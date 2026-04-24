The Smart hospitality can be understood as the use of intelligent technologies to enhance guest experiences, streamline operations, and improve sustainability in hotels, resorts, serviced apartments, and other accommodation types. At its core, it turns traditionally manual or fragmented processes into connected, data‑driven workflows that benefit both guests and operators.

Market Size, Share, Trends, Analysis, and Forecast by 2031

According To The Insight Partners ,The Smart Hospitality Market is projected to reach US$164.04 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 16.6% during the forecast period of 2025–2031. It is projected to experience robust growth as more properties adopt smart solutions across operations and guest‑experience domains.

Analysis of Smart Hospitality Market

The smart hospitality market is less about a single product and more about an integrated ecosystem of connected services. Today’s solutions often combine guest‑facing applications with back‑end management systems, creating a unified experience from booking to departure and beyond.

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Overview of Smart Hospitality Market

Smart hospitality spans a broad spectrum of functionalities, which can be grouped into several broad categories:

Smart room and environment controls :-Lights, climate, curtains, entertainment, and often voice‑enabled interfaces that adjust to guest preferences or preset profiles.

:-Lights, climate, curtains, entertainment, and often voice‑enabled interfaces that adjust to guest preferences or preset profiles. Contactless and mobile operations :-Mobile check‑in/check‑out, keyless entry, digital signatures, and self‑service kiosks that reduce physical touchpoints and wait times.

:-Mobile check‑in/check‑out, keyless entry, digital signatures, and self‑service kiosks that reduce physical touchpoints and wait times. Guest‑experience platforms :-Virtual concierges, AI chatbots, in‑app service ordering, and personalized content or activity suggestions delivered through mobile or in‑room devices.

:-Virtual concierges, AI chatbots, in‑app service ordering, and personalized content or activity suggestions delivered through mobile or in‑room devices. Energy and building‑management systems :-Tools that monitor and optimize lighting, HVAC, and utilities across rooms and common areas to reduce waste and lower operating costs.

:-Tools that monitor and optimize lighting, HVAC, and utilities across rooms and common areas to reduce waste and lower operating costs. Data, analytics, and loyalty tools:-Systems that capture guest behavior, feedback, and preferences to drive targeted offers, service improvements, and retention strategies.

Underlying all of this is robust connectivity fueled by Wi‑Fi, 5G, and wired networks that enables real‑time data flows between devices, cloud platforms, and on‑site systems. As infrastructure becomes more reliable and affordable, the barrier to entry for smart‑hospitality adoption is lowering, even for smaller or independent properties.

Market Drivers and Opportunities

Several interrelated factors are pushing hotels and related businesses toward smart‑hospitality solutions:

Demand for personalized, frictionless experiences :-Guests expect stays that “remember” their preferences, minimize wait times, and adapt to their habits without constant manual input.

:-Guests expect stays that “remember” their preferences, minimize wait times, and adapt to their habits without constant manual input. Rise of digital‑savvy travelers :-Younger generations, frequent business travelers, and digital nomads are comfortable with mobile apps and self‑service tools, creating a natural demand for smart features.

:-Younger generations, frequent business travelers, and digital nomads are comfortable with mobile apps and self‑service tools, creating a natural demand for smart features. Pressure to improve operational efficiency :-Labor shortages, rising costs, and the need for faster room turnover make automation and optimization highly attractive.

:-Labor shortages, rising costs, and the need for faster room turnover make automation and optimization highly attractive. Focus on security and contactless services:-Smart access‑control systems, biometric authentication, and remote check‑in tools help reduce physical touchpoints while improving safety and compliance.

Beyond traditional hotels, opportunities are emerging in short‑stay rentals, co‑living spaces, integrated resorts, and mixed‑use developments, where smart systems can unify accommodation, dining, entertainment, and wellness services under one digital umbrella.

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Emerging Trends of Smart Hospitality Market

The next phase of smart hospitality will be defined by deeper personalization, tighter integration, and stronger sustainability focus:

Hyper‑personalization through AI :-Systems learn from guest behavior across multiple stays to offer tailored room setups, activity suggestions, and offers that feel intuitively relevant.

:-Systems learn from guest behavior across multiple stays to offer tailored room setups, activity suggestions, and offers that feel intuitively relevant. Voice‑enabled and ambient computing :-Guests control room settings, request services, or get information via voice assistants embedded in in‑room devices or mobile apps.

:-Guests control room settings, request services, or get information via voice assistants embedded in in‑room devices or mobile apps. End‑to‑end digital guest journeys :-Platforms connect pre‑arrival communications, mobile check‑in, in‑stay services, and post‑stay feedback and loyalty engagement into a single flow.

:-Platforms connect pre‑arrival communications, mobile check‑in, in‑stay services, and post‑stay feedback and loyalty engagement into a single flow. Smart wellness and rest environments :-Properties experiment with adjustable lighting, air‑quality sensors, sound‑masking systems, and personalized wellness content to optimize comfort and sleep quality.

:-Properties experiment with adjustable lighting, air‑quality sensors, sound‑masking systems, and personalized wellness content to optimize comfort and sleep quality. API‑driven ecosystems:-Open‑platform architectures allow third‑party services such as ride‑sharing, food delivery, and local tours to plug into the hotel’s digital environment.

Segmentation Analysis of Smart Hospitality Market

By Type :- This segment breaks the market into what is being sold or delivered either technology products or support around them.

Software :-Refers to the digital platforms and applications that run smart hospitality systems. Examples include:

Property‑management systems (PMS)

Guest‑experience apps (mobile check‑in, keyless entry, in‑app services)

Smart room‑control platforms

Analytics and AI‑driven tools for pricing, personalization, and operations

Service :-Covers the non‑software support that enables or extends the use of smart hospitality solutions. Examples include:

Consulting and implementation services

Integration with existing hotel systems (PMS, POS, CRM)

Maintenance, upgrades, and technical support

Training for staff on using smart tools

By Hotel Type :-This segment classifies the market based on the kind of property using smart hospitality solutions.

Business Hotels :-Properties focused on corporate and business travelers. They prioritize:

Fast, contactless check‑in/checkout

Reliable Wi‑Fi and meeting‑space technology

Productivity‑oriented amenities (smart workspaces, digital concierge for business services)

Heritage and Boutique Hotels :-Smaller, often design‑driven or historically themed properties that emphasize:

Unique guest experiences and personalized service

Blending technology with aesthetics (discreet smart controls, minimal visible hardware)

Local culture and storytelling via digital content or apps

Resorts and Spas :-Larger complexes that combine accommodation with leisure, wellness, and entertainment. Key needs include:

Integrated guest journeys across rooms, pools, spas, restaurants, and activities

Booking and managing experiences (spa treatments, excursions, classes) digitally

Smart wellness features (lighting, climate, and wellness‑tracking integration)

By Deployment Model :-This segment refers to where the smart hospitality technology is hosted and managed.

On‑Premises :-The software and systems run on hardware and servers located inside the hotel or at the operator’s own data center.

Full control over data and security Higher upfront setup cost and in‑house IT management Often preferred by large chains or properties with strict data‑sovereignty rules



On‑Demand (also called Cloud‑based / SaaS) :-The software runs on remote servers operated by a third‑party provider and is accessed via the internet (usually on a subscription basis).

Lower upfront investment and easier scalability Automatic updates, remote maintenance, and flexible licensing Growing preference among mid‑scale, independent, and newer hotels



Global and Regional Analysis

Globally, smart hospitality adoption is accelerating, but patterns differ by region:

North America :-Early technology adoption, strong presence of large hotel chains, and mature cloud‑based property‑management systems position this region as a leader in smart‑hospitality innovation.

:-Early technology adoption, strong presence of large hotel chains, and mature cloud‑based property‑management systems position this region as a leader in smart‑hospitality innovation. Europe :-Strong focus on sustainability, energy efficiency, and data‑protection regulations drives demand for smart‑building and energy‑management solutions in hotels.

:-Strong focus on sustainability, energy efficiency, and data‑protection regulations drives demand for smart‑building and energy‑management solutions in hotels. Asia‑Pacific :-Rapid urbanization, expanding tourism infrastructure, and new hotel‑construction projects create fertile ground for smart‑hospitality deployments, especially in gateway cities and business hubs.

:-Rapid urbanization, expanding tourism infrastructure, and new hotel‑construction projects create fertile ground for smart‑hospitality deployments, especially in gateway cities and business hubs. Middle East and Africa :-Flagship luxury resorts and integrated tourism‑hub developments are investing heavily in smart‑room and guest‑experience platforms to compete in the global market.

:-Flagship luxury resorts and integrated tourism‑hub developments are investing heavily in smart‑room and guest‑experience platforms to compete in the global market. Latin America:-Upgrading legacy properties and expanding mid‑tier hotel chains are pushing demand for affordable, scalable smart‑hospitality solutions.

Within each region, major cities, business‑travel corridors, and resort‑centric destinations tend to lead adoption, while smaller or rural properties follow as connectivity improves and total‑cost of ownership decreases.

Key Players in the Smart Hospitality Market

The global smart hospitality landscape is shaped by a mix of global technology giants, specialized software vendors, and building‑management experts. Some of the major players include:

NEC Corporation

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd

IBM

Cisco

Schneider Electric

Siemens

Johnson Controls

Honeywell International Inc.

Oracle

Infor

These companies are shaping the competitive landscape through partnerships, acquisitions, and platform integrations, creating a fragmented but increasingly interconnected ecosystem.

Recent Industry Developments

The smart hospitality sector has seen a wave of strategic moves and product launches:

Several technology providers have launched all‑in‑one smart‑room platforms that bundle room controls, entertainment, service requests, and guest‑communication tools into a single interface. Major hotel groups have rolled out group‑wide mobile check‑in and keyless entry programs, supported by centralized cloud‑based property‑management systems.

Market Future Outlook

Looking beyond 2031, smart hospitality is likely to become the default operating model for modern hotels. Fully integrated digital ecosystems will enable:

End‑to‑end guest journeys that begin before arrival and continue after departure, powered by AI and predictive analytics.

that begin before arrival and continue after departure, powered by AI and predictive analytics. Self‑optimizing properties that adjust lighting, HVAC, and service levels in real time based on occupancy, weather, and guest behavior.

For operators, the future will hinge on choosing platforms that balance flexibility, scalability, security, and user‑friendliness while enabling continuous innovation through APIs, partnerships, and modular upgrades.

About The Insight Partners

The Insight Partners is a global leader in market research, delivering comprehensive analysis and actionable insights across diverse industries. The company empowers decision-makers with data-driven intelligence to navigate evolving markets and accelerate growth.

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