Blood Collection Market to Grow at 6.6% CAGR Through 2033

According to BMI; The Blood Collection Market size is expected to reach US$ 8.85 Billion by 2033 from US$ 4.99 Billion in 2025. The market is estimated to record a CAGR of 6.6% from 2026 to 2033.

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The global Blood Collection Market is experiencing steady and significant growth, driven by the rising global demand for diagnostic blood testing, expanding blood banking infrastructure, growing therapeutic apheresis applications, and continuous innovation in blood collection device safety, automation, and sample integrity technologies. This consistent growth trajectory reflects the fundamental and irreplaceable role of blood collection across virtually every domain of modern clinical medicine, from routine health screening and disease diagnosis to surgical preparation, transfusion medicine, and the management of complex chronic conditions requiring regular laboratory monitoring worldwide.

Market Overview

Blood collection represents one of the most universally performed clinical procedures in global healthcare, serving as the essential gateway to the laboratory diagnostic information that drives the vast majority of clinical decision-making across primary care, hospital, and specialty medical settings. The Blood Collection Market Growth encompasses a comprehensive portfolio of blood collection tubes, needles and syringes, blood bags, collection systems and monitors, and lancets, deployed across manual and automated collection workflows serving diagnostic, therapeutic, and blood banking applications. The market is being shaped by continuous advances in vacuum tube additive chemistry, safety-engineered needle and syringe designs, automated blood component collection systems, and digital sample tracking technologies that are collectively enhancing collection accuracy, patient and healthcare worker safety, sample quality, and operational efficiency across the Blood Collection Market globally. Growing global laboratory testing volumes, expanding blood donor programs, and the increasing adoption of automated blood collection platforms in high-throughput healthcare environments are collectively reinforcing the long-term growth foundations of the Blood Collection Market.

Segments Covered

By Product: Blood Collection Tubes, Needles and Syringes, Blood Bags, Blood Collection Systems/Monitors, and Lancets.

By Method: Manual Blood Collection and Automated Blood Collection.

By Application: Diagnostic Applications and Therapeutic Applications.

By End User: Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Nursing Homes, Diagnostic and Pathology Laboratories, Blood Banks, and Other End Users.

Market Leaders & Key Company Profiles

Fresenius Kabi AG

Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD)

Terumo BCT, Inc.

Greiner Bio-One International GmbH

Cardinal Health

Nipro Medical Corporation

SARSTEDT AG & Co. KG

Haemonetics Corporation

ICU Medical, Inc.

Retractable Technologies, Inc.

Conclusion

The Blood Collection Market is positioned for sustained and meaningful growth through 2033, underpinned by the indispensable role of blood collection across diagnostic medicine, therapeutic apheresis, and transfusion services, the global expansion of laboratory testing infrastructure, and the continuous advancement of collection device safety, automation, and sample quality technologies. As leading manufacturers continue to innovate across tube chemistry, safety device engineering, automated collection platforms, and digital pre-analytical workflow solutions, the Blood Collection Market will remain a foundational and commercially significant segment within the global in vitro diagnostics and medical device industry. Healthcare providers, laboratory professionals, blood banking specialists, and investors worldwide stand to benefit substantially from the continued growth and innovation defining the Blood Collection Market in the years ahead.

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