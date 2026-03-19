Animal Veterinary Ultrasound Market Forecast 2033: Growth Fueled by Advancements in Imaging Technologies

The Global Animal Veterinary Ultrasound Market Outlook is experiencing robust and accelerating growth, driven by the rising global pet ownership rates, increasing expenditure on companion animal healthcare, growing adoption of advanced diagnostic imaging in veterinary clinical practice, and the expanding application of ultrasound technology across small animal and large animal medicine. Veterinary ultrasound systems provide non-invasive, real-time, and radiation-free soft tissue visualization capabilities that are indispensable for accurate diagnosis and treatment planning across a broad range of conditions in companion animals, livestock, and equine patients.

Business Market Insights has published an in-depth market research report titled “Animal Veterinary Ultrasound Market”, offering a detailed analysis of global market trends, growth drivers, segment performance, competitive landscape, and strategic outlook through 2033. According to the report, the Animal Veterinary Ultrasound Market size is expected to reach US$ 970.46 Million by 2033 from US$ 488.5 Million in 2025, recording a CAGR of 8.96% from 2026 to 2033.

As pet humanization trends deepen globally and animal owners increasingly expect the same standard of diagnostic sophistication for their animals as is available in human medicine, the demand for advanced veterinary imaging equipment is rising steadily. Simultaneously, the commercial livestock and equine industries are increasingly recognizing the value of ultrasound-guided reproductive management, musculoskeletal assessment, and internal medicine diagnostics in optimizing animal health outcomes and production efficiency. The Animal Veterinary Ultrasound Market is set to nearly double in value over the forecast period, reflecting the broad and deepening integration of ultrasound diagnostics across the full spectrum of veterinary care globally.

Check valuable insights in the Animal Veterinary Ultrasound Market report. You can easily get a sample PDF of the report – https://www.businessmarketinsights.com/sample/BMIPUB00033360

Key Market Drivers

Technological innovation is a powerful market accelerator, with the development of portable and handheld veterinary ultrasound scanners dramatically expanding the accessibility and deployment flexibility of ultrasound diagnostics across veterinary practice settings. Wireless handheld ultrasound devices compatible with smartphone and tablet platforms are enabling field veterinarians serving large animal and equine clients to perform high-quality real-time imaging in farm, stable, and remote outdoor environments previously inaccessible to conventional cart-based ultrasound systems. The growing clinical specialization of veterinary medicine, with increasing numbers of board-certified veterinary cardiologists, internists, and reproduction specialists incorporating ultrasound as a core diagnostic tool, is driving adoption of advanced imaging platforms with specialized transducer arrays and software capabilities tailored to veterinary anatomical requirements. Additionally, the expanding global livestock industry and the economic importance of reproductive efficiency in cattle, swine, sheep, and equine breeding programs are sustaining strong demand for portable ultrasound systems used in pregnancy diagnosis, follicular monitoring, and reproductive tract evaluation.

Market Segmentation

By Type

2D Ultrasound

Doppler Ultrasound

3D/4D Ultrasound

By Animal Type

Small Companion Animals

Large Animals

By Product

Portable Ultrasound Scanners

Cart-based Ultrasound Scanners

By Application

Obstetrics/Gynecology

Cardiology

Orthopedics

Abdominal imaging

Other applications

Regional Insights

North America leads the global Animal Veterinary Ultrasound Market, underpinned by the world’s highest companion animal ownership rates, strong veterinary healthcare expenditure, advanced veterinary hospital infrastructure, and rapid adoption of portable and handheld ultrasound technologies across both companion animal and large animal practice settings. Europe holds a substantial market share, driven by high pet ownership rates, progressive animal welfare standards, and a well-developed veterinary specialty referral network supporting advanced imaging adoption. The Asia-Pacific region is projected to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period, fueled by rapidly growing companion animal populations particularly in China, Japan, South Korea, and Australia, rising disposable incomes supporting premium veterinary care spending, and the expanding commercial livestock sector driving large animal ultrasound demand across India, China, and Southeast Asia.

Market Leaders and Key Company Profiles

The Animal Veterinary Ultrasound Market features a competitive landscape with leading human and veterinary-specific medical imaging companies advancing ultrasound technology and expanding their veterinary market presence. Key companies profiled in the report include GE HealthCare, Philips Healthcare, Mindray Medical International, Esaote SpA, Siemens Healthineers, IMV Imaging, Clarius Mobile Health, Butterfly Network, and Dispomedical.

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