Intraocular Pressure Monitors Market Growing at 5.60% CAGR

The Global Intraocular Pressure Monitors Market is experiencing significant growth driven by rising global burden of glaucoma and diabetic eye diseases, growing geriatric population requiring regular IOP screening, increased awareness and screening programs for early glaucoma detection. Intraocular pressure monitors encompass contact monitors, non-contact monitors, wearable IOP sensors. The developing market for intraocular pressure monitoring devices is experiencing growth due to various reasons, including the global growth in prevalence of glaucoma and other eye related diseases, availing individuals of hazard awareness related to eye health and more focus on routine examinations and testing. New technology is improving accuracy, usability and portability of intraocular pressure monitors. The Intraocular Pressure Monitors Market size is expected to reach US$ 1,198.42 Million by 2033 from US$ 733.74 Million in 2024. The market is estimated to record a CAGR of 5.60% from 2025 to 2033.

There is a market shift toward home-based or continuous monitoring as there is the emergence of new technologies such as sensor-integrated contact lenses and handheld tonometers allowing patients to self-administer the monitor. Self-monitored intraocular pressure devices provide a patient engaged element. Patients can now also analyse their own diurnal intraocular pressure trends and provide remote patients monitoring without being face-to-face with a healthcare professional. This type of information is useful for chronic care patients with diseases such as glaucoma.

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Intraocular Pressure Monitors Market Drivers and Opportunities:

Rising Global Burden of Glaucoma and Diabetic Eye Diseases Driving Intraocular Pressure Monitors Market

The increase in the global burden of glaucoma and diabetic eye diseases is a major impetus for the intraocular pressure (IOP) monitors market. Glaucoma is one of the leading causes of irreversible blindness, characterized by progressively debilitating optic nerve damage often related to increased IOP. There were an estimated 76 million people living with glaucoma globally in 2020, that is projected to increase to 111 million by 2040, so the magnitude of this condition will require both prevalent and precise measures of IOP for early identification and effective treatment. Secondly, diabetic eye diseases, prominently diabetic retinopathy, are common causes of vision loss among people with diabetes. In addition, diabetes is increasingly recognized as a significant risk factor for developing glaucoma, suggesting that individuals with diabetes often experience higher mean IOP and have significantly increased risk of developing open-angle glaucoma. This reinforces the connections between glaucoma and diabetic eye diseases and the urgent need for regular screening of IOP in diabetic populations.

Integration of IOP Monitors into Smart Glasses and Ophthalmic Telehealth Platforms

The combination of IOP monitors with smart glasses and telehealth platforms for eye care centers represents a huge opportunity for the IOP monitors market. The combination of remote care and wearable technology provides a solution to many unmet needs in glaucoma care. Smart glasses that have small IOP sensors offer the potential for patients and providers to monitor IOP continuously and in real time throughout the day (and even at night, when IOP may be highest), and without the episodic variability associated with office measurements completed during business hours. Continuous data offers a much more thorough and comprehensive description of an individual patient’s IOP history and experience, facilitating individualized management. In particular, even small modifications in treatment regimens that slow down, halt, or reverse the progression of glaucoma can have a direct impact on maintaining vision.

The implementation of eyeglasses with IOP monitoring technology into telehealth platforms would also completely transform the standard of care for eye care providers, particularly in rural and underserved areas of the country. Telehealth can be used to allow for patients to conduct self-measurements from home, and then subsequently, monitor the data that is automatically shared with the patient’s ophthalmologist for review at a later time, hopefully eliminating the burden of frequent clinic appointments. Smart glasses with IOP only improves convenience for patients and adherence to monitoring regimens, they ideally also increase accessibility to glaucoma healthcare and improve access to specialized care by enhancing telemedicine capabilities. The COVID-19 pandemic has prompted relatively quick acceptance of telemedicine and increased comfort with digital health solutions, and telemedicine has changed everything from follow-up to initial consultations for those with access to smart glasses, eye care professionals, and/or specialized care.

Intraocular Pressure Monitors Market Segmentation Analysis

Key segments that contributed to the derivation of the Intraocular Pressure Monitors market analysis are product, application, and end user.

By product, intraocular pressure monitors market is segmented into contact monitors, non-contact monitors, wearable IOP sensors. The contact monitors segment dominated the market in 2024.

By end user, the market is segmented into hospitals and clinics, home-care Settings, ambulatory surgical centers, others. Hospitals and clinics segment held the largest share of the market in 2024.

Market leaders and key company profiles

Medtronic Plc

iCare

Keeler

Reichert Technologies

NIDEK

Topcon Healthcare

Huvitz

Canon Medical Systems

Haag-Streit Diagnostics

CSO – Costruzione Strumenti Oftalmici

Intraocular Pressure Monitors Market News and Key Development:

The intraocular pressure monitors market is evaluated by gathering qualitative and quantitative data post primary and secondary research, which includes important corporate publications, association data, and databases. A few of the key developments in the Intraocular Pressure Monitors market are:

Injectsense announced the successful completion of the first human implantation of its ultraminiaturized intraocular pressure (IOP) sensor. This is a significant milestone for continuous and long-term IOP monitoring, aiming to provide real-time data for glaucoma management in a discreet and patient-friendly manner. (Source: Injectsense, Press Release, September 2024)

iCare USA received FDA clearance for its next-generation self-tonometer, the iCare HOME2. This device allows glaucoma patients to easily and accurately measure their intraocular pressure at home, at any time of day, including while sitting or lying down. The data is stored in a cloud-based software (iCare Clinic) and can be accessed by healthcare professionals for comprehensive glaucoma management. (Source: iCare, Press Release, March 2022)

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