Linear Alkyl Benzene Supporting High-Performance Detergent Production

The linear alkyl benzene market is a key segment of the global petrochemical industry, driven primarily by its extensive use as a raw material in the production of linear alkylbenzene sulfonate, a widely used biodegradable surfactant. Linear alkyl benzene is valued for its excellent cleaning efficiency, compatibility, and environmental profile, making it a preferred ingredient in household and industrial detergents, dishwashing liquids, and cleaning agents. Its demand is closely linked to growth in the fast-moving consumer goods sector, rising hygiene awareness, and increasing consumption of cleaning products across residential and commercial applications.

As per Market Research Future analysis, the Linear Alkyl Benzene Market Size was estimated at 11.42 USD Billion in 2024. The Linear Alkyl Benzene industry is projected to grow from 11.91 USD Billion in 2025 to 18.19 USD Billion by 2035, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.32% during the forecast period 2025 – 2035.

The market is supported by steady demand from developing and developed regions, where urbanization, population growth, and changing lifestyles continue to boost the use of detergents and cleaning solutions. In addition to household applications, linear alkyl benzene is also used in industrial cleaners, emulsifiers, and certain specialty chemical formulations. Manufacturers are focusing on process optimization, feedstock efficiency, and sustainability to improve production performance and align with environmental regulations. The shift toward eco-friendly and biodegradable surfactants further strengthens the long-term outlook of the market.

GLOBAL SUPPLY CHAIN & MARKET DISRUPTION ALERT

Escalating geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, particularly around the Strait of Hormuz and the Red Sea, are creating significant disruptions across global energy, chemicals, and logistics markets. Critical shipping corridors are under pressure, with major oil, LNG, petrochemical, and raw material flows at risk, triggering supply chain delays, freight cost surges, insurance withdrawals, and heightened price volatility. These disruptions are increasing operational risks and cost uncertainties for industries dependent on global trade routes and energy-linked feedstocks.

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