Portable and Handheld Imaging Devices: Compact ultrasound and mobile X-ray systems are enabling imaging in ambulances, rural clinics, and homecare environments.

• Cloud-Based PACS and Tele-Radiology: Cloud storage and remote diagnostics platforms are improving collaborative healthcare and enabling 24/7 radiology services.