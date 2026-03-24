Cell Therapy CDMO Market Poised for Explosive Growth Through 2031

According to The Insight Partners – The global cell therapy Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) market is undergoing a remarkable transformation, positioning itself as one of the most dynamic segments within the life sciences industry. The market size is projected to surge from US$ 4.12 billion in 2024 to US$ 21.92 billion by 2031, registering an impressive compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 27.1% during the forecast period of 2025–2031. This extraordinary growth trajectory reflects the rising global demand for advanced cellular therapies and the strategic role CDMOs play in bringing these innovations to market.

What Is Driving This Growth?

Several converging forces are fueling the cell therapy CDMO market’s rapid expansion. The global market is being propelled by major investments in R&D in the field of cell therapy, thereby driving demand for outsourced development and manufacturing services. As pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies increasingly look to external partners for specialized expertise, CDMOs have become indispensable allies in the complex journey from laboratory to clinic.

The rising trend in personalized and targeted therapies such as CAR-T and other cellular therapies is triggering greater dependency on CDMOs. These therapies require sophisticated manufacturing processes that demand technical precision, regulatory compliance, and scalable infrastructure capabilities that most drug developers prefer to outsource rather than build independently.

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Technological innovations such as automation, artificial intelligence, and scalable manufacturing infrastructure are further improving manufacturing efficiency, quality, and scalability. These advancements are helping CDMOs meet the rigorous demands of cell therapy production while simultaneously reducing timelines and costs.

Additionally, the rising incidence of chronic, genetic, and oncology disorders is creating a compelling need for innovative therapeutic approaches, thereby solidifying CDMOs in their pivotal position within the life sciences landscape globally.

Key Market Segments

The cell therapy CDMO market is segmented by service type and end user. Drug development and manufacturing services are seeing growing demand as biopharmaceutical companies consider outsourcing complex cell therapies, seeking experienced partners for additional capacity and competitive pricing to expedite product launches.

Testing and regulatory services are also rising in demand due to high-quality requirements, with CDMOs offering expertise in safety testing, potency testing, and regulatory testing to ensure therapies receive global approvals. Other service categories, including supply chain management, cold-chain logistics, and specialized warehousing, are expanding due to the unique handling requirements of cell-based products.

On the end-user side, the market serves pharmaceutical companies, biopharmaceutical companies, and other stakeholders across the healthcare ecosystem.

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Regional Landscape

North America dominated the cell therapy CDMO market in 2024, driven by advanced healthcare infrastructure, a strong biotech presence, significant R&D investment, and early adoption of innovative cell therapies.

Europe holds a substantial share as well, benefiting from supportive regulatory frameworks and an increasing volume of clinical trials. Asia Pacific is expected to grow the fastest in the coming years, with emerging markets in South America and the Middle East & Africa presenting untapped opportunities for cell therapy CDMO providers to expand.

Competitive Landscape

The market is highly competitive, with key players including WuXi Biologics, Charles River Laboratories International, Catalent, Lonza Group, National Resilience, Thermo Fisher Scientific, AGC Biologics, Takara Bio, FUJIFILM Holdings, and SK Pharmteco.

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