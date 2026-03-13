Global Argan Oil Hair Shampoo Products Market: Industry Analysis and Growth Outlook (2023–2030)

The global Argan Oil Hair Shampoo Products Market was valued at USD 55.46 million in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 127.81 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 11.0% during the forecast period (2023–2030). Rising demand for natural and specialized hair care products, increasing awareness about scalp health, and the growing popularity of organic beauty products are key factors driving the market growth.

Introduction to Argan Oil Hair Shampoo Products

Argan oil is a natural oil extracted from the kernels of the argan tree and is widely used in both culinary and cosmetic applications. Traditionally used in Moroccan cuisine for dishes such as couscous and bread dips like amlu, argan oil has gained significant attention in the cosmetics industry due to its rich nutritional composition.

Argan oil contains triglycerides, fatty acids, vitamin E, phenols, carotenoids, and squalene, which provide numerous benefits for hair and skin health. The oil extraction process involves drying the fruit, removing the pulp, and pressing the kernels to extract oil. Approximately 40 kilograms of dried argan fruit are required to produce one liter of argan oil, highlighting the resource-intensive nature of its production.

Due to its nourishing and moisturizing properties, argan oil is commonly used in various personal care products such as shampoos, conditioners, lotions, creams, lip glosses, and cleansers.

Market Drivers

Increasing Demand for Specialized Hair Care Products

One of the major drivers of the argan oil hair shampoo products market is the growing demand for targeted hair care solutions. Increasing incidences of hair issues such as dandruff, hair thinning, excessive sebum production, and hair loss have prompted consumers to seek specialized hair care products.

Modern lifestyles, environmental pollution, stress, and dietary habits have contributed to scalp and hair health problems. As a result, consumers are increasingly choosing shampoos formulated with natural ingredients like argan oil to address these concerns.

Hair care brands are expanding their product portfolios with formulations that cater to different hair types and scalp conditions, which is further boosting the demand for argan oil-based shampoos.

Multifunctional Benefits of Argan Oil

Argan oil offers multiple benefits for both hair and skin care, making it a popular ingredient in personal care products. Rich in vitamin E and essential fatty acids, argan oil helps:

Hydrate and nourish the scalp

Reduce dandruff and dryness

Repair damaged hair

Prevent heat damage from styling tools

Improve hair shine and texture

Control frizz and split ends

Additionally, argan oil promotes hair growth and supports scalp health, making it a valuable component in modern hair care formulations. These benefits are significantly contributing to the increasing demand for argan oil hair shampoo products globally.

Market Challenges

Rising Presence of Counterfeit Products

The growing presence of counterfeit cosmetic products is a major challenge affecting the argan oil hair shampoo products market. Counterfeit products not only harm brand reputation but also create difficulties for genuine manufacturers trying to maintain their market position.

The widespread availability of fake products in both domestic and international markets reduces consumer trust and affects the overall growth of the industry.

Market Opportunities

Expansion into Emerging Markets

Expanding into emerging markets presents significant growth opportunities for companies operating in the argan oil hair shampoo products market. Increasing consumer awareness about natural and organic beauty products, rising disposable incomes, and expanding distribution networks are expected to drive demand in developing regions.

Companies that expand their product lines and distribution channels in these markets can benefit from a larger consumer base and increased revenue opportunities.

Impact of COVID-19 on the Market

The COVID-19 pandemic had a considerable impact on the global argan oil hair shampoo products market. Lockdowns and restrictions disrupted supply chains and slowed down manufacturing and distribution activities.

Additionally, financial uncertainties caused consumers to reduce discretionary spending, leading to a decline in demand for premium personal care products. However, as economies reopened and supply chains stabilized, the market began to recover. The increasing focus on personal hygiene and self-care is expected to support the market’s growth in the coming years.

Recent Industry Developments

Several companies have introduced new argan oil-based hair care products to meet growing consumer demand.

In May 2023, CavinKare launched the “Natural & Pure” haircare range under the Nyle brand, featuring sulfate-free formulations made with natural ingredients. The product line includes shampoo, conditioner, and a 1-Step Express Hair Spa available in variants such as Argan Oil & Avocado, Tea Tree & Rosemary, and Murumuru Butter.

In February 2023, Moroccanoil expanded its Color Care Collection with new shampoo and conditioner products formulated with pomegranate extract and ArganID Technology, designed to protect hair color and repair hair cuticles.

Earlier, in March 2021, Dabur India introduced the Vatika Select premium shampoo range, including variants such as Moroccan Argan Oil shampoo, Coconut Milk Extract shampoo, Red Onion Black Seed Oil shampoo, and Apple Cider Vinegar shampoo.

Market Segmentation

By Nature

Conventional

Organic

The conventional segment dominated the market in 2022 due to its affordability, wider availability, and easy accessibility compared to organic products.

By Price Range

Mass

Premium

The mass segment held the largest share because of its affordability and broad consumer reach. Mass-market products cater to price-sensitive consumers while maintaining acceptable quality standards.

By End User

Women

Men

Kids

The women segment accounted for the largest market share, as women generally use a wider variety of hair care products and seek specialized solutions for hair-related concerns.

By Distribution Channel

Convenience Stores

Specialty Stores

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

E-commerce

Others

The supermarkets/hypermarkets segment dominated the market, owing to their extensive product variety, accessibility, and frequent promotional discounts.

Regional Analysis

North America

North America held the largest share of the argan oil hair shampoo products market in 2022. The region benefits from a well-established cosmetics industry, high consumer spending on personal care products, and growing demand for natural beauty solutions.

Asia-Pacific

The Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period due to rapid urbanization, increasing disposable incomes, and rising awareness of hair care products in countries such as India, China, and Japan.

Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa

Other regions including Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa are also witnessing steady growth driven by increasing consumer interest in organic and plant-based beauty products.

Key Market Players

Major companies operating in the global argan oil hair shampoo products market include:

L’Oréal

Moroccanoil

OGX Beauty

Pura D’Or

Renpure

One n’ Only Hair Care

Art Naturals

WOW Skin Science

Head & Shoulders

Maple Holistics

Conclusion

The global argan oil hair shampoo products market is witnessing strong growth due to increasing demand for natural and specialized hair care solutions. Consumers are becoming more conscious about ingredient quality, sustainability, and product effectiveness, which is boosting the adoption of argan oil-based hair care products.

With expanding distribution channels, continuous product innovation, and growing demand in emerging markets, the argan oil hair shampoo products market is expected to experience substantial growth through 2030.