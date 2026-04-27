Veterinary Diagnostics Market Future Growth Outlook

According to The Insight Partners – The global veterinary diagnostics market is experiencing robust and sustained growth, driven by the rising prevalence of zoonotic diseases, growing companion animal ownership, and rapid technological advancements in diagnostic platforms. The veterinary diagnostics market size is expected to grow from US$ 4,045.50 million in 2022 to US$ 7,270.43 million by 2030, estimated to register a CAGR of 7.60% from 2022 to 2030. This impressive trajectory reflects the deepening global commitment to animal health as a cornerstone of both public health protection and agricultural productivity.

Understanding Veterinary Diagnostics

Veterinary diagnostics is the method of diagnosing diseases, health disorders, and infections in animals using a variety of tests and procedures. It involves laboratory tests, imaging modalities, genetic testing, and other diagnostic equipment to evaluate animal health, including domestic animals and livestock. Veterinary diagnostics are important for detecting diseases in their early phase, monitoring the efficacy of treatment, and preventing the spread of infection among animals. From simple blood panels and urinalysis to advanced molecular diagnostics and point-of-care testing, veterinary diagnostics encompasses a wide and rapidly expanding range of tools that are becoming increasingly essential in modern veterinary practice.

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Key Market Drivers

Three fundamental forces are propelling the veterinary diagnostics market forward. The first is the rising global prevalence of zoonotic diseases. According to the World Health Organization’s 2023 report, about 1 billion cases of illness and millions of deaths occur annually from zoonoses, with approximately 60% of emerging infectious diseases reported globally accounting for zoonoses. To overcome such a high prevalence of zoonotic infections, the demand for immunodiagnostic techniques is high among veterinarians. Diseases such as cystic echinococcosis, alveolar echinococcosis, SARS-CoV-2, avian influenza, rabies, and Ebola highlight the critical and urgent need for robust veterinary disease surveillance capabilities globally.

The second driver is the rapidly growing global companion animal population. According to the American Pet Products Association, pet ownership increased from 68% in 2016 to 70% in 2021. More than 67% of American households own almost 400 million pets, including dogs, cats, horses, birds, fish, and more. As per the European Pet Food Industry Federation, in 2022, approximately 340 million pets were raised in European households, with cats being the most popular pets, with a stable population of 127 million and dogs with 104 million. According to the Global Animal Health Association, China’s pet ownership increased 113% between 2014 and 2019. This expanding companion animal population is driving higher demand for preventive health screenings, routine diagnostics, and disease monitoring services across veterinary clinics and reference laboratories globally.

The third driver is the growing recognition of companion animals as potential sources of infectious disease transmission. Companion animals are a potential source of infectious diseases for humans and food-producing animals. Newcastle disease, neosporosis, West Nile Virus, and feline infectious peritonitis are popular examples of infectious diseases affecting companion animals. With such a high prevalence of companion animal diseases, the demand for companion animal diagnostic methods is high among veterinarians, ultimately driving sustained market growth.

Market Segmentation Highlights

The veterinary diagnostics market is comprehensively segmented across product, technology, animal type, disease type, and end user. By product, the market is bifurcated into instruments and consumables, with the instruments segment holding a larger share and consumables — including testing tubes, containers, petri dishes, deep well plates, and diagnostic kits — expected to register the fastest growth driven by rising diagnostic testing volumes across companion and livestock animals.

By technology, the market spans immunodiagnostics, clinical biochemistry, hematology, molecular diagnostics, and others. The immunodiagnostics segment holds the dominant position, encompassing lateral flow assays, ELISA tests, immunoassay analyzers, and allergen-specific immunodiagnostic tests. Its leadership is attributed to the high accuracy, ease of use, and rapid turnaround these techniques offer across both clinical and field settings, making them the preferred choice among veterinarians managing zoonotic and infectious diseases.

By animal type, the market is divided into companion animals and livestock animals, with the companion animals segment — covering dogs, cats, horses, and others — holding the largest market share, driven by rising pet ownership and growing awareness of preventive animal healthcare. By disease type, the infectious diseases segment dominates the market, reflecting the enormous global burden of infectious conditions such as African Swine Fever, Foot and Mouth Disease, avian influenza, and rabies affecting both companion and livestock populations. By end user, veterinary hospitals and clinics hold the largest share of the market, as these facilities serve as the primary destination for veterinary-associated infection treatment, routine diagnostics, and specialized animal healthcare delivery.

Recent Market Developments

Strategic product launches and acquisitions are actively reshaping the competitive landscape. In January 2023, IDEXX announced a novel diagnostic test for kidney injury, expanding its veterinary renal testing portfolio for detecting kidney injury in cats and dogs. In August 2023, Zoetis launched its first on-farm mastitis diagnostic — Vetscan Mastigram+ — a rapid diagnostic tool across several European markets. It uses a simple flow dipstick test to detect Gram-positive mastitis in eight hours, enabling results before the next milking and helping veterinarians deliver more targeted therapy.

In April 2023, Mars completed the acquisition of Heska, a global provider of advanced veterinary diagnostic and specialty solutions. Heska is now part of Mars Petcare’s Science and Diagnostics division, enabling broader coverage across diagnostics and technology while accelerating R&D and expanding access globally to pet healthcare solutions. In September 2021, Neogen acquired CAPInnoVet Inc., a companion animal health company that provides pet medications to the veterinary market, integrating it into Neogen’s Animal Safety business segment.

Regional Outlook

North America dominates the global veterinary diagnostics market, supported by high companion animal ownership rates, well-established veterinary healthcare infrastructure, significant R&D investment, and extensive reference laboratory networks. Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period, driven by rapid urbanization, growing pet adoption, expanding livestock populations, and increasing government investment in animal health infrastructure across countries such as China, India, and South Korea.

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Key Market Players Key companies operating in the veterinary diagnostics market include Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Idexx Laboratories Inc., Zoetis Inc., Heska Corp, Neogen Corp, Randox Laboratories Ltd., Virbac SA, INDICAL BIOSCIENCE GmbH, FUJIFILM Holdings Corp, and Merck Animal Health. These players focus on expanding and diversifying their market presence and acquiring a novel customer base, tapping prevailing business opportunities through product launches, acquisitions, and strategic partnerships. Future Outlook The veterinary diagnostics market is poised for a decade of meaningful innovation and commercial expansion. The growing integration of precision medicine approaches into veterinary practice, alongside advances in molecular diagnostics and genomics-based disease screening, will unlock new capabilities in infectious disease surveillance and antimicrobial resistance monitoring. The expanding application of point-of-care diagnostics — enabling rapid results in field settings without the need for reference laboratory infrastructure — will broaden access to advanced diagnostic capabilities for veterinarians in emerging and rural markets. As the One Health framework continues to gain global traction and governments intensify their focus on food safety, biosecurity, and zoonotic disease prevention, veterinary diagnostics will assume an ever more central role in protecting both animal and human health on a global scale through 2030 and beyond.

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