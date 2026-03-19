New York, USA, Oct. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Corporate Wellness Market Overview

According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ Corporate Wellness Market Information By Service, Category, End User, and Region – Forecast till 2030“, the market was valued USD 57.3 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 109.4 billion by 2030 at 8.37% CAGR during the forecast period of 2022 to 2030.

Market Synopsis

Corporate wellness is a program that supports workers and their families and encourages a healthy workplace by integrating various health activities into daily work to lower health risks, enhance the quality of care, and increase productivity. The expanding adoption of wearable technology and fitness activities, as well as the rise in chronic diseases among corporate workers, are all factors contributing to the growth of the worldwide corporate wellness market. Numerous companies and firms across numerous industry sectors have begun establishing health programs for their staff, increasing market demand. Workplace wellness initiatives assist businesses in increasing productivity while lowering overall operating expenses.

The market for corporate wellness is anticipated to grow as people become more aware of the importance of employee health and well-being. Several businesses and industries have initiated employee health programs, which are anticipated to accelerate the market expansion of corporate wellness in the upcoming years. These programs assist businesses in increasing productivity by lowering total operating expenses. Rising employee wellness and health consciousness are also anticipated to considerably fuel market expansion during the forecast period. Numerous companies are adopting these services in developing nations to enhance lifestyle and health. This has greatly decreased overall healthcare spending and raised workforce productivity worldwide.