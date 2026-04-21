Electric Blankets Market to Reach US$ 1.87 Billion by 2034, Growing at a CAGR of 6.6%

The electric blankets market is witnessing steady expansion driven by increasing demand for comfort heating solutions, rising disposable income, and growing adoption of energy efficient personal heating products across residential and hospitality sectors. According to The Insight Partners, the market is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period, supported by technological improvements and evolving consumer preferences toward smart and safe heating textiles.

The Electric Blankets market size is projected to reach US$ 1.87 billion by 2034 from US$ 1.05 billion in 2025. The market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period 2026–2034. This growth reflects increasing consumer inclination toward convenient temperature control solutions, especially in regions experiencing colder climates and fluctuating seasonal temperatures. The rising awareness regarding energy efficiency and reduced reliance on central heating systems is also contributing to the expansion of the market globally.

The market landscape is shaped by continuous innovation in product design and safety features. Manufacturers are increasingly focusing on lightweight materials, improved heat regulation systems, automatic shut-off functions, and enhanced user safety mechanisms. These advancements are encouraging higher adoption among households, elderly populations, and individuals seeking therapeutic heat applications for muscle relaxation and improved sleep quality.

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Growing urbanization and lifestyle changes are further fueling the demand for electric blankets. Consumers are seeking cost-effective alternatives to traditional heating systems, which often consume high energy and increase utility expenses. Electric blankets provide localized heating, which makes them an efficient option for both residential users and hospitality establishments such as hotels and guest houses. Additionally, the increasing trend of smart homes is opening new opportunities for connected and digitally controlled heating products.

From a regional perspective, colder regions continue to dominate demand, but emerging markets are also witnessing increasing penetration due to improved living standards and greater awareness of thermal comfort products. Seasonal demand fluctuations play a crucial role in shaping sales cycles, with peak demand typically observed during winter months. E commerce platforms are also significantly contributing to market growth by offering a wide range of products, easy comparisons, and attractive pricing.

Technological integration remains a key growth driver in the electric blankets market. Smart thermostatic controls, energy saving modes, and machine washable designs are becoming standard features in modern electric blankets. Furthermore, manufacturers are investing in research and development to improve durability, reduce electromagnetic exposure concerns, and enhance fabric quality, thereby improving overall consumer confidence in these products.

The market is also benefiting from rising demand in the healthcare and wellness segment. Electric blankets are increasingly being used for therapeutic purposes, including pain relief, arthritis management, and improved blood circulation. This expanding application scope is creating new opportunities for product differentiation and premium offerings.

Electric Blankets Market Report Segmentation Analysis

By Size

Single

Double

By Type

Electric Under Blankets

Electric Over Blankets

By Distribution Channel

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Specialty Stores

Online Retail

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Market leaders and key company profiles

• Beurer GmbH

• Morphy Richards

• Biddeford Blankets LLC

• Slumberdown Company

• Silentnight Group Limited

• Glen Dimplex

• Sunbeam Products, Inc.

• Bedshe International Co.,LTD

• Shavel Associates Inc.

• Odessey Products

Competitive dynamics in the market are characterized by strong brand presence, product innovation, and strategic expansion into new geographical regions. Companies are focusing on partnerships with retail chains and online distributors to strengthen market reach. Additionally, sustainability concerns are encouraging manufacturers to develop eco friendly materials and energy efficient heating technologies that align with modern environmental standards.

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