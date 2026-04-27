Veterinary CRO Market Growth and Future Outlook

According to The Insight Partners – The global veterinary contract research organization (CRO) market is experiencing robust and sustained growth, driven by the rising demand for animal healthcare, increasing pet ownership, and the growing complexity of veterinary drug development. The veterinary CRO market size is projected to reach US$ 2,145.74 million by 2031 from US$ 996.40 million in 2023, with the market expected to register a CAGR of 10.1% during 2023–2031. This impressive trajectory reflects the deepening recognition of veterinary CROs as indispensable partners in the development of safe, effective, and regulatory-compliant animal health products.

Understanding Veterinary CROs

Veterinary contract research organizations are specialized service providers that conduct research, development, and regulatory activities on behalf of animal health companies, pharmaceutical firms, and biotechnology organizations. These organizations manage the full spectrum of preclinical and clinical research activities required to bring new veterinary drugs, vaccines, and biologics to market from toxicology studies and clinical trials through to market authorization and regulatory submissions. Key segments that contributed to the derivation of the veterinary CRO market analysis are service type, application, indication, and end user. Based on service type, the veterinary CRO market is fragmented into clinical trials, toxicology, market authorization and regulatory support, and others. The clinical trials segment held the largest market share in 2023.

Get Sample PDF @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00008083

Key Market Drivers

Three fundamental forces are propelling the veterinary CRO market forward. The first is the increasing demand for animal healthcare driven by the growing global pet population. The veterinary CRO market is driven by the increasing demand for animal healthcare owing to the increasing pet population along with surging awareness about animal health. To suffice the rising demand for animal health has increased the research and development activities, driving the growth of the veterinary CRO market. As pet ownership continues to rise globally particularly across North America, Europe, and the rapidly urbanizing Asia Pacific region the demand for new veterinary therapeutics, vaccines, and preventive care products is intensifying correspondingly.

The second driver is the increasing awareness for animal health contributing to veterinary drug development. Growing recognition of the One Health framework which acknowledges the interconnectedness of human, animal, and environmental health is compelling governments, NGOs, and private sector stakeholders to invest more heavily in animal health research. This heightened awareness is creating a strong and sustained pipeline of new veterinary drug candidates that require the expertise and infrastructure of specialized CROs to advance through development.

The third driver is the surge in strategic collaborations among market players. Surging strategic collaborations in the market such as mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships taking place in the market for the development of advanced products for the diagnosis and treatment of various health conditions among animals are actively expanding the capabilities and geographic reach of veterinary CRO providers. These collaborative arrangements are enabling CROs to offer more comprehensive, integrated research services that span the entire drug development lifecycle.

Market Segmentation Highlights

The veterinary CRO market is comprehensively segmented across service type, application, indication, and end user. By service type, the market spans clinical trials, toxicology, market authorization and regulatory support, and other specialized services. Clinical trials lead the segment, as pharmaceutical companies increasingly outsource structured animal health trials to CROs to reduce costs, improve efficiency, and ensure regulatory compliance. By application, the market covers pet, livestock, and wild animal research, with the companion animal segment holding the dominant position driven by rising pet ownership and increased spending on pet healthcare. By indication, the market encompasses oncology, infectious diseases, neurology, cardiology, parasitology, and vaccine development, with infectious diseases representing the largest indication segment due to the high global burden of bacterial, viral, and parasitic infections in both companion and livestock animals. By end user, pharmaceutical companies represent the leading segment, followed by biotechnology companies, veterinary drug manufacturers, and research and academic institutes.

Future Trends Shaping the Market

Two transformative trends are defining the future direction of the veterinary CRO market. Increasing demand for preclinical research services and adoption of technology and digital solutions are likely to remain key trends in the veterinary CRO market. The integration of advanced digital tools including electronic data capture systems, remote monitoring platforms, and AI-driven data analytics is transforming how veterinary clinical trials are designed, conducted, and reported, enabling CROs to deliver faster, more accurate, and more cost-efficient research outcomes for their clients. The growing demand for preclinical research services is also reshaping how CROs position their service portfolios. In order to save the in-house cost and time required for testing services throughout the development process of biologics and biosimilars in the initial stages, companies prefer to outsource these services to veterinary CROs. This is expected to be a potential opportunity for the growth of the veterinary CROs across the globe in the coming years. Get Full Copy of This Report @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00008083 Market Opportunities The development of novel vaccines for animals represents one of the most significant and commercially compelling opportunities in the veterinary CRO market. Development of novel vaccines for animals is expected to create ample opportunities for veterinary CRO market players. The rising threat of zoonotic diseases, growing antimicrobial resistance concerns, and increasing regulatory mandates around food safety and biosecurity are driving sustained investment in new veterinary vaccine development all of which requires the specialized research expertise that CROs are uniquely positioned to provide. Regional Outlook North America dominated the veterinary CRO market in 2023, driven by its highly advanced animal health research ecosystem, strong presence of leading pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, well-developed regulatory frameworks, and high rates of pet ownership and companion animal healthcare spending. Europe holds a significant market share, supported by stringent regulatory requirements for veterinary product approval and a mature animal health industry. Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing regional market, propelled by rapidly expanding pet populations, growing livestock production, increasing government investment in veterinary healthcare, and the region’s emergence as a cost-competitive destination for clinical research activities. Key Market Players The leading players operating in the veterinary CRO market include Clinvet, Löhlein & Wolf Vet Research, Oncovet Clinical Research, Ondax Scientific, Triveritas, Veterinary Research Management, VetPharm Inc., and Vetspin Srl. These specialized organizations are competing on the strength of their scientific expertise, species-specific research capabilities, regulatory knowledge across multiple jurisdictions, and their ability to deliver integrated, end-to-end research services that accelerate the journey from molecule to market for animal health innovators worldwide. Future Outlook The veterinary CRO market is poised for a decade of meaningful expansion and evolution. As the animal health industry continues to advance toward more sophisticated therapeutic modalities including biologics, gene therapies, and personalized veterinary medicines the demand for highly specialized CRO expertise will only intensify. The growing convergence of human and veterinary medicine under the One Health paradigm is expected to unlock new collaborative research opportunities, while the accelerating digitization of clinical trial management will make veterinary CROs more efficient, transparent, and globally accessible. With a projected market size of US$ 2,145.74 million by 2031 and a CAGR of 10.1%, the veterinary CRO market is well-positioned to play a central and growing role in the future of animal health innovation worldwide.

Top Trending Reports @

Veterinary Diagnostics Market Insights | Size, Share and Scope by 2030

About Us –

The Insight Partners provides comprehensive syndicated and tailored market research services in the healthcare, technology, and industrial domains. Renowned for delivering strategic intelligence and practical insights, the firm empowers businesses to remain competitive in ever-evolving global markets.

Contact Us:

Contact Person: Ankit Mathur

E-mail: ankit.mathur@theinsightpartners.com

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

Also Available in : Korean German Japanese French Chinese Italian Spanish