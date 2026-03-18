Aircraft Engine Forging Market to Reach US$ 5,966.86 Million by 2031, Driven by Rising Aircraft Production and Advanced Material Adoption

Aircraft Engine Forging Market Growth Overview

The Aircraft Engine Forging Market is poised for steady growth, with projections indicating it will reach US$ 5,966.86 million by 2031, up from US$ 3,787.15 million in 2024. According to the latest study by The Insight Partners, the market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.84% during the forecast period of 2025–2031. This growth is fueled by increasing aircraft production, rising demand for fuel-efficient engines, and continuous advancements in forging technologies and high-performance materials.

Importance of Aircraft Engine Forging

Aircraft engine forging plays a critical role in aerospace manufacturing, enabling the production of high-strength components such as turbine discs, rotors, shafts, and combustion chamber casings. By applying intense pressure to metals like titanium and nickel-based alloys, forging enhances the structural integrity, fatigue resistance, and durability of engine parts making them ideal for extreme operating environments.

Rising Air Traffic and Fleet Expansion

The surge in global air traffic and fleet expansion is one of the primary factors propelling market growth. Airlines across the world are investing in next-generation aircraft to meet passenger demand and improve operational efficiency. This has significantly increased the demand for forged engine components that offer superior mechanical performance and reliability. In addition, stringent aviation safety regulations continue to emphasize the importance of high-quality, defect-free components, further reinforcing the adoption of forging processes.

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Focus on Fuel Efficiency and Advanced Materials

Another major growth driver is the aviation industry’s focus on fuel efficiency and emission reduction. Forged components, especially those made from advanced alloys, contribute to lightweight engine designs and improved thermal efficiency. Nickel-based superalloys, in particular, dominate the market due to their exceptional heat resistance and strength, making them indispensable in turbine sections exposed to extreme temperatures.

Technological Advancements in Forging Processes

Technological advancements in forging techniques, such as isothermal forging and precision closed-die forging, are also transforming the industry. These innovations enable manufacturers to produce complex geometries with tight tolerances, reducing the need for additional machining and lowering production costs. Furthermore, the integration of digital manufacturing and automation under Industry 4.0 is enhancing process efficiency, quality control, and scalability.

Segmentation Insights

By Forging Type and Material

From a segmentation perspective, closed die forging remains a widely adopted method due to its ability to produce intricate, high-strength components. Meanwhile, seamless rolled ring forging is gaining traction for manufacturing large circular engine parts that require superior fatigue and thermal resistance. By material type, nickel alloys lead the market, followed by titanium alloys, which are increasingly used for their excellent strength-to-weight ratio. Aluminum and other specialty materials continue to serve niche applications where cost-effectiveness or specific mechanical properties are required.

Aircraft Type Demand Trends

In terms of aircraft type, the commercial aviation segment dominates the market, driven by growing passenger traffic and airline fleet modernization programs. However, the military aviation segment is also witnessing strong growth, supported by increasing defense budgets and the development of advanced fighter jets and transport aircraft.

Regional Growth Landscape

Regionally, Asia Pacific is emerging as a key growth hub, fueled by rapid aviation expansion in countries like India and China, along with increasing investments in domestic aerospace manufacturing capabilities.

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Recent Industry Developments

Recent industry developments further highlight the market’s momentum. Safran Aircraft Engines has strengthened its collaboration with Hindustan Aeronautics Limited to produce forged components for LEAP engines, supporting India’s “Make in India” initiative. Additionally, ATI Inc. secured a multi-year agreement with Airbus to supply titanium materials, reinforcing its position in the aerospace supply chain.

Key Players in the Aircraft Engine Forging Market

All Metals & Forge Group

OTTO FUCHS KG

Pacific Forge Incorporated

Precision Castparts Corp.

Safran SA

VSMPO-AVISMA Corp

Farinia Group

Doncasters Group

LISI GROUP

Allegheny Technologies Inc

Future Outlook

The aircraft engine forging market is set to witness sustained expansion over the coming years, driven by next-generation aircraft programs, increasing defense modernization efforts, and the transition toward sustainable aviation technologies. The emergence of hybrid-electric propulsion systems and sustainable aviation fuels will require innovative forged components designed for new engine architectures. Additionally, the growing importance of aftermarket services, including maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO), will create long-term revenue opportunities for forging manufacturers. As digitalization, automation, and advanced material science continue to evolve, companies that invest in innovation and strategic partnerships will be best positioned to capitalize on the market’s future growth trajectory.