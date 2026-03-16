Water-Soluble Fertilizers Market to Reach high by 2031 at 4GR (2025-2031)

by · March 16, 2026

Water-Soluble Fertilizers Market Overview

  • Water-soluble fertilizers include nitrogenous for leaf growth, phosphatic for roots, potassic for resilience, and micronutrients for deficiencies, applied via fertigation (drip) or foliar (spray). Horticulture dominates, field crops volume leader.
  • Powder forms common; Asia-Pacific irrigation hub.

Water-Soluble Fertilizers Market Analysis

Market Size, Share, Trends, Analysis, and Forecast by 2031

  • Global water-soluble fertilizers market forecasted to reach high by 2031, growing at 4% CAGR from 2025, driven by precision ag.​
  • Asia Pacific fastest region, fueled by horticulture/irrigation; North America tech leader.
  • Europe sustainable push; LATAM/MEA high-value exports.
  • Trends include nano-enhanced uptake, organic blends, AI-dosing kits.
  • Analysis shows fertigation 72.4% dominance; horticulture CAGR 7.1%.​
  • Forecast spotlights vertical farms, controlled env by 2031.​

Market Drivers and Opportunities

  • Precision irrigation/fertigation cuts waste; high-value crops need quick nutrition. Greenhouse/hydroponics boom demands soluble blends.
  • Opportunities in urban farms, climate-resilient varieties; APAC subsidies.

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Top Key Players

  • Pratik Industries and Laboratories
  • Deepak Fertilizers and Petrochemicals Corporation Limited
  • Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals Limited
  • IFFCO
  • Paradeep Phosphates Limited
  • Krishak Bharati Cooperative Limited
  • Mahadhan Agritech Limited
  • Gujarat Krushi Fertilizer Company
  • Yara Fertilisers India Pvt Ltd
  • Coromandel

Recent Developments

  • New soluble NPK launches for hydroponics; acquisitions boost micronutrient portfolios. Controlled-release solubles debut.
  • Drip-compatible powders expand greenhouse use.​

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Key Drivers Accelerating Growth

  • Drip/sprinkler adoption; greenhouse expansion; yield maximization.
  • Climate-smart ag needs flexible nutrition.​

Emerging Trends and Opportunities

  • Trends: chelated micros, slow-dissolve for leaching control. App-guided application.​
  • Opportunities: soilless culture, export fruits; APAC urban ag.​

Market Future Outlook

  • By 2031, water-soluble fertilizers fuel controlled ag, Asia Pacific leader. 4% CAGR via tech integration.​
  • Precision dissolves hunger challenges.

Related Reports:-

  1. Complex Fertilizers Market : Research Insights Report 2031
  1. Npk Fertilizers Market : Growth, Demand & Size by 2031

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