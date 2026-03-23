Computed Tomography (CT) Devices Market to Reach US$ 25.18 Billion by 2031 at 4.7% CAGR

Business Market Insights has published an in-depth market research report titled “Computed Tomography (CT) Devices Market Trends“, offering a detailed analysis of global market trends, growth drivers, segment performance, competitive landscape, and strategic outlook through 2031. According to the report, the Computed Tomography (CT) Devices Market size is expected to reach US$ 25,178.42 Million by 2031 from US$ 18,307.70 Million in 2024, recording a CAGR of 4.7% from 2025 to 2031.

Market Overview

As healthcare systems worldwide invest in expanding and modernizing diagnostic imaging infrastructure to meet rising procedural demand, and as technological innovation continues to broaden the clinical versatility and accessibility of CT technology, the Computed Tomography (CT) Devices Market is projected to grow from US$ 18,307.70 Million in 2024 to US$ 25,178.42 Million by 2031. This consistent growth reflects the foundational and irreplaceable role of CT imaging within the global diagnostic radiology ecosystem and the expanding frontier of CT applications in specialized clinical domains.

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Key Market Drivers

The Computed Tomography (CT) Devices Market is propelled by a compelling combination of epidemiological, technological, and healthcare infrastructure drivers. The global rise in cancer incidence is a primary demand accelerator, as CT scanning plays a central role in tumor detection, staging, biopsy guidance, radiotherapy planning, and treatment response assessment across virtually all major malignancy types. The growing global burden of cardiovascular disease, including coronary artery disease, aortic aneurysm, and pulmonary embolism, is driving strong demand for cardiac and vascular CT applications, particularly coronary CT angiography which offers a non-invasive alternative to conventional catheter-based coronary angiography for the assessment of coronary artery disease.

Neurological emergencies, including ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke, traumatic brain injury, and intracranial hemorrhage, depend critically on rapid CT imaging for acute diagnosis and treatment decision-making, generating substantial and time-sensitive CT procedural demand within emergency departments and neurology units worldwide. The development of spectral and dual-energy CT technology is expanding diagnostic capabilities by enabling tissue characterization, virtual non-contrast imaging, and material decomposition that provide clinically meaningful information beyond conventional anatomical CT imaging. The emergence of portable and compact CT systems capable of point-of-care imaging in intensive care units, emergency departments, and field medical settings is broadening the deployment landscape of CT beyond fixed radiology suites. Furthermore, the integration of artificial intelligence into CT image reconstruction, dose optimization, and diagnostic decision support is transforming scanner performance and clinical productivity, supporting broader adoption across diverse healthcare settings globally.

Market Segmentation

By Product Type

Traditional CT Scanners

Multi-Slice CT Scanners

Portable CT Scanners

Cone Beam CT

By Portability

Stationary CT Scanners

Portable CT Scanners

By Technology

Low-Slice CT Scanners

Mid-Slice CT Scanners

High-Slice CT Scanners

Cone Beam CT

By Application

Oncology

Cardiology

Neurology

Orthopedics

Urology

Gynecology

Maxillofacial

Others

Regional Insights

North America leads the global Computed Tomography (CT) Devices Market, underpinned by the world’s highest CT scanner density per capita, comprehensive clinical guideline support for CT-based diagnostic protocols, advanced healthcare infrastructure, and strong commercial adoption of next-generation high-slice and spectral CT platforms. Europe holds a substantial market share, driven by aging demographics increasing diagnostic imaging demand, universal healthcare systems supporting broad CT access, and progressive adoption of dose reduction and AI-assisted imaging technologies. The Asia-Pacific region is projected to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period, fueled by massive healthcare infrastructure expansion, rapidly growing chronic disease burden, rising diagnostic imaging capacity investment, and accelerating CT system deployment across tertiary and secondary care institutions in countries including China, India, Japan, South Korea, and Southeast Asia.

Market Leaders and Key Company Profiles

The Computed Tomography (CT) Devices Market features a concentrated and innovation-driven competitive landscape, with leading global medical imaging companies advancing CT scanner technology across all performance tiers and clinical application domains. Key companies profiled in the report include GE HealthCare, Siemens Healthineers AG, FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, Canon Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Neusoft Medical Systems Co., Ltd, and Samsung Healthcare.

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