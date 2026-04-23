The Augmented and Virtual Reality in healthcare are transforming how medical professionals train, diagnose, and treat patients by creating immersive, interactive, and data‑rich environments. Once confined to gaming and entertainment, AR and VR are now integral to advanced surgical planning, remote patient care, and rehabilitation, helping healthcare systems improve precision, safety, and access.

Market size, share, trends, and forecast 2034

According To The Insight Partners, The global augmented and virtual reality in healthcare market size is projected to reach US$ 18.26 billion by 2034 from US$ 3.52 billion in 2025. The market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 20.07% during the forecast period 2026-2034. AR‑based solutions currently account for a larger share of the market than VR, reflecting their utility in real‑time surgical guidance, diagnostic visualization and augmented tele‑consultations.

Market Analysis And Overview

The global augmented and virtual reality in healthcare market is expanding rapidly, supported by advancing hardware, falling costs, and growing comfort with digital health tools. The sector spans multiple segments, including surgical planning and navigation, medical training and simulation, patient rehabilitation, mental‑health therapy, and wellness applications. Within this landscape, AR currently holds a relatively larger share than VR, reflecting its utility in real‑time guidance during procedures and diagnostics.

Health systems are shifting from experimental pilots to scaled deployments, particularly in large‑volume procedures such as orthopaedic, neurological, and cardiovascular surgeries. At the same time, academic institutions and training centres are adopting AR and VR platforms for anatomy education, procedural practice, and competency assessment, reducing dependence on cadavers and live‑patient exposure.

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Key drivers accelerating market growth

Integration of AR and VR with existing diagnostic tools such as MRI, CT, and ultrasound, enabling surgeons to visualise organs, tumours, and vascular structures in real time.

Growing acceptance of digital‑therapeutic solutions for mental‑health conditions, neuro‑rehabilitation, and chronic‑pain management, supported by clinical‑study evidence.

Supportive government policies and funding initiatives that encourage digital‑health innovation, interoperability standards, and pilot programmes in public‑sector hospitals.

Falling hardware costs and improving device ergonomics, making headsets and AR glasses more practical for daily clinical use rather than periodic training.

Rising healthcare expenditure and the push to reduce avoidable complications, readmissions, and training‑related errors, all of which immersive technologies can help mitigate.

Emerging trends in the AR and VR healthcare Market

Personalised immersive care pathways that combine AR‑assisted diagnostics with VR‑based therapy modules, tailored to individual patient data and preferences.

that combine AR‑assisted diagnostics with VR‑based therapy modules, tailored to individual patient data and preferences. Hybrid AR‑VR training environments where surgeons and residents can practice in VR and then transition to AR‑guided procedures using the same visualisation framework.

where surgeons and residents can practice in VR and then transition to AR‑guided procedures using the same visualisation framework. Home‑based VR rehab and mental‑health platforms designed to support remote monitoring, adherence tracking, and data‑driven adjustments to therapy plans.

designed to support remote monitoring, adherence tracking, and data‑driven adjustments to therapy plans. Augmented tele‑consultation workflows in which clinicians use AR to annotate imaging or anatomical models during virtual visits, improving shared understanding with patients.

in which clinicians use AR to annotate imaging or anatomical models during virtual visits, improving shared understanding with patients. Integration with AI‑driven analytics, enabling real‑time feedback on surgical technique, risk prediction, and performance metrics during training sessions or live procedures.

Regulatory evolution is also shaping trends, with agencies increasingly issuing specific guidance for digital‑therapeutic and immersive‑medicine products, influencing how vendors design, validate, and commercialise their solutions.

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Major companies In Augmented and Virtual Reality in Healthcare Market

Across the AR and VR‑in‑healthcare space, a mix of established medical‑technology firms, dedicated immersive‑tech vendors, and software‑platform providers is shaping the market. Leading players include:

Google

General Electric Company

EON Reality Inc.

LAYAR

Hologic, Inc.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Siemens Medical Solutions USA, Inc.

CAE HEALTHCARE

Intuitive Surgical

TheraSim Inc.

Microsoft

DAQRI

Psious

Mindmaze

Global and regional dynamics

North America remains the largest market, underpinned by strong R&D ecosystems, early regulatory acceptance, and advanced clinical infrastructure. The region is a hub for pioneering AR‑assisted surgical platforms and VR‑based mental‑health therapies, with many major hospitals operating integrated programs.

remains the largest market, underpinned by strong R&D ecosystems, early regulatory acceptance, and advanced clinical infrastructure. The region is a hub for pioneering AR‑assisted surgical platforms and VR‑based mental‑health therapies, with many major hospitals operating integrated programs. Europe is growing steadily, with several countries investing in digital‑health pilots that embed AR and VR into surgical suites, tele‑rehabilitation, and chronic‑care management. Academic‑industry collaborations and public‑funded innovation programs are accelerating adoption.

is growing steadily, with several countries investing in digital‑health pilots that embed AR and VR into surgical suites, tele‑rehabilitation, and chronic‑care management. Academic‑industry collaborations and public‑funded innovation programs are accelerating adoption. Asia‑Pacific is emerging as one of the fastest‑growing regions, driven by rising healthcare spending, digital‑health initiatives, and a large pool of technologically literate clinicians. Countries such as India, China, and South Korea are actively exploring AR‑enhanced surgical navigation and VR‑based training in both public and private hospitals.

is emerging as one of the fastest‑growing regions, driven by rising healthcare spending, digital‑health initiatives, and a large pool of technologically literate clinicians. Countries such as India, China, and South Korea are actively exploring AR‑enhanced surgical navigation and VR‑based training in both public and private hospitals. Middle East, Latin America, and Africa are at an earlier stage of adoption, but targeted investments in medical tourism, digital‑health infrastructure, and regional research centres are creating pockets of high‑intensity use, especially in complex‑surgery hubs and teaching hospitals.

Future market outlook

The AR and VR in healthcare is expected to evolve from niche‑technology status to a core component of digital‑health ecosystems. Mainstream adoption will hinge on continued improvements in device usability, interoperability with existing clinical‑software stacks, and clearer reimbursement models.

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