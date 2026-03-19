Hyaluronic Acid Market Size to Surpass USD 20144.59 Million by 2027 at 6.77% CAGR – Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

New York, USA, Nov. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Hyaluronic Acid Market Overview

According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ Hyaluronic Acid Market Information by Grade, by Application, by End User, and Region – Forecast till 2027”, the market is expected to cross USD 20,144.59 million by 2027 at a CAGR of 6.77% during the forecast period 2020 to 2027.

Hyaluronic Acid Market Scope

Viscoelasticity, biocompatibility, hygroscopic, and moisture retention capacity are some of the key properties of hyaluronic acid. Hyaluronic acid acts as a shock absorber, lubricant, flow resistance & water balance regulator, and joint structure stabilizer owing to the said qualities.

Injectable hyaluronic acid helps bring down the appearance of wrinkles and fine lines, coupled with facial creases, providing lips and face framework, volume as well as structure. Injectable hyaluronic acid ensures instant and effective results.

Moreover, the natural aging process, smoking, pollution, and tobacco bring about a reduction in the amount of hyaluronic acid in human skin. As a result, products containing this ingredient see substantial demand among people.

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Market Drivers:

The hyaluronic acid industry is constantly evolving, considering the rising uptake of aesthetic procedures across developed as well as developing countries. Hyaluronic acid’s escalating use in cardiovascular implants, like vascular grafts and stents for enhancing the compatibility as well as the mounting knowledge level about anti-aging items should further fuel the market expansion rate. The efficacy of hyaluronic acid-based products is working in its favor and is leading to its robust demand in the global market.

The exploding worldwide population with surging preference for aesthetic treatments and antiaging cosmetics has been quite favorable. Thanks to its unique viscoelastic as well as moisturizing characteristics along with low toxicity levels, hyaluronic acid is a common ingredient in various products. Emerging demand for minimally invasive solutions due to lower side effects, reduced pain, lesser postsurgical complications, and shorter recovery time also raises the demand for hyaluronic acid.

Owing to the vast unmet medical requirements across emerging nations like South Korea and China, the Asia Pacific is projected to offer lucrative opportunities to global companies. The burgeoning geriatric consumer base in China and Japan has benefitted the anti-aging product sector to a large extent. In addition, the strong influence of western beauty and grooming standards over the population in APAC could also elevate the market position.

Market Restraints:

The hyaluronic acid industry can witness slightly hampered growth in the years to come owing to the adverse effects associated with the treatment like itching and redness. The high price of products containing hyaluronic acid and the possibility of allergic reactions in some people can translate into a decline in demand.

Browse In-depth Market Research Report (161 Pages) on Hyaluronic Acid: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/hyaluronic-acid-market-7434

COVID 19 Analysis

Hyaluronic acid’s demand saw a major decline since has applications in only elective procedures, owing to COVID-19 restrictions, particularly in the early stages. Additionally, patients either postponed or opted out of procedures, even in the later stages owing to the high risk of infection. This negatively affected the worldwide industry, leading to a drop in the overall revenue

With that said, the ease of pandemic restrictions worldwide has led to a higher demand for injection-based elective procedures, which should work in favor of the hyaluronic acid industry post-pandemic.

Hyaluronic Acid Market Segmentation

By Application

Major applications of hyaluronic acid are aesthetics, osteoarthritis, pharmaceutical API, cosmetics, dietary supplements, ophthalmology, and more. It is likely that the osteoarthritis segment will witness the fastest growth over the forecast timeline since hyaluronic acid is highly useful in treating patients with the condition.

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By Grade

Grade-wise, the market segments are cosmetic grade, food grade, and pharmaceutical grade.

By End-User

End-users profiled in the market study include the pharmaceutical industry, food industry, cosmetic surgery clinics, dermatology clinics, etc.

About Market Research Future:

Market Research Future (MRFR) is a global market research company that takes pride in its services, offering a complete and accurate analysis with regard to diverse markets and consumers worldwide. Market Research Future has the distinguished objective of providing the optimal quality research and granular research to clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help answer your most important questions.