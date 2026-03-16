Vacuum Insulated Pipe Market to Reach US$ 1,386.3 Million by 2028, Driven by LNG Demand and Superior Insulation Properties

Vacuum Insulated Pipe, also known as vacuum-jacketed piping, is a specialized double-walled piping system designed for efficient transport of cryogenic liquids like liquid nitrogen, oxygen, hydrogen, or LNG while minimizing heat ingress.

Vacuum Insulated Pipe Market Overview and Growth Drivers

The Vacuum Insulated Pipe Market was valued at US$ 920.5 million in 2020, is projected to grow to US$ 1,386.3 million by 2028, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.6% from 2021 to 2028. This expansion is fueled by increasing adoption in LNG applications, where VIPs offer reduced reliquefaction, minimal liquid losses, and efficient flow over long distances. End-users favor these pipes for their exceptional insulation, durability, and low-maintenance operations across industries like oil & gas, food & beverage, and aerospace.

The market segments into standard and customized products, with customized VIPs anticipated to achieve the highest CAGR due to tailored demands in oil & gas, energy, and healthcare sectors. Standard pipes dominated in 2020, appealing to SMEs in emerging APAC economies for their cost-effectiveness, ease of transport, and versatility in handling cryogenic liquids such as LNG, hydrogen, and nitrogen. Applications span cryogenic uses, food & beverage expected to lead market share amid rising packaged and frozen food trade alongside aerospace, electronic manufacturing, and others.

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Regional Dynamics and Policy Support

Government clean fuel policies worldwide are accelerating VIP demand, particularly for LNG infrastructure. In Asia Pacific, incentives like India’s GST reductions on conversion kits and subsidies for LPG vehicles boost natural gas adoption, supported by booming aerospace and manufacturing. North America and Europe benefit from oil & gas discoveries and regulatory pushes for energy efficiency. The COVID-19 pandemic temporarily disrupted supply chains in 2020-2021, impacting sectors like energy, chemicals, and food processing, but recovery has been robust.

Strategic Developments by Key Players

Key players drive innovation through mergers, acquisitions, and R&D. Notable developments include Air Liquide’s 2019 stake increase in Air Liquide Munay Tech Gases to supply industrial gases and Acme Cryogenics’ 2021 acquisition of Cryogenic Experts to expand U.S. presence. Recent tests by TMK on premium tubular solutions and Senior Flexonics’ expansions underscore competitive strategies.

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Key Players

ACME Cryogenics : Leader in cryogenic solutions; expanded via 2021 acquisition of Cryogenic Experts for broader product lines and West Coast U.S. reach.

Air Liquide : Global industrial gases giant; boosted stake in Kazakhstan JV in 2019 for hydrogen/nitrogen production, investing €86 million.

Chart Industries, Inc. : Key VIP manufacturer; focuses on LNG and cryogenic tech with strong global revenue and tech investments.

CRYENG GROUP PTY LTD. : Specializes in engineered cryogenic piping; active in APAC growth markets.

CRYOFAB, INC. : Provides dewars and VIP systems for industrial cryogenics.

CRYOWORKS, INC. : Offers custom vacuum-insulated components for high-purity applications.

DEMACO : Innovates in cryogenic transfer lines; emphasizes flexibility and monitoring tech.

Senior Flexonics : Develops welded metal bellows and VIPs; expanded non-aerospace markets in 2020.

SPS CRYOGENICS B.V. : European player in superconducting and cryogenic piping.

TMK: Top tubular solutions provider; conducted successful 2021 R&D tests for thermal wells per ISO standards.

Future Outlook

Looking beyond 2028, the vacuum insulated pipe market is poised for sustained growth, potentially exceeding earlier forecasts with CAGRs around 5-6.7% into the 2030s, driven by LNG trade surges, aerospace investments, and smart sensor integrations for predictive maintenance. Asia Pacific will likely dominate due to infrastructure booms in China and India, while global decarbonization policies enhance LNG as a bridge fuel, favoring advanced, modular VIP designs. Technological shifts toward hybrid insulation and real-time monitoring will further solidify VIPs’ role in energy-efficient industrial applications.

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