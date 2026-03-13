Water Treatment System Market Size, Outlook: Growth to $97.55 Billion by 2031

A water treatment system is a comprehensive setup designed to purify water by removing impurities like sediments, bacteria, chemicals, minerals, and heavy metals, ensuring it’s safe for drinking, cooking, bathing, and industrial use.

Water Treatment System Market Size and Share

The Water Treatment System Market is surging, driven by rising demand for clean water amid population growth, industrialization, and waterborne disease awareness. Valued at US$ 60.17 billion in 2023, the market is projected to hit US$ 97.55 billion by 2031, growing at a steady CAGR of 6.2% from 2023-2031. This expansion reflects innovations in filtration processes like reverse osmosis and ultraviolet sterilization, alongside applications in groundwater treatment, desalination, and drinking water purification.

Water Treatment System Market Growth Drivers

Key factors fueling this growth include the booming need for purified process water across industries. Sectors like power generation, manufacturing, pharmaceuticals, and food & beverages rely on treated water for steam generation, equipment cooling, and product quality assurance. For instance, India’s Central Pollution Control Board notes that industries consume ~500 billion cubic meters of freshwater annually, heightening the call for efficient systems. The food & beverage industry, in particular, uses clean water for processing and preservation, while manufacturing removes contaminants to protect machinery and comply with regulations.

Market Segmentation Highlights

The report breaks down the market by filtration process, type, application, and end user:

Filtration Process : Reverse osmosis dominated in 2023, thanks to its efficiency in desalination and impurity removal.

Type : Drinking water treatment systems led, followed by industrial and wastewater variants.

Application : Groundwater held the largest share, with strong growth in brackish/sea water desalination and rainwater harvesting.

End User: Municipal sector topped in 2023, with agriculture, food & beverage, and oil & gas showing rapid uptake.

Asia-Pacific leads regionally, propelled by high population density, urbanization, and government funding in countries like China, India, Japan, and Australia. Europe and North America follow, emphasizing regulatory compliance and tech advancements.

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Key Players in the Water Treatment System Market

Leading companies are innovating through expansions and new facilities:

Hitachi Zosen Corporation : Focuses on advanced industrial systems.

Pentair PLC : Specializes in residential and commercial filtration.

Thermax Limited : Opened a state-of-the-art Pune facility in April 2024 for water/wastewater solutions.

Xylem Inc : Leader in smart water technologies.

Veolia Environnement SA : Global provider of comprehensive treatment services.

Pall Corp : Expanded its Arabia facility in February 2024 for oil & gas filters.

Culligan International Co : Excels in portable and well water systems.

DuPont de Nemours Inc : Innovates in ion-exchange and membranes.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc : Advances UV sterilization tech.

3M Co. : Offers versatile filtration products.

Aqua Filsep Inc, Pure Aqua Inc, RITE Water Solutions, Aquatec International LLC, Filtra-Systems: Niche players in specialized purification.

These firms drive competition through R&D, mergers, and regional expansions, enhancing market dynamics.

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Future Outlook

Looking ahead, the Water Treatment System Market will thrive on sustainability mandates, IoT-integrated “smart” systems, and desalination tech for water-scarce regions. Rising investments in wastewater recycling exemplified by Hydro’s 2023 Schwandorf plant and BIPSO’s US$ 1.5 million Singen facility signal robust opportunities. By 2031, expect accelerated growth in Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa, as governments enforce stricter pollution controls and industries adopt zero-liquid discharge models, positioning water treatment as a cornerstone of global resource management.