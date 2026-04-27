Monosodium Glutamate (MSG) Market Size & Share Report

Monosodium Glutamate (MSG) Market Overview

The Food Science driven Monosodium Glutamate (MSG) Market is witnessing stable growth due to the increasing demand for processed and convenience foods across the globe. Monosodium glutamate, commonly known as MSG, is widely used as a flavor enhancer that improves umami taste in soups, sauces, snacks, ready-to-eat meals, and restaurant dishes. The Monosodium Glutamate (MSG) Market is anticipated to expand from $5.6 billion in 2025 to $9.0 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of approximately 4.7%. Rising urbanization, changing dietary habits, and growing acceptance of savory packaged foods continue to support the expansion of the Monosodium Glutamate (MSG) Market.

Monosodium Glutamate (MSG) Market Size, Share & Demand Analysis

The Monosodium Glutamate (MSG) Market has gained strong momentum from the food & beverage sector, which accounted for nearly 41.5% of the market share in 2024. The increasing use of MSG in processed foods, broths, soups, and sauces has significantly strengthened overall market demand. Additionally, the Monosodium Glutamate (MSG) Market is benefiting from growing applications in pharmaceuticals, animal nutrition, and cosmetic formulations.

Click to Request a Sample of this Report for Additional Market Insights:

https://www.globalinsightservices.com/request-sample/?id=GIS10664

The business-to-business sales channel is projected to record the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Food manufacturers, restaurant chains, and ingredient suppliers are increasingly adopting bulk MSG procurement to improve taste consistency and operational efficiency. The growing global processed food trade and rising quick-service restaurant partnerships are also contributing to Monosodium Glutamate (MSG) Market expansion worldwide.

Monosodium Glutamate (MSG) Market Dynamics

One of the major growth drivers for the Monosodium Glutamate (MSG) Market is the rising consumption of packaged and ready-to-eat foods. Consumers with busy lifestyles are increasingly relying on convenient meal solutions, boosting the demand for flavor-enhancing ingredients such as MSG. Furthermore, the shift toward personalized nutrition and reduced-sodium diets is creating additional opportunities for the Monosodium Glutamate (MSG) Market. MSG contains lower sodium than regular table salt and helps maintain taste without excessive sodium intake.

The growing popularity of plant-based foods has further strengthened the Monosodium Glutamate (MSG) Market because MSG enhances savory flavors in vegan and meat-alternative products. Technological advancements in fermentation and biotechnology processes are also improving production efficiency and product quality.

However, the Monosodium Glutamate (MSG) Market continues to face challenges due to lingering health concerns and negative consumer perceptions associated with MSG consumption. Although organizations such as the World Health Organization and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration classify MSG as safe, misconceptions regarding headaches and metabolic issues still affect demand in some regions. Additionally, competition from natural flavor alternatives like soy sauce, mushrooms, Parmesan cheese, and anchovies poses a challenge for the Monosodium Glutamate (MSG) Market.

Monosodium Glutamate (MSG) Market Key Players Analysis

Several major companies dominate the competitive landscape of the Monosodium Glutamate (MSG) Market through product innovation, strategic partnerships, and expansion activities. Key players include Ajinomoto, Fufeng Group, Meihua Holdings Group, Ningxia Eppen Biotech, Shandong Qilu Biotechnology Group, Henan Lotus Gourmet Powder, and Shandong Linghua Monosodium Glutamate.

These companies are focusing on research and development to create advanced flavor enhancement solutions and sodium-reduction technologies. Strategic collaborations with food manufacturers and restaurant chains are also strengthening the competitive position of leading participants in the Monosodium Glutamate (MSG) Market.

Monosodium Glutamate (MSG) Market Regional Analysis

Asia Pacific dominates the Monosodium Glutamate (MSG) Market and accounts for the highest revenue share during the forecast period. Countries such as China, Japan, South Korea, and Thailand have deeply rooted culinary traditions that heavily utilize MSG in food preparation. Rapid urbanization, rising disposable incomes, and increasing processed food consumption are supporting regional growth.

Europe represents the second-largest share of the Monosodium Glutamate (MSG) Market due to the expansion of international fast-food chains and rising demand for convenience foods. North America is witnessing moderate growth because of stable industrial demand and ongoing supply chain adjustments. Latin America continues to experience steady expansion fueled by urbanization and changing consumer preferences, while the Middle East & Africa is projected to record the fastest CAGR owing to rising processed food consumption and growing food service industries.

Recent News & Developments

Recent developments in the Monosodium Glutamate (MSG) Market highlight strong innovation trends. In June 2025, Ajinomoto Health & Nutrition North America, Inc. introduced the Salt Answer and Palate Perfect platforms to help food manufacturers improve sodium reduction and taste enhancement capabilities. These launches reflect the increasing industry focus on healthier and more efficient food formulations.

Browse Full Report @ https://www.globalinsightservices.com/reports/monosodium-glutamate-msg-market/

Additionally, biotechnology-driven manufacturing techniques and fermentation-based production methods are gaining popularity within the Monosodium Glutamate (MSG) Market. Companies are investing in sustainable production technologies to improve operational efficiency and reduce environmental impact.

Scope of the Report

The Monosodium Glutamate (MSG) Market report provides comprehensive insights into market size, trends, growth drivers, restraints, competitive landscape, and regional performance. The study covers segments including type, product, application, end user, form, process, technology, and functionality. It also evaluates demand-supply trends, import-export analysis, value-chain assessment, SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, and emerging growth opportunities.

The report further examines strategic developments such as mergers, acquisitions, collaborations, partnerships, and product launches adopted by leading industry participants. With detailed qualitative and quantitative analysis, the Monosodium Glutamate (MSG) Market report serves as a valuable resource for stakeholders seeking to understand future industry trends and investment opportunities.

Discover Additional Market Insights from Global Insight Services:

Wheat Bran Market is anticipated to expand from $19.5 billion in 2024 to $28.7 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of approximately 3.9%.

Wheat Flour Market is anticipated to expand from $3.9 billion in 2024 to $6.8 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of approximately 5.7%.

Wheat Germ Oil Market is anticipated to expand from $495.6 million in 2024 to $871.0 million by 2034, growing at a CAGR of approximately 5.8%.

Wheat Protein Market is anticipated to expand from $3.5 billion in 2024 to $6.8 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of approximately 6.9%.

Wheat Starch Market is anticipated to expand from $3.9 billion in 2024 to $6.5 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of approximately 5.2%.

About Us:

Global Insight Services (GIS) is a leading multi-industry market research firm headquartered in Delaware, US. We are committed to providing our clients with highest quality data, analysis, and tools to meet all their market research needs. With GIS, you can be assured of the quality of the deliverables, robust & transparent research methodology, and superior service.

Contact Us:

Global Insight Services LLC

16192, Coastal Highway, Lewes, DE 19958

E-mail: info@globalinsightservices.com

Phone: +1-833-761-1700

Website: https://www.globalinsightservices.com/