Pigment Red 31 Market is Estimated to Reach a Valuation of USD 3.9 Billion by 2035 | CAGR 5.8% (2025–2035)

The Pigment Red 31 Market represents a significant segment within the global organic pigments industry, widely serving paints and coatings, plastics, printing inks, textiles, and specialty industrial materials. Pigment Red 31, chemically classified as a monoazo organic pigment, is known for its bright blue-shade red coloration, excellent tinting strength, and strong light fastness. Due to its high color stability and heat resistance, the pigment is extensively utilized across industries that require durable and visually appealing colorants for both functional and decorative applications.

Pigment Red 31 is commonly incorporated into coatings, polymer compounds, rubber products, and synthetic fibers to deliver consistent color performance under demanding environmental conditions. Its resistance to fading, chemical exposure, and high temperatures makes it particularly valuable in automotive coatings, construction paints, packaging inks, and plastic manufacturing. The pigment also demonstrates excellent dispersion properties, allowing manufacturers to integrate it efficiently into various industrial formulations while maintaining uniform coloration and stability.

Financially, the global Pigment Red 31 market has demonstrated steady expansion. The market was valued at approximately USD 1.59 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach around USD 2.5 billion by 2032, supported by increasing demand from construction, automotive, and plastics industries. Building upon this momentum, the market is expected to reach approximately USD 3.9 billion by 2035, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of around 5.8% during the forecast period (2025–2035).

Pigment Red 31 Market Size was estimated at 1.59 (USD Billion) in 2023. The Pigment Red 31 Market Industry is expected to grow from 1.67(USD Billion) in 2024 to 2.5 (USD Billion) by 2032. The Pigment Red 31 Market CAGR (growth rate) is expected to be around 5.16% during the forecast period (2024 – 2032).

Market Drivers

One of the primary drivers of the Pigment Red 31 market is the expanding global paints and coatings industry. Infrastructure development, residential construction, and urbanization have increased the demand for high-performance pigments used in decorative and protective coatings. Pigment Red 31 provides vibrant coloration and strong durability, making it suitable for both interior and exterior coatings.

The rapid growth of the automotive sector further supports market expansion. Automotive manufacturers increasingly rely on durable pigments that maintain color stability under UV exposure and environmental stress. Pigment Red 31’s ability to provide long-lasting color intensity makes it a preferred choice in automotive paints and specialty coatings.

Rising demand in the plastics industry is another key growth factor. Pigment Red 31 is widely used in polymer coloration, including polystyrene, acrylic resins, and engineering plastics. Its high thermal stability allows it to withstand polymer processing temperatures while maintaining vibrant coloration.

Additionally, increasing demand for high-quality printing inks and packaging materials is stimulating pigment consumption. The pigment’s excellent dispersion properties and strong tinting strength make it suitable for printing inks used in packaging labels, consumer goods branding, and commercial printing applications.

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Market Challenges

Despite strong growth potential, the Pigment Red 31 market faces several challenges. One major limitation is regulatory pressure on chemical pigments due to environmental and safety concerns. Many governments are implementing stricter guidelines regarding chemical manufacturing processes, waste management, and pigment toxicity, requiring manufacturers to invest in cleaner production technologies.

Raw material price volatility also affects the pigment manufacturing industry. The production of organic pigments involves petrochemical intermediates and specialty chemical components whose prices fluctuate with global energy markets, potentially impacting production costs and profitability.

Another challenge arises from competition with alternative pigments and advanced color technologies. High-performance pigments such as quinacridone and perylene pigments offer superior weather resistance and color strength in certain applications, forcing Pigment Red 31 manufacturers to innovate and improve product performance.

Furthermore, the pigment industry is highly competitive, with numerous global and regional manufacturers competing on price and quality. This intensifies market pressure and requires continuous product development and differentiation.

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Market Opportunities

The Pigment Red 31 market offers substantial opportunities driven by increasing demand for environmentally friendly and high-performance pigments. Manufacturers are investing in sustainable pigment production technologies to reduce environmental impact and comply with evolving regulations.

Growth in the packaging industry also presents a significant opportunity. As global consumer goods production expands, the need for visually attractive packaging materials increases, creating strong demand for durable and vibrant pigments used in printing inks and plastic packaging components.

Another emerging opportunity lies in advanced polymer applications. The use of colored engineering plastics in electronics, automotive components, and consumer goods continues to expand, driving demand for pigments capable of maintaining color stability under high processing temperatures.

Additionally, technological innovation in pigment dispersion and nano-pigment development may improve pigment performance, including better color strength, enhanced UV resistance, and improved compatibility with modern coating and polymer systems.

Regional Insights

Asia Pacific dominates the Pigment Red 31 market due to rapid industrialization and expanding manufacturing sectors in countries such as China and India. The region’s strong presence in plastics production, automotive manufacturing, and textile industries significantly contributes to pigment demand.

North America represents another important market driven by advanced automotive production, a well-established coatings industry, and increasing adoption of high-performance pigments in industrial applications.

Europe maintains steady demand due to strict product quality standards and the presence of several leading pigment manufacturers and specialty chemical companies. The region also emphasizes environmentally compliant pigment formulations, supporting innovation within the industry.

Latin America and the Middle East & Africa are emerging markets where infrastructure development and industrial expansion are gradually increasing pigment consumption across coatings, plastics, and packaging applications.

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