Blood Plasma Derivatives Market to Grow at 9.4% CAGR by 2028

The global blood plasma derivatives market is witnessing strong and sustained growth due to increasing demand for life-saving biologics, rising prevalence of chronic and rare disorders, and continuous advancements in plasma fractionation technologies. According to insights from The Insight Partners, the blood plasma derivatives market is expected to reach US$ 51,119.24 million by 2028 from US$ 29,886.12 million in 2022; it is estimated to record a CAGR of 9.4% from 2022 to 2028.

Blood plasma derivatives, which are therapeutic products extracted from human plasma, are essential in the treatment of immunodeficiency disorders, hemophilia, neurological diseases, liver conditions, burn injuries, and critical care scenarios. The expanding applications of plasma-derived products across healthcare systems worldwide continue to propel market growth.

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Market Overview

Blood plasma derivatives comprise a range of protein-based therapies, including immunoglobulins, albumin, coagulation factor concentrates, protease inhibitors, and other fractionated plasma products. These therapies are clinically indispensable, particularly in cases where alternative synthetic or recombinant treatments are not effective.

Among product categories, immunoglobulins hold the largest revenue share due to their wide usage in treating immune deficiencies, autoimmune disorders, and neurological conditions. Increasing acceptance of plasma-derived therapies in both acute and chronic care settings further strengthens the market outlook.

Geographically, the market covers North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and South and Central America. North America continues to dominate global revenues, while Asia Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period.

Key Market Drivers

Rising Prevalence of Immune Deficiency and Rare Diseases

The increasing number of patients diagnosed with primary and secondary immunodeficiency disorders is one of the most significant drivers of the blood plasma derivatives market. Conditions such as primary immunodeficiency, hemophilia A and B, von Willebrand disease, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency require plasma-derived products as a standard of care.

Better diagnostic capabilities, improved disease awareness, and expanded screening programs have led to higher identification rates of these conditions, directly increasing demand for plasma-derived therapeutics.

Expanding Use of Immunoglobulins Across Therapeutic Areas

Immunoglobulins are the most widely consumed plasma derivatives due to their broad therapeutic utility. In addition to immunology, these products are increasingly used in neurology, hematology, infectious diseases, and transplant medicine.

The growing prevalence of chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, Guillain Barre syndrome, and other autoimmune neurological disorders has resulted in higher long-term consumption of immunoglobulin therapies, significantly supporting overall market expansion.

Aging Global Population and Increasing Chronic Disease Burden

The rapid growth of the aging population worldwide is contributing to increased incidence of chronic and degenerative diseases that require plasma-derived treatments. Elderly individuals are more susceptible to immune dysfunction, coagulation abnormalities, and neurological disorders.

As healthcare systems adapt to meet the needs of aging demographics, blood plasma derivatives are becoming integral components of long-term disease management strategies, further fueling market growth.

Technological Advancements in Plasma Fractionation

Significant advancements in plasma fractionation and purification technologies have enhanced product safety, efficiency, and yield. Modern fractionation processes enable manufacturers to isolate multiple therapeutic proteins from a single plasma unit while ensuring viral inactivation and regulatory compliance.

Technological improvements have also reduced production loss and improved scalability, helping manufacturers meet growing global demand while maintaining high quality standards.

Expansion of Plasma Collection and Manufacturing Infrastructure

To address rising demand, companies in the blood plasma derivatives market are heavily investing in plasma donation centers and manufacturing facilities. Expansion of plasma collection networks is improving raw material availability, particularly in regions with high donor participation.

Emerging economies are also increasingly investing in domestic plasma processing capabilities as governments seek to reduce dependence on imports and increase healthcare self-sufficiency.

Increased Utilization in Emergency and Critical Care

Blood plasma derivatives such as albumin and coagulation factors play a critical role in trauma care, burn management, surgical procedures, and shock treatment. The expansion of emergency medical services, intensive care units, and trauma centers worldwide has led to higher utilization of plasma-derived therapies.

These applications further reinforce the importance of plasma derivatives in modern healthcare systems and drive continuous demand growth.

Market Challenges and Growth Opportunities

Despite strong growth prospects, the blood plasma derivatives market faces several challenges, including high manufacturing costs, complex regulatory requirements, and dependence on plasma donations. However, these challenges are being mitigated by increasing donor awareness campaigns, improvements in supply chain management, and favorable regulatory support in many regions.

Opportunities in the market include expansion into emerging economies, increasing approvals for new clinical indications, and strategic partnerships among manufacturers to enhance production capacity and geographic reach.

Regional Market Insights

North America

North America leads the global blood plasma derivatives market due to its advanced healthcare infrastructure, high disease diagnosis rates, and well-established plasma collection systems. The United States accounts for a substantial share of global plasma supply and continues to attract significant investments from leading manufacturers.

Europe

Europe represents a mature and well-regulated market with strong demand for immunoglobulins and coagulation factors. Countries such as Germany, France, and the United Kingdom maintain steady adoption of plasma-derived therapies across hospitals and specialty clinics.

Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific is expected to exhibit the highest growth rate through 2028. Increasing healthcare expenditure, rising awareness of rare diseases, growing patient populations, and improving access to advanced therapies are key factors accelerating market growth in the region.

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Competitive Landscape

The global blood plasma derivatives market is moderately consolidated, with leading players focusing on capacity expansion, product innovation, and strategic collaborations. Companies are also investing in new plasma collection centers to secure long-term supply and maintain competitive advantage.

Key Players Operating in the Market

Grifols SA

SK Plasma Co Ltd

Octapharma AG

Monobind Inc

Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd

Fusion Health Care Pvt Ltd

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd

CSL Behring LLC

LFB SA

Kedrion SpA

These companies play a crucial role in shaping the competitive dynamics of the market through research and development, global expansion strategies, and continuous improvement of plasma-derived therapies.

Market Outlook Through 2028

The blood plasma derivatives market is positioned for sustained growth, supported by rising therapeutic demand, technological progress, and expanding healthcare access worldwide. The projected increase to US$ 51,119.24 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 9.4%, underscores the importance of plasma-derived products in treating complex and life-threatening conditions.

Continued innovation, regulatory support, and strategic investments are expected to maintain positive momentum throughout the forecast period.

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Bovine Blood Plasma Derivatives Market Growth Opportunities, Top Players, and Forecast by 2031

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