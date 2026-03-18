Electrical Steel Sheet Market Worth USD 25.9 Billion by 2035 at 4.04% CAGR

The global electrical steel sheet market is the critical foundation of the global energy transition, valued at 16.75 USD Billion in 2024. As of mid-March 2026, the industry is entering a “Grid Resilience” era. While long-term projections estimate a valuation of 25.9 USD Billion by 2035, the immediate landscape is being reshaped by a massive surge in transformer demand and supply chain volatility linked to regional maritime blockades.

GLOBAL STEEL SUPPLY & ENERGY INFRASTRUCTURE ALERT (MARCH 2026)

As of March 18, 2026, the electrical steel sector—which requires highly specialized silicon-alloying and annealing processes—is facing a structural “Supply Cliff” following the functional closure of the Strait of Hormuz in late February:

The Silicon & Alloy Surcharge: High-grade electrical steel depends on precise silicon and aluminum additives. With Middle Eastern shipping paralyzed, global spot prices for these ferroalloys have surged by 18–22% this month.

India’s Industrial Energy Pivot: On March 11, 2026, the Indian government began rationing natural gas for energy-intensive sectors to prioritize domestic needs. This has directly slowed production at high-tech annealing lines in Gujarat and Odisha , extending lead times for Grain-Oriented (GO) steel by 8–12 weeks .

Logistics & “War-Risk” Insurance: Electrical steel is heavy and sensitive to moisture/corrosion during transit. Rerouting vessels around the Cape of Good Hope has added 10–14 days to transit times for Asian steel moving toward European and North American transformer manufacturers. “War-risk” insurance premiums for bulk steel carriers have spiked 10x.

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Market Overview & 2026 Milestones

2024 Valuation: 16.75 USD Billion .

2035 Projection: 25.9 USD Billion .

CAGR (2025–2035): 4.04% .

2026 Status: The market is undergoing an “Efficiency Revolution.” Driven by new 2026 global carbon mandates, the demand for Ultra-Low Core Loss steel (<0.5 W/kg) has seen a 28% spike in Q1 2026 as utilities rush to upgrade aging power grids.

Key 2026 Market Insights

The electrical steel sheet industry is entering an era of “Hyper-Efficient Electrification.” In early 2026, the Electric Vehicle (EV) boom has moved beyond simple motors to high-frequency traction inverters, driving a 15.4% demand spike for thin-gauge Non-Oriented (NO) steel. A major 2026 technical milestone is the commercialization of 6.5% Silicon Steel Sheets, which offer nearly zero magnetostriction, significantly reducing the “hum” and energy waste in urban sub-station transformers.

Detailed Segment Analysis

By Grade

Grain-Oriented (GO): The highest-value segment, essential for the Transformer market. In 2026, GO steel is in extreme shortage due to the global rollout of renewable energy storage sites.

Non-Oriented (NO): The volume leader, primarily used in Motors and Generators . Demand is surging in 2026 for high-efficiency appliance motors and EV powertrains.

Fully Processed vs. Semi-Processed: Shift toward fully processed grades in 2026 to reduce the manufacturing burden on end-users who lack specialized annealing equipment.

By Application

Transformers: The largest revenue segment (~42%), fueled by the replacement of aging 20th-century grid hardware in North America and Europe.

Motors: The fastest-growing segment, driven by the automation of industrial plants and the global “EV-First” policy shift.

Generators & Inductors: Critical for the 2026 expansion of offshore wind farms and large-scale solar arrays.

By Core Loss

Less than 0.5 W/kg: The premium segment for 2026, mandated for high-efficiency “Green Transformers.”

0.5–1.0 W/kg & 1.0–1.5 W/kg: Standard grades seeing steady demand in industrial machinery and consumer electronics.

Regional Insights

Asia-Pacific: The dominant producer and consumer ( ~50% share ), led by China, Japan, and India. Currently the region most vulnerable to Hormuz-linked logistics shocks and industrial energy rationing.

North America: Leading by “Strategic Re-shoring,” with massive federal subsidies driving the construction of domestic electrical steel plants to reduce reliance on Asian imports.

Europe: Driving the “Green Grid” transition, with the 2026 rollout of strict Tier 3 transformer efficiency standards.

Drivers & Challenges

Driver 1: Renewable Grid Integration. Every new wind and solar farm requires multiple transformers, creating a massive secondary market for GO electrical steel.

Driver 2: Industrial Automation. The 2026 “Factory of the Future” relies on high-efficiency servo motors that require premium electrical steel to minimize heat loss.

Hurdle 1: High Capital Intensity. The specialized equipment required for high-permeability steel is extremely expensive, limiting the entry of new market players.

Hurdle 2: Volatile Feedstock Costs. The 2026 energy crisis has pushed the cost of high-purity iron ore and silicon alloys up by an estimated 15–20%.

Related Insights

FAQ

1. What is the projected CAGR for the electrical steel sheet market?

The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.04% through 2035.

2. How is the 2026 Hormuz crisis affecting steel prices?

The blockade has restricted access to essential alloying elements and spiked shipping costs, leading to estimated price hikes of 12–18% for high-grade sheets.

3. Why is “Grain-Oriented” steel in such high demand in 2026?

It is the only material capable of meeting the efficiency requirements for the massive number of new transformers needed for renewable energy and grid modernization.

4. What is the expected market valuation by 2035?

The global market is projected to reach approximately 25.9 USD Billion by 2035.

5. Which region leads electrical steel production in 2026?

Asia-Pacific remains the leader due to massive industrial capacity, though North America is growing rapidly through domestic investment initiatives.