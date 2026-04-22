Predictive Genetic Testing Market Growth Outlook to 2031

Pune, India – April 2026 – The global Predictive Genetic Testing Market is projected to witness robust growth through 2031, fueled by the rising prevalence of genetic disorders, increasing adoption of personalized medicine, and growing consumer awareness of preventive healthcare. According to recent research by The Insight Partners, the predictive genetic testing market is expected to expand from US$ 1.42 billion in 2024 to US$ 4.20 billion by 2031, registering a strong compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.1% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2031.

Predictive genetic testing enables individuals to assess their likelihood of developing certain hereditary diseases long before symptoms appear. These tests are increasingly being used to identify risks related to cancer, cardiovascular disorders, metabolic diseases, and neurodegenerative conditions, positioning them as a critical component of modern preventive and precision medicine.

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Market Overview

The predictive genetic testing market includes diagnostic tests designed to evaluate inherited genetic mutations that increase susceptibility to specific diseases. According to The Insight Partners, the market is segmented by:

Type: Predispositional testing and presymptomatic testing

Predispositional testing and presymptomatic testing Disease Area: Cancer, cardiovascular diseases, metabolic diseases, and others

Cancer, cardiovascular diseases, metabolic diseases, and others End Users: Hospital-based laboratories, diagnostic laboratories, and other care providers

Hospital-based laboratories, diagnostic laboratories, and other care providers Geography: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America

Among these, predispositional testing accounted for the largest market share of 82.2% in 2024, reflecting its widespread use in identifying inherited disease risk in asymptomatic individuals.

Key Market Drivers

Rising Prevalence of Genetic and Chronic Diseases

One of the most significant drivers fueling market growth is the increasing global burden of genetic and hereditary diseases. Cancer, cardiovascular disorders, and rare genetic conditions continue to rise, prompting healthcare providers and individuals to adopt early risk assessment tools. Predictive genetic testing plays a key role in enabling early interventions, lifestyle changes, and tailored treatment plans.

Growing Acceptance of Personalized and Precision Medicine

The widespread shift toward personalized medicine is accelerating demand for predictive genetic testing. Healthcare systems are increasingly integrating genetic insights into treatment planning, drug selection, and disease prevention strategies. Predictive genetic tests provide actionable intelligence that allows clinicians to design patient‑specific care pathways, significantly improving treatment outcomes.

Surging Demand for Direct‑to‑Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing

Direct‑to‑consumer genetic testing has become a major growth catalyst for the market. Companies offering at‑home genetic testing kits have made predictive testing more accessible and affordable, increasing adoption among health‑conscious consumers. This trend has expanded market penetration beyond traditional clinical settings and into consumer wellness applications.

Advancements in Genomics and Sequencing Technologies

Technological advancements in next‑generation sequencing (NGS), bioinformatics, and AI‑driven data interpretation have significantly improved the accuracy, speed, and affordability of predictive genetic tests. These innovations are reducing turnaround times and lowering testing costs, making genetic risk assessment more widely available.

Increasing Government and Institutional Support for Genetic Screening

Government initiatives, funding programs, and public health campaigns supporting rare disease screening and carrier testing are further driving market growth. Increased investments by healthcare institutions and research organizations in genomics infrastructure are expanding the availability of predictive testing services across developed and developing regions.

Rising Awareness of Preventive Healthcare

Consumers are increasingly prioritizing preventive healthcare and long‑term wellness. Predictive genetic testing aligns perfectly with this trend by enabling individuals to proactively manage their health risks. Educational campaigns, digital health platforms, and physician recommendations are all contributing to higher acceptance of predictive testing.

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Regional Insights

North America dominated the global market with a 47.1% share in 2024 , supported by advanced healthcare infrastructure, early adoption of genomic technologies, and strong presence of leading genetic testing companies.

dominated the global market with a , supported by advanced healthcare infrastructure, early adoption of genomic technologies, and strong presence of leading genetic testing companies. Europe continues to demonstrate strong growth driven by public healthcare initiatives and expanding use of genetic counseling.

continues to demonstrate strong growth driven by public healthcare initiatives and expanding use of genetic counseling. Asia Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth, registering a CAGR of approximately 17.5%, fueled by increasing healthcare spending, expanding genomics research, and rising awareness of hereditary disease risk.

Market Opportunities and Emerging Trends

The predictive genetic testing market is witnessing strong opportunities in multi‑gene cancer panels, carrier screening programs, and integration with digital health platforms. Growing collaboration between biotechnology firms, diagnostic laboratories, and healthcare providers is further accelerating innovation.

Additionally, the increasing use of artificial intelligence for genomic data interpretation is expected to enhance test accuracy and clinical relevance, unlocking new growth avenues during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape and Key Market Players

The market is moderately to highly competitive, with leading players focusing on technological innovation, portfolio expansion, strategic partnerships, and global reach.

Prominent companies operating in the predictive genetic testing market include:

Illumina, Inc

23andMe Holding Co

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Ambry Genetics Corp

Myriad Genetics Inc

Exact Sciences Corp

Laboratory Corp of America Holdings

Quest Diagnostics Inc

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

NeoGenomics Inc

These companies are investing heavily in R&D, expanding testing menus, and improving data analytics capabilities to strengthen their market positions.

Market Outlook Through 2031

With strong technological advancements, increasing healthcare digitization, and widespread acceptance of preventive genetics, the predictive genetic testing market is poised for sustained double‑digit growth through 2031. Market participants focusing on affordability, data security, clinical integration, and geographic expansion are expected to gain a competitive edge.

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About Us –

The Insight Partners provides comprehensive syndicated and tailored market research services in the healthcare, technology, and industrial domains. Renowned for delivering strategic intelligence and practical insights, the firm empowers businesses to remain competitive in ever-evolving global markets.

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