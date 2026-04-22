Molecular Diagnostics Market Outlook and Growth to 2030

Pune, India – April 2026 – The global Molecular Diagnostics Market is experiencing significant growth momentum, supported by technological innovation, rising disease burden, and increasing adoption of precision healthcare solutions. According to the latest study by The Insight Partners, the molecular diagnostics market was valued at US$ 18,173.87 million in 2022 and is projected to reach US$ 45,875.65 million by 2030, registering a strong compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.3% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Molecular diagnostics enables the detection and analysis of DNA, RNA, and proteins to diagnose a wide range of diseases, including infectious diseases, cancer, genetic disorders, cardiovascular diseases, and immune system conditions. Its high sensitivity, accuracy, and rapid turnaround times are increasingly making it an indispensable component of modern clinical diagnostics.

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Market Overview

The molecular diagnostics market includes instruments, assays, and supporting software used in advanced disease detection and management. As per The Insight Partners, the market is segmented by:

Disease Area: Oncology, infectious diseases, genetic testing, cardiac diseases, immune system disorders, and others

Oncology, infectious diseases, genetic testing, cardiac diseases, immune system disorders, and others Technology: Polymerase chain reaction (PCR), isothermal nucleic acid amplification, next‑generation sequencing (NGS), DNA microarrays, in‑situ hybridization, and others

Polymerase chain reaction (PCR), isothermal nucleic acid amplification, next‑generation sequencing (NGS), DNA microarrays, in‑situ hybridization, and others Product & Services: Assays & kits, instruments, and services & software

Assays & kits, instruments, and services & software End Users: Hospitals & clinics, diagnostic laboratories, research & academic institutes, and others

Among these, infectious disease diagnostics accounted for the largest market share in 2022, while oncology diagnostics are expected to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period due to rising global cancer incidence.

Key Market Growth Drivers

Rising Prevalence of Infectious and Chronic Diseases

One of the primary drivers of market growth is the increasing global burden of infectious diseases such as COVID‑19, HIV, tuberculosis, hepatitis, and influenza. Molecular diagnostic tests provide rapid and highly accurate pathogen detection, enabling timely clinical interventions. Additionally, rising cases of cancer, cardiovascular diseases, and immune disorders are further driving demand for advanced molecular testing solutions.

Growing Demand for Point‑of‑Care Molecular Testing

The shift toward decentralized and point‑of‑care (PoC) diagnostics is transforming the molecular diagnostics landscape. Rapid molecular tests with minimal sample requirements are being increasingly adopted in emergency settings, outpatient clinics, and resource‑limited healthcare facilities. This trend significantly enhances patient access to timely diagnostic information and accelerates treatment decisions.

Advancements in PCR and Next‑Generation Sequencing Technologies

Technological advancements in PCR, digital PCR, and NGS platforms have substantially improved test accuracy, sensitivity, and multiplexing capabilities. These innovations enable detection of low‑abundance genetic material and simultaneous analysis of multiple targets, supporting broader diagnostic applications and driving long‑term market growth.

Expansion of Personalized and Precision Medicine

Molecular diagnostics plays a central role in personalized medicine by identifying disease‑specific genetic markers and guiding targeted therapy selection. Increased integration of molecular diagnostics in oncology, pharmacogenomics, and genetic screening is strengthening its adoption across clinical and research workflows.

Growing Investment in Diagnostic Research and Product Development

Leading diagnostics companies are investing heavily in R&D to develop advanced assays, automated platforms, and integrated diagnostic systems. Continuous product launches and regulatory approvals of molecular diagnostic tests are expanding available testing menus, fueling sustained market expansion.

Regional Insights

North America holds the largest share of the global molecular diagnostics market due to advanced healthcare infrastructure, high healthcare spending, and strong adoption of innovative diagnostic technologies.

holds the largest share of the global molecular diagnostics market due to advanced healthcare infrastructure, high healthcare spending, and strong adoption of innovative diagnostic technologies. Europe follows with significant growth supported by public health initiatives and cancer screening programs.

follows with significant growth supported by public health initiatives and cancer screening programs. Asia Pacific is expected to register the fastest growth as expanding healthcare infrastructure, rising disease burden, and government‑supported diagnostic initiatives drive adoption across emerging economies.

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Competitive Landscape and Key Market Players

The global molecular diagnostics market is highly competitive, with companies focusing on innovation, automation, and expansion into emerging markets. Key companies operating in the market include:

Abbott Laboratories

Agilent Technologies Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc

F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd.

Qiagen NV

bioMerieux SA

Illumnia Inc.

Danaher

Siemens Healthineers AG

Novartis AG

TBG Diagnostics Limited

These players are strengthening their positions through product launches, strategic partnerships, mergers, and geographic expansion to capture broader market share.

Market Outlook Through 2030

With rising adoption of molecular testing, advancements in genomics, and expanding use in point‑of‑care settings, the molecular diagnostics market is expected to maintain double‑digit growth through 2030. Stakeholders focusing on cost‑effective solutions, rapid testing platforms, and emerging market penetration are well positioned to benefit from the expanding molecular diagnostics ecosystem.

Related Reports @

Oncology Molecular Diagnostics Market Growth, Demand & Size by 2034

Viral Molecular Diagnostics Market Growth, Trends & Forecast by 2034

About Us –

The Insight Partners provides comprehensive syndicated and tailored market research services in the healthcare, technology, and industrial domains. Renowned for delivering strategic intelligence and practical insights, the firm empowers businesses to remain competitive in ever-evolving global markets.

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