Blood Pressure Cuffs Market Valued at US$ 551.17 Million in 2025 to Reach US$ 1,092.22 Million by 2033

According to BMI; The Blood Pressure Cuffs Market size is expected to reach US$ 1092.22 Million by 2033 from US$ 551.17 Million in 2025. The market is estimated to record a CAGR of 7.9% from 2026 to 2033.

The global Blood Pressure Cuffs Market is experiencing robust and sustained growth, driven by the escalating global burden of hypertension and cardiovascular disease, rising adoption of blood pressure monitoring across hospital, home care, and ambulatory care settings, and growing awareness of the critical importance of accurate, consistent blood pressure measurement in preventing heart attack, stroke, and end-organ damage. This strong growth trajectory reflects the expanding global demand for high-quality, reliable, and patient-appropriate blood pressure cuff solutions across automated and manual measurement platforms serving adult, infant, and pediatric patient populations in diverse clinical and non-clinical care environments worldwide.

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Market Overview

Blood pressure cuffs, also known as sphygmomanometer cuffs or BP cuffs, are foundational medical accessories that form an integral component of blood pressure measurement systems, encircling the patient’s limb to apply and release controlled pneumatic pressure that enables accurate systolic and diastolic blood pressure determination through auscultatory or oscillometric measurement methods. The Blood Pressure Cuffs Market Trends encompasses automated and manual cuff designs in reusable and disposable configurations, spanning a comprehensive range of sizes and constructions optimized for adult, infant, and pediatric patients across hospitals, home care settings, ambulatory care centers, urgent care centers, and primary care practices. The market is being shaped by growing infection control imperatives that are accelerating the adoption of single-use disposable blood pressure cuffs in hospital and clinical settings, advances in cuff bladder materials and bladder-to-cuff size accuracy that are improving measurement precision across diverse patient body habitus presentations, and the proliferation of automated ambulatory and home blood pressure monitoring devices that are expanding the Blood Pressure Cuffs Market’s reach into consumer health settings. Rising global hypertension awareness campaigns, expanding preventive cardiovascular screening programs, and the growing integration of blood pressure monitoring into wearable health technology platforms are collectively reinforcing the long-term growth foundations of the Blood Pressure Cuffs Market.

Segments Covered

By Type: Automated and Manual.

By Usage: Reusable and Disposable.

By Age Group: Adults and Infants and Children.

By End User: Hospitals, Home Care Settings, Ambulatory Care Centers, Urgent Care Centers, Primary Care Centers, and Other End Users.

Blood Pressure Cuffs Market News and Key Development:

The Blood Pressure Cuffs market is evaluated by gathering qualitative and quantitative data post primary and secondary research, which includes important corporate publications, association data, and databases. A few of the key developments in the Blood Pressure Cuffs market are:

In June 2025, Aktiia Received Regulatory Approval for the World’s First Optical Blood Pressure System Without the Need for Calibration with a Regular Cuff.

In July 2025, Hypertensive disorders of pregnancy are a leading cause of maternal death in the state of Indiana. To address this critical issue, the Indiana Hospital Association is teaming up with the Preeclampsia Foundation to distribute 9,000 Cuff Kits to 169 birthing hospitals, Nurse Family Partnership, and local Health Departments. The Cuff Kits© are provided to maternal health providers to help patients monitor their blood pressure from home during pregnancy and the postpartum period

Market Leaders & Key Company Profiles

OMRON Corporation, Inc.

Baxter International, Inc.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

GE HealthCare Technologies, Inc.

McKesson Corporation

B. Braun AG

Halma plc

OSI Systems, Inc.

American Diagnostic Corporation

Medline Industries, LP

Conclusion

The Blood Pressure Cuffs Market is positioned for sustained and meaningful growth through 2033, underpinned by the escalating global hypertension burden, the expanding adoption of blood pressure self-monitoring in home and ambulatory care settings, and the growing clinical and infection control imperatives driving demand for accurate, patient-appropriate, and hygienic blood pressure cuff solutions across diverse healthcare environments.

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