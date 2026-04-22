H. pylori Non‑Invasive Testing Market Outlook to 2028

Pune, India – April 2026 – The global Helicobacter Pylori Non‑Invasive Testing Market is projected to witness steady growth over the coming years, supported by increasing prevalence of gastric disorders, growing awareness of early diagnosis, and rapid adoption of non‑invasive diagnostic techniques. According to market research by The Insight Partners, the H. pylori non‑invasive testing market was valued at US$ 596.82 million in 2021 and is forecast to reach US$ 800.04 million by 2028, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.4% from 2022 to 2028.

Helicobacter pylori is a gram‑negative bacterium responsible for chronic gastritis, peptic ulcer disease, and gastric cancer. Non‑invasive testing methods such as serology, stool antigen tests, and urea breath tests have become essential tools in detecting H. pylori infections efficiently while avoiding endoscopic procedures.

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Market Overview

The H. pylori non‑invasive testing market consists of diagnostic solutions designed to detect active or prior infection without surgical or endoscopic intervention. According to The Insight Partners, the market is segmented by:

Test Type: Serology, stool antigen tests, and urea breath tests

Serology, stool antigen tests, and urea breath tests Test Method: Laboratory‑based and point‑of‑care testing

Laboratory‑based and point‑of‑care testing End Users: Hospitals, clinics, and diagnostic laboratories

Hospitals, clinics, and diagnostic laboratories Geography: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa

Among these, the urea breath test segment held the largest market share in 2021 and is anticipated to grow at the fastest rate due to high diagnostic accuracy and increased clinical preference.

Key Market Growth Drivers

Rising Global Prevalence of H. pylori Infection

One of the primary drivers of the H. pylori non‑invasive testing market is the high and persistent prevalence of infection worldwide. Studies indicate that approximately 50% of the global population is affected by H. pylori, with significantly higher infection rates reported in developing regions of Asia, Africa, and South America. This widespread burden of infection continues to drive demand for early, accessible diagnostic solutions.

Growing Preference for Non‑Invasive Diagnostic Methods

Patients and healthcare providers increasingly favor non‑invasive testing options due to ease of use, faster results, improved patient compliance, and reduced discomfort compared to invasive endoscopic procedures. Non‑invasive H. pylori tests also enable broader population screening and outpatient diagnostics, which significantly supports market growth.

Increasing Geriatric Population

The prevalence of H. pylori infection increases with age as thinning of the stomach lining makes older adults more susceptible to bacterial colonization. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the global population aged 60 years and above is expected to reach 13.7% by 2030, increasing demand for routine gastric screening and fueling growth of non‑invasive testing solutions.

Rising Awareness and Government‑Led Diagnostic Initiatives

Public health campaigns aimed at early detection of gastrointestinal diseases, combined with rising awareness among patients about gastric health, are supporting greater adoption of H. pylori diagnostics. Several governments and healthcare organizations are promoting early screening programs to reduce the long‑term risks of gastric malignancy.

Technological Advancements and Product Innovation

Continuous innovation in diagnostic assay sensitivity, specificity, and automation is improving the reliability of non‑invasive H. pylori tests. New product launches, FDA approvals, and enhanced laboratory workflows are helping accelerate market expansion and improve clinician confidence in test results.

Segmental Highlights

Urea Breath Test: Dominates the test type segment due to superior accuracy in detecting active infection.

Dominates the test type segment due to superior accuracy in detecting active infection. Laboratory‑Based Testing: Holds the largest share as laboratories offer standardized testing and higher diagnostic reliability.

Holds the largest share as laboratories offer standardized testing and higher diagnostic reliability. Diagnostic Laboratories: Represent the leading end‑user segment due to centralized testing infrastructure and high patient volumes.

Regional Insights

North America leads the global market, driven by advanced healthcare infrastructure, high diagnostic awareness, and strong regulatory oversight.

leads the global market, driven by advanced healthcare infrastructure, high diagnostic awareness, and strong regulatory oversight. Europe follows closely, supported by widespread screening programs and improved access to diagnostic laboratories.

follows closely, supported by widespread screening programs and improved access to diagnostic laboratories. Asia Pacific is expected to experience the fastest growth due to high infection prevalence, improving healthcare access, and increasing government focus on gastrointestinal disease management.

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Competitive Landscape and Key Market Players

The H. pylori non‑invasive testing market is moderately competitive, with companies focusing on product development, geographic expansion, and diagnostic accuracy improvements. Key players operating in the market include:

DiaSorin S.p.A.

Meridian Bioscience Inc.

QuidelOrtho Corporation

Abbott Laboratories

CerTest Biotec

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Sekisui Diagnostics

Coris BioConcept

Shenzhen Zhonghe Headway Bio-Sci & Tech Co., Ltd

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

These companies are adopting strategies such as new assay development, regulatory approvals, and strategic partnerships to enhance their market presence.

Market Outlook Through 2028

With positive demographic trends, growing clinical adoption, and continuous improvements in diagnostic technologies, the H. pylori non‑invasive testing market is expected to maintain steady growth through 2028. Stakeholders investing in high‑accuracy testing, point‑of‑care solutions, and emerging market penetration are likely to benefit most from the evolving diagnostic landscape.

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Helicobacter Pylori Diagnostics Market Drivers, Strategies, Trends, and Forecast by 2031

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The Insight Partners provides comprehensive syndicated and tailored market research services in the healthcare, technology, and industrial domains. Renowned for delivering strategic intelligence and practical insights, the firm empowers businesses to remain competitive in ever-evolving global markets.

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