Global Aspergillus Fijiensis Market: Growth, Trends, and Industry Outlook (2024–2030)

According to recent market research, the Global Aspergillus Fijiensis Market was valued at USD 90.20 million in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 199.40 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 12% during the forecast period (2024–2030). The market’s growth is primarily driven by increasing demand for fungal enzymes in the food and beverage sector, advancements in biotechnology, and the development of specialized enzymes for diverse industrial applications.

Industry Overview

Aspergillus fijiensis is a fungal species within the Aspergillus genus and has become an important microorganism for producing industrial enzymes. Due to its high protein secretion capability and food-safe characteristics, it is widely used as a host organism in enzyme production.

Enzymes derived from fungal fermentation play a crucial role in the food industry, influencing key product attributes such as:

Flavor

Aroma

Texture

Appearance

Color

Nutritional value

Shelf stability

Closely related species such as Aspergillus niger are widely used to produce enzymes like glucoamylase for applications in bread, beer, and other processed foods. Through fermentation of glucose or sucrose, these fungi also produce organic acids such as citric acid and gluconic acid, which are widely used as acidulants, preservatives, flavor enhancers, and buffering agents.

Microbial enzymes influence a wide range of organic food components including starches, sugars, proteins, lipids, fibers, and flavor compounds, making them vital in modern food processing.

Industrial fermentation using fungi enables the production of multiple valuable compounds such as:

Food enzymes

Polyunsaturated fatty acids

Vitamins

Flavoring agents

Organic acids

Advances in laboratory strain selection and genetic engineering have improved the ability to produce high-yield, food-grade enzyme products, making fungal biotechnology an essential component of modern food processing.

The food industry’s increasing focus on clean-label ingredients, sustainable production, and functional foods is further driving demand for fungal enzyme technologies, including those derived from Aspergillus species.

Impact of COVID-19 on the Market

The COVID-19 pandemic had a significant impact on the global food and biotechnology industries. Lockdowns, travel restrictions, and supply chain disruptions affected enzyme production and distribution worldwide.

Manufacturing plants experienced temporary closures, and the raw material supply chain was interrupted. These factors slowed the growth of the Aspergillus fijiensis market during the pandemic. However, as global industries resumed operations, the market began recovering steadily.

Market Drivers

Rising Demand for Fungal Enzymes in Food & Beverage Industry

Microbial enzymes have long been used in food processing due to their efficiency, reliability, and cost-effectiveness compared to plant- or animal-derived enzymes.

Key advantages of microbial enzymes include:

Higher stability

Consistent production quality

Scalable fermentation processes

Lower production costs

Food and beverage manufacturers are increasingly shifting away from chemical additives and adopting natural enzyme-based processing solutions.

These enzymes help improve:

Dough properties in bakery applications

Beverage clarification

Food texture and quality

Production efficiency

As a result, fungal enzymes are becoming essential for improving the quality and productivity of processed food products.

Advancements in Biotechnology and Enzyme Engineering

Technological progress in molecular biology, genomics, and microbial biotechnology has significantly improved enzyme discovery and production.

Advanced biotechnology techniques enable:

Development of enzymes with high specificity

Improved catalytic efficiency

Large-scale industrial fermentation

Custom enzyme modification

The growing demand for processed and packaged foods worldwide is also increasing the need for food preservatives and enzyme-based processing aids.

These innovations are expanding the application scope of fungal enzymes across multiple industries.

Market Restraints

Regulatory Challenges and Taxonomy Issues

Despite their industrial significance, black aspergilli species classification remains complex, which creates regulatory and scientific challenges.

Additionally, strict regulatory frameworks—particularly in Europe—have increased scrutiny of enzyme production using genetically modified microbial strains.

Differences in regulatory standards among countries previously created inconsistencies in enzyme approvals. To address these issues, the European Union introduced unified legislation regulating food enzyme safety.

Limited Operational Temperature and pH Range

Another challenge is the sensitivity of enzymes to environmental conditions.

Enzyme performance can be significantly affected by:

Temperature variations

pH changes

Processing conditions

High temperatures can denature enzymes, while pH levels outside the optimal range may reduce catalytic activity or permanently deactivate the enzyme.

Manufacturers are investing in research to develop enzymes capable of operating across wider temperature and pH ranges to improve industrial applicability.

Market Segmentation

By Application

The Aspergillus fijiensis market is segmented into the following applications:

Beverages

Processed Foods

Dairy

Bakery

Confectionery

Others

Enzymes play a critical role in maintaining the texture, flavor, and stability of food products.

In the beverage industry, enzymes such as:

Pectinases

Amylases

Cellulases

Xylanases

are commonly used for fruit juice extraction, clarification, and quality enhancement.

Growing consumer preference for natural, chemical-free beverages and foods is encouraging manufacturers to replace traditional chemical processes with enzyme-based alternatives.

Regional Analysis

North America

North America is expected to dominate the Aspergillus fijiensis market during the forecast period. Key factors supporting regional growth include:

High consumption of processed foods

Strong biotechnology research ecosystem

Increasing investment in enzyme development

Food ingredient companies in the region are continuously developing innovative enzyme technologies for industrial food processing.

Asia-Pacific

The Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest growth in the coming years.

Key growth drivers include:

Rapid urbanization

Increasing population

Rising demand for processed foods

Expansion of the food manufacturing sector

Countries such as China, India, and Japan are becoming major markets for enzyme-based food processing solutions.

Other Regions

Demand for food enzymes is also rising in emerging economies including Brazil, Argentina, Nigeria, and Middle Eastern countries, where urbanization and changing dietary patterns are increasing demand for processed food products.

Key Market Players

Major companies operating in the global Aspergillus fijiensis market include:

DuPont

AB Enzymes GmbH

Biocatalysts Limited

Amano Enzyme Inc.

Enzyme Development Corporation

Advanced Enzyme Technologies

DSM

Jiangsu Boli Bioproducts

Novozymes

Recent Industry Developments

February 2022 – Acquisition:

Kerry Group acquired biotechnology companies c-LEcta and Enmex to strengthen its enzyme production and biotechnology capabilities.

November 2020 – Strategic Partnership:

DuPont partnered with the Institute for the Future to promote innovation in the food and beverage sector through advanced biotechnology research.

Conclusion

The global Aspergillus fijiensis market is experiencing strong growth driven by increasing demand for enzyme-based food processing solutions, advances in biotechnology, and rising consumer preference for clean-label food ingredients.

As food manufacturers continue to adopt sustainable and natural processing methods, fungal enzymes will play an increasingly important role in the global food industry. Continued investments in biotechnology, enzyme engineering, and fermentation technologies are expected to further accelerate the growth of this market through 2030.