Clear Aligners Market Size Worth USD 9.3 Billion by 2030 at 22.09% CAGR – Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

New York, USA, Nov. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Clear Aligners Market Overview:

According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ Clear Aligners Market Information By Product Type, By Age, By Distribution Channel – Forecast till 2030”, the market size was valued USD 2.71 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 9.3 billion by 2030 at 22.09% CAGR during the forecast period 2022-2030

Market Scope:

Clear aligners are a series of tight-fitting custom-made mouthpieces or orthodontic devices that are beneficial in straightening misaligned or crooked teeth. Unlike traditional braces, clear aligners may be taken out and cleaned without anybody noticing. Technology, including as digital impression systems, is helping dentists create precise and individualized clear aligner systems for treating mild to moderate cases of misalignment.

Get Free Sample PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/6974

Market Drivers

Since tooth misalignment is becoming increasingly common among both adults and adolescents, clear aligners have gained tremendous popularity around the world. The worldwide dental care market is benefiting from rising consumer awareness and spending on dental health.

The expanding number of women in the world is a major factor in the industry’s expansion, as women are increasingly concerned with improving their outward appearance and dental health. Patients seek out orthodontic treatments due to the improved quality of healthcare services that has resulted from rising healthcare spending, and also because to the increased usage of innovative technologies in the healthcare sector.

Technologies including 3D impression systems, Nickel and Copper-Titanium wires, additive fabrication, CAD/CAM appliances, digital scanning technology, inconspicuous lingual braces, and clear temporary anchorage devices have exploded in popularity in response to the rising prevalence of dental problems. Because to these advancements, orthodontic care is now more reliable, efficient, and effective than ever before.

Market Restraints

The future of the global market for clear aligners could be hampered by factors such as the high upfront investment required to purchase a set of aligners, the scarcity of dentists with the necessary expertise in emerging regions, and inadequate orthodontic insurance coverage.

Browse In-depth Market Research Report (161 Pages) on Clear Aligners: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/clear-aligners-market-6974

COVID-19 Analysis:

The clear aligners sector has been negatively impacted by the COVID-19 epidemic, which has led to the temporary closure of manufacturing facilities and diminished demand. Players in the global market for clear aligners are focusing on strengthening their supply chains and speeding up processes to minimize future revenue losses as they try to limit the spread of SARS-CoV-2 among healthcare personnel. In addition, MRFR specialists anticipate a quicker worldwide market recovery in the future years as the lockdown is gradually lifted across countries and the novel coronavirus is brought under control.

Clear Aligners Market Segmentation:

By product type

There has been a shift in the global market for clear aligners, with the soft kind being the most popular among teenagers and hence the market leader.

By age

The adult demographic stands out as the most lucrative subset, with a predicted value of USD 3,197 Mn by the end of 2030. At the same time, the adolescent market is projected to expand at a rate of 22.10 percent over the assessment period.

By distribution channel

The MRFR analysis looks at both direct sales and distribution as important channels. The largest market share was held by direct sales channels (78%) and this sector is expected to grow rapidly (21.28% CAGR) over the next several years.

About Market Research Future:

Market Research Future (MRFR) is a global market research company that takes pride in its services, offering a complete and accurate analysis with regard to diverse markets and consumers worldwide. Market Research Future has the distinguished objective of providing the optimal quality research and granular research to clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help answer your most important questions.