The Global Plant-based Adhesives & Sealants Market is projected to reach a market size of USD 11.28 billion by the end of 2030.

The Plant-based Adhesives and Sealants Market was valued at USD 7.55 billion and is projected to reach a market size of USD 11.28 billion by the end of 2030. Over the forecast period of 2025-2030, the market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.9%.

The Plant-based Adhesives and Sealants Market is growing steadily as more industries look for eco-friendly alternatives to traditional chemical-based adhesives. One long-term driver of this market is the rising focus on sustainability and reducing environmental pollution. Manufacturers are increasingly investing in adhesives made from renewable sources such as starch, cellulose, and natural resins. These plant-based products offer lower carbon footprints and reduced volatile organic compounds, which make them appealing to companies aiming to meet green regulations. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the market experienced both challenges and unexpected boosts. Supply chain disruptions slowed production, but demand for hygienic and safer adhesives in packaging and medical applications increased. As more people worked from home and e-commerce surged, the need for sustainable packaging adhesives also grew, creating a mixed but overall positive effect on market growth.

In the short term, a major driver of the market is the increasing demand from the furniture and construction industries. Plant-based adhesives are becoming popular for wood-based panels, laminates, and flooring applications because they are safer for indoor use and reduce harmful emissions. This rising demand is pushing manufacturers to innovate and expand their production capabilities. At the same time, an important opportunity lies in the growth of the packaging sector. With global attention on reducing plastic usage and shifting toward biodegradable materials, plant-based adhesives offer a practical solution. Companies can develop new adhesive formulations tailored for recyclable and compostable packaging materials, opening doors to collaborations with major consumer goods brands and e-commerce platforms.

A notable trend observed in the industry is the integration of technology to enhance product performance. While plant-based adhesives were traditionally viewed as weaker than synthetic ones, recent advancements in chemical engineering and bio-based additives have improved bonding strength, water resistance, and durability. This trend has helped reduce skepticism among end-users and encouraged adoption in industrial applications beyond packaging, such as automotive interiors and electronics assembly. Companies are also exploring hybrid products that combine plant-based materials with small amounts of synthetic compounds to achieve optimal performance while maintaining sustainability goals. This careful balance of innovation and environmental responsibility is shaping the market’s trajectory and ensuring that plant-based adhesives and sealants remain competitive.

Segmentation Analysis:

By End-User Industry: Building & Construction, Automotive, Electronics, Renewable Energy, Healthcare, Aerospace, Others

The Plant-based Adhesives & Sealants Market by end-user industry shows diverse applications across multiple sectors. The largest segment in this category is building and construction, where plant-based adhesives are widely used for wood panels, laminates, flooring, and wall coverings. Their low emissions and natural composition make them safer for indoor environments and attractive to sustainable construction projects. On the other hand, the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period is renewable energy. Increasing use of adhesives and sealants in wind turbines, solar panels, and other green energy systems is driving growth. These plant-based adhesives help meet environmental compliance while offering strong bonding and resistance to extreme conditions. Automotive, electronics, healthcare, aerospace, and other industries are also adopting plant-based solutions, though at varying growth rates. Automotive applications include interior assembly and lightweight components, whereas electronics benefit from low-toxicity adhesives for sensitive parts. Healthcare and aerospace are exploring non-toxic sealants for specialty applications. Overall, the end-user segmentation highlights that while traditional sectors continue to dominate usage, emerging industries focused on sustainability are accelerating the adoption of plant-based adhesives and sealants, indicating a shift toward environmentally conscious industrial practices.

Regional Analysis:

When examining the Plant-based Adhesives & Sealants Market by region, North America stands as the largest segment. Strong government regulations on emissions, widespread green building initiatives, and high consumer awareness drive demand for eco-friendly adhesives and sealants in the region. Key applications include construction, furniture, packaging, and automotive components. On the other hand, the fastest-growing region during the forecast period is the Asia-Pacific. Rapid industrialization, expanding construction and electronics sectors, and rising demand for sustainable materials are boosting growth. Countries like China, India, and Japan are investing in plant-based adhesive technology to meet environmental standards and reduce dependence on chemical adhesives. Europe maintains steady growth with regulations supporting bio-based materials, while South America and the Middle East & Africa show moderate adoption due to slower industrial expansion and limited awareness. Regional dynamics demonstrate that regulatory frameworks, industrial needs, and sustainability trends heavily influence market expansion. While North America leads in absolute market size, Asia-Pacific’s accelerated adoption indicates a promising shift toward plant-based adhesive solutions, driven by economic development, industrial diversification, and the growing emphasis on greener supply chains across multiple industries.

Buy Now

Latest Industry Developments:

Strategic partnerships and collaborations to expand bio-based offerings: Companies within the plant-based adhesives & sealants market are increasingly forging alliances with raw‑material suppliers, research institutions and end‑users to co-develop formulations derived from renewable feedstocks. These collaborations enable access to certified bio-based resins, provide joint validation for performance and sustainability claims, and accelerate time‑to‑market for new products. By partnering upstream and downstream in the value chain, the industry is better positioned to respond to regulatory pressures, customise solutions for specific sectors (e.g., automotive or packaging), and strengthen credibility around eco‑credentials, thereby enhancing market share.

Expansion of manufacturing capacity and geographic footprint: A prominent trend is the build-out of production facilities dedicated to plant-derived adhesives and sealants in key regions, enabling scale advantages and improved supply chain resilience. Expanding manufacturing close to high-growth markets reduces lead times, lowers logistics costs, and positions firms to supply local end‑users more competitively. Beyond simply adding volume, this capacity expansion supports rapid scaling of innovative product lines, bolsters regional market presence, and provides firms the agility to adjust to regional regulatory regimes and sustainability standards—thus increasing market share in regional and global landscapes.

Product innovation combining performance with sustainability: To capture a larger market share, businesses are increasingly investing in research and development that yields plant-based adhesives and sealants with enhanced bonding strength, moisture and temperature resistance, and lower volatile organic compound (VOC) emissions. These innovations aim to match or exceed the performance of conventional petro-derived products while fulfilling sustainability commitments. By offering high-performance, eco-certified formulations, firms can appeal to end‑users in demanding segments such as automotive, electronics, and construction, thereby differentiating themselves and gaining share from traditional adhesive suppliers.