Global Companion Animal Diagnostics Market to Reach US$ 8.80 Billion by 2031, Propelled by AI Integration and the Pet Humanization Trend

According to The Insight Partners – The global companion animal diagnostics market is experiencing a significant shift toward high-tech, data-driven veterinary care. According to the latest strategic research study by The Insight Partners, the market was valued at US$ 4.61 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$ 8.80 billion by 2031. This growth represents a steady CAGR of 9.8% during the forecast period of 2025 to 2031.

The rising trend of pet humanization, where animals are increasingly treated as integral family members, is the primary driver behind this expansion. As pet owners prioritize preventive healthcare and early disease detection, the demand for sophisticated diagnostic tools—including molecular diagnostics, advanced imaging, and point-of-care (POC) analyzers—has reached new heights.

Get Sample PDF @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00004558

Leading Market Drivers and Industry Trends

The momentum in the companion animal diagnostics sector is fueled by several clinical and technological pillars:

The AI and Digitalization Revolution: A major trend in the industry is the integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in veterinary healthcare. AI-powered analyzers are now enabling faster insights into diagnostic outcomes, improved recognition of pathological patterns in blood smears, and more accurate interpretation of diagnostic images.

A major trend in the industry is the integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in veterinary healthcare. AI-powered analyzers are now enabling faster insights into diagnostic outcomes, improved recognition of pathological patterns in blood smears, and more accurate interpretation of diagnostic images. Upsurging Healthcare Expenditure: Pet owners are significantly increasing their spending on veterinary services. According to industry data, the humanization of pets has led to a surge in demand for routine wellness diagnostics, with owners increasingly opting for comprehensive diagnostic panels to manage chronic and acute diseases.

Pet owners are significantly increasing their spending on veterinary services. According to industry data, the humanization of pets has led to a surge in demand for routine wellness diagnostics, with owners increasingly opting for comprehensive diagnostic panels to manage chronic and acute diseases. Rapid Growth in Point-of-Care (POC) Testing: There is a growing demand for rapid tests and portable instruments that provide “same-visit” results. The ability to perform diagnostic procedures in-house rather than sending samples to external laboratories is a major value proposition for modern veterinary clinics.

There is a growing demand for rapid tests and portable instruments that provide “same-visit” results. The ability to perform diagnostic procedures in-house rather than sending samples to external laboratories is a major value proposition for modern veterinary clinics. Rising Prevalence of Zoonotic Diseases: The heightened awareness of diseases that can spread between animals and humans has intensified the need for accurate and frequent diagnostic monitoring to ensure household and public safety.

Regional Market Analysis

North America: In 2024, North America dominated the global market share. This leadership is supported by a highly developed veterinary infrastructure, a high pet ownership rate, and a significant penetration of pet insurance, which lowers the financial barrier for advanced diagnostic procedures.

In 2024, North America dominated the global market share. This leadership is supported by a highly developed veterinary infrastructure, a high pet ownership rate, and a significant penetration of pet insurance, which lowers the financial barrier for advanced diagnostic procedures. Asia-Pacific: This region is anticipated to be the fastest-growing market through 2031. Rapid urbanization and a burgeoning middle class in countries like China and India are leading to record levels of pet adoption and a subsequent demand for professional veterinary diagnostic services.

Get Full Copy @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00004558

Top Industry Players

The competitive ecosystem is lead by organizations focusing on technological innovation and strategic acquisitions to expand their diagnostic portfolios. Key players include:

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc.

Zoetis Inc.

Mars, Incorporated (Antech Diagnostics)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Heska Corporation

Neogen Corporation

Fujifilm Holdings Corporation

Mindray Animal Medical

bioMérieux SA

Randox Laboratories Ltd.

Related Reports –

Veterinary Diagnostics Products Market Growth Analysis, Share and Regional Trends to 2031

Veterinary Diagnostics Market Insights | Size, Share and Scope by 2030

About Us –

The Insight Partners provides comprehensive syndicated and tailored market research services in the healthcare, technology, and industrial domains. Renowned for delivering strategic intelligence and practical insights, the firm empowers businesses to remain competitive in ever-evolving global markets.

Contact Information

Email: sales@theinsightpartners.com

Also Available in : Korean German Japanese French Chinese Italian Spanish