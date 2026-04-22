Biobanks Market Growth, Key Players, and Outlook to 2028
Press Release (April 2026) – The global Biobanks Market is witnessing sustained expansion as the demand for structured biological sample storage continues to rise across genomics, pharmaceutical research, and clinical studies. According to a comprehensive market assessment by The Insight Partners, the global biobanks market was valued at US$ 2,418.31 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 3,758.64 million by 2028, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5% from 2021 to 2028.
Biobanks play a critical role in modern healthcare by enabling the systematic collection, preservation, and management of biological samples such as blood products, tissues, and cell lines. These repositories support biomedical research, precision medicine, regenerative therapy development, and large‑scale population studies.
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Market Overview
The biobanking market comprises infrastructure, equipment, consumables, software, and services required to store and manage biological samples under controlled conditions. As reported by The Insight Partners, the market is segmented by:
- Product & Service: Equipment, consumables, services, and software
- Sample Type: Blood products, human tissues, cell lines, and others
- Application: Regenerative medicine, life science research, and clinical research
- Geography: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa
Among these, blood products represented the largest sample segment, accounting for over three‑quarters of the global market share in 2021, due to their extensive use in diagnostics and disease research.
Key Market Drivers
Rising Investment in Genomic and Disease Research
One of the most significant drivers of the biobanks market is the increase in global funding for genomic research, precision medicine, and disease‑specific studies. Governments and research institutions worldwide are investing heavily in biobanking infrastructure to support large‑scale genetic and epidemiological studies.
Biobanks serve as foundational platforms for studying complex diseases, enabling researchers to access high‑quality, well‑annotated biological samples.
Growth in Pharmaceutical and Biopharmaceutical R&D
Pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies increasingly rely on biobanks for biomarker discovery, drug target validation, and clinical trial support. The growing complexity of drug development pipelines and emphasis on targeted therapies have significantly increased demand for standardized and traceable biological samples.
Increasing Adoption of Regenerative Medicine
The rapid expansion of regenerative medicine, including stem cell therapy and tissue engineering, is driving the need for advanced biobanking solutions. Biobanks play a vital role in preserving biological specimens required for long‑term regenerative research and clinical therapies.
Rising Prevalence of Chronic and Infectious Diseases
The global increase in chronic diseases such as cancer, cardiovascular disorders, and autoimmune conditions has intensified research activity, boosting demand for organized sample repositories. Biobanks also gained prominence during the COVID‑19 pandemic by providing critical samples for vaccine development and disease profiling, reinforcing their importance in public health preparedness.
Technological Advancements in Sample Storage and Automation
Continuous innovation in cryogenic storage systems, automation technologies, and laboratory information management systems (LIMS) is enhancing the efficiency and reliability of biobank operations. These advancements support higher sample throughput, improved traceability, and better data integration.
Regional Insights
- North America holds the largest share of the global biobanks market due to strong research infrastructure, favorable funding policies, and early adoption of advanced storage technologies.
- Europe follows closely, supported by government‑funded biobanking programs and cross‑border research initiatives.
- Asia Pacific is expected to register the fastest growth rate, driven by expanding biomedical research facilities, increasing healthcare investments, and rising awareness of precision medicine.
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Key Companies and Competitive Analysis
The global biobanks market is moderately consolidated, with leading companies focusing on innovation, strategic partnerships, and geographic expansion. Major players operating in the market include:
- THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC.
- Tecan Trading AG
- QIAGEN
- Hamilton Company
- Avantor, Inc.
- MICRONICS JAPAN CO., LTD.
- BD
- Taylor-Wharton
- Brooks Automation, Inc
- Biovault Family
- Promega Corporation
- SciSafe Inc.
These organizations are actively enhancing their biobanking portfolios through organic strategies such as new product launches and inorganic strategies including acquisitions and collaborations.
SWOT Analysis Overview
Strengths:
- Critical role in genomics, regenerative medicine, and precision healthcare
- Strong integration with pharmaceutical R&D and clinical research
- High demand for standardized biological sample management
Weaknesses:
- High capital investment for automation and long‑term storage systems
- Complex regulatory and ethical requirements for sample handling
Opportunities:
- Expansion of national and population‑scale biobanking initiatives
- Rising adoption of digital biobanks and data‑driven research models
- Growing applications in rare disease research and personalized medicine
Threats:
- Ethical concerns related to data privacy and informed consent
- High operational costs and infrastructure requirements
Market Outlook Through 2028
With increasing research investments, growing pharmaceutical pipelines, and advancements in healthcare technologies, the biobanks market is expected to maintain steady growth through 2028. Market participants focusing on automation, data integration, and regional expansion are likely to strengthen their competitive positions.
Related Reports @
Asia Pacific Biobanks Market Segments and Growth by 2028
North America Biobanks Market Developments and Forecast by 2028
Europe Biobanks Market Growth Drivers and Forecast by 2028
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The Insight Partners provides comprehensive syndicated and tailored market research services in the healthcare, technology, and industrial domains. Renowned for delivering strategic intelligence and practical insights, the firm empowers businesses to remain competitive in ever-evolving global markets.
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