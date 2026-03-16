EP Grade Castor Oil Market Forecast 2035 | CAGR 5.9%
The global EP Grade Castor Oil market is a high-purity segment of the vegetable oil industry, valued at 1,331.9 USD Million in 2024. As of mid-March 2026, the sector is navigating a “Dual-Crisis” of logistical blockades and energy-driven cost spikes, yet it remains on a robust trajectory toward 2,500 USD Million by 2035.
GLOBAL SUPPLY CHAIN & LOGISTICS ALERT
As of March 16, 2026, the castor oil sector—which is 80–90% concentrated in India—is facing a severe export bottleneck following the functional closure of the Strait of Hormuz in late February:
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The “Hormuz Export Cliff”: While India is the primary producer, its export routes to Europe and North America are heavily impacted by the maritime gridlock. Daily vessel transits through the Strait have collapsed from 129 to just 4 in March 2026.
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Logistics & “War-Risk” Insurance: Freight rates for refined product carriers have increased by 72%, and war-risk insurance premiums have spiked 300–400%. Rerouting shipments around the Cape of Good Hope has added 14+ days to delivery times.
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Energy-Driven Processing Surcharge: Refinement into EP (European Pharmacopoeia) Grade requires energy-intensive degumming and bleaching. With Brent crude surpassing $119/barrel and Indian LPG/LNG supplies being rationed for household use, manufacturers are implementing “energy adjustment surcharges” of 12–18%.
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Market Overview & 2026 Milestones
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Current Market Size (2024): 1,331.9 USD Million.
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Projected Market Size (2035): 2,500 USD Million.
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Growth Rate (CAGR): 5.9% (2025–2035).
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2026 Valuation: Driven by the surge in bio-based pharmaceutical excipients, the market is on track to reach approximately 1,493 USD Million by the end of 2026.
Key 2026 Market Insights
The EP Grade Castor Oil industry is entering a “Regulatory & Sustainability Peak” in 2026. The European Pharmacopoeia (Ph. Eur.) Issue 13.1, effective as of April 2026, has introduced stricter purity and traceability standards. Furthermore, the Circular Economy is driving 2026 innovations in SuCCESS sustainability certification, with major players like Jayant Agro-Organics certifying all Gujarat sites in early 2026 to meet the “Green-Label” demands of the European cosmetics and pharmaceutical sectors.
Detailed Segment Analysis
By Application
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Pharmaceuticals: The largest segment, where EP Grade oil is critical as an excipient for injectable drug delivery (e.g., Paclitaxel) and as a non-toxic solubilizer for hydrophobic APIs.
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Cosmetics & Personal Care: High-growth segment in 2026, utilized for its ricinoleic acid content in “clean-label” hair serums and organic skin emollients.
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Food Industry: Used as a release agent and mold inhibitor, gaining traction as a natural alternative to synthetic additives.
By End Use
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Personal Care Products: Dominating the volume share, focusing on hypoallergenic and non-toxic formulations.
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Lubricants & Adhesives: Utilizing Modified Castor Oil for high-performance, bio-based industrial applications that require high thermal stability.
By Source & Form
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Organic Castor Oil: The fastest-growing sub-segment as consumers prioritize pesticide-free, sustainably sourced ingredients.
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Liquid & Modified Castor Oil: Liquid remains the standard for medical use, while modified forms are surging in the Biodiesel and specialized coating sectors.
Regional Insights
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Asia-Pacific: The undisputed dominant region (~90% of global production), led by India’s Gujarat and Rajasthan belts. Currently facing the sharpest margin compression due to LPG and natural gas rationing.
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Europe: The primary importer of EP Grade oil; currently leading the “Pharma-Grade Traceability” movement and implementing CBAM-linked carbon reporting for all chemical imports as of January 2026.
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North America: Driven by a surge in demand for castor-based biodegradable plastics and high-purity pharmaceutical intermediates.
Drivers & Challenges
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Driver 1: Bio-Based Excipient Demand. The pharmaceutical industry is moving away from petroleum-derived solubilizers in favor of biocompatible castor oil derivatives.
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Driver 2: 2026 Sustainability Mandates. New EU and US labels require proof of ethical sourcing, favoring companies with blockchain-verified supply chains.
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Hurdle 1: Geopolitical Export Risks. The Hormuz blockade has highlighted the vulnerability of a supply chain that is 90% concentrated in a single geographic corridor.
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Hurdle 2: Climate Volatility. While 2025/2026 saw decent rainfall in India, erratic monsoon patterns remain a systemic risk to castor seed yields and pricing.
Related Reports
FAQ
1. What is the projected CAGR for the EP Grade Castor Oil market?
The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.9% from 2025 to 2035.
2. How are the March 2026 shipping disruptions affecting prices?
The closure of the Strait of Hormuz has increased logistics and insurance costs, leading to an estimated 15–20% rise in the landed price of Indian castor oil in European ports.
3. Why is EP Grade specifically required for pharmaceuticals?
EP (European Pharmacopoeia) Grade ensures the oil meets strict purity, acidity, and moisture standards necessary for use in medications and injectables.
4. What is the expected market valuation by 2035?
The global market is projected to reach a valuation of 2,500 USD Million by 2035.
5. Which region dominates castor oil production?
India dominates the global market, accounting for over 80–90% of the world’s castor oil production.