Fish Oil for Feed Market Worth USD 3.5 Billion by 2035 at 4.6% CAGR

The Global Fish Oil for Feed Market is a critical pillar of the global protein supply chain, valued at 2,128.7 USD Million in 2024. As of March 19, 2026, the sector is navigating an “Operational Resilience” era. While long-term projections estimate a valuation of 3,500 USD Million by 2035, the current landscape is defined by tightening fishing quotas in South America and severe logistical pivots following the functional closure of the Strait of Hormuz in late February.

Global Logistics & Feedstock Alert (March 19, 2026)

The fish oil sector—essential for high-performance aquaculture and livestock—is facing significant operational shifts following the total halt of maritime traffic through the Persian Gulf:

The Fuel & Logistics Surcharge: Fish oil production and transport are energy-intensive. With global Brent crude prices surpassing $111 per barrel this month, major feed manufacturers have implemented 12–15% energy-linked surcharges on all bulk liquid and powder deliveries.

India’s Industrial Energy Rationing: On March 11, 2026, the Indian government began rationing natural gas to prioritize domestic needs. This has directly slowed production at Animal Nutrition and Feed Processing facilities, extending lead times for specialized omega-3 enriched feeds by 6–10 weeks .

Logistics & “War-Risk” Insurance: Rerouting bulk tankers of fish oil around the Cape of Good Hope has added 10–14 days to transit times. “War-risk” insurance premiums for these agricultural commodities have spiked 10x this month.

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Market Overview & 2026 Milestones

2024 Valuation: 2,128.7 USD Million.

2035 Projection: 3,500 USD Million.

CAGR (2025–2035): 4.6% .

2026 Status: The market is at an “Alternative Lipid Peak.” Driven by 2026’s supply constraints and environmental regulations, the demand for Algal Oil as a sustainable replacement for traditional wild-caught fish oil has seen a 28% year-over-year spike.

Key 2026 Market Insights

The fish oil for feed industry is entering the era of “Precision Aqua-Nutrition.” In early 2026, Powdered Fish Oil is becoming the preferred choice for high-tech pet food and specialty aquaculture due to its superior shelf-stability and ease of blending. A major 2026 technical milestone is the commercial scaling of Omega-3 Bio-Fortification, which uses specialized micro-encapsulation to ensure maximum nutrient absorption in farmed salmon and shrimp, meeting the 2026 global demand for high-quality, health-oriented seafood.

Detailed Segment Analysis

By Source & Form

Wild Caught Fish: Historically the dominant source, currently facing 2026 supply pressures due to stricter regional fishing quotas.

Algal Oil: The fastest-growing 2026 source, favored by ESG-focused feed producers for its consistent fatty acid profile.

Liquid vs. Powder: Liquid oil remains the volume leader for bulk feed, while Powdered Fish Oil is gaining traction in the Pet Food and Nutritional Supplement sectors.

By Application & End Use

Aquaculture: The primary driver, accounting for over 60% of the 2026 market, essential for the growth and health of high-value carnivorous species.

Livestock Feed: Focused on Animal Health and the production of omega-3 enriched poultry and dairy products.

Pet Food: A high-margin 2026 segment where owners increasingly prioritize premium, functional ingredients for animal wellness.

Regional Insights

Asia-Pacific: The dominant hub ( ~48% share ), led by the massive aquaculture industries in China, Vietnam, and India. Currently most impacted by Hormuz-linked logistics shocks .

South America: The critical production hub (led by Peru/Chile), where 2026 climate fluctuations and quota adjustments are causing global price volatility.

Europe: Driven by the 2026 Sustainable Feed Directive, prioritizing the use of farmed-fish byproducts and algal alternatives.

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FAQ

1. What is the projected CAGR for the fish oil for feed market?

The market is expected to grow at a steady 4.6% CAGR through 2035.

2. How is the 2026 Hormuz crisis affecting feed prices?

The blockade has spiked fuel costs and maritime insurance, leading to estimated price surcharges of 12–15% on bulk fish oil deliveries this month.

3. Why is “Algal Oil” trending in 2026?

It serves as a non-marine, sustainable source of Omega-3s that bypasses the volatility of wild-caught fish quotas and 2026 ocean temperature fluctuations.

4. What is the expected market valuation by 2035?

The global market is projected to reach approximately 3,500 USD Million by 2035.