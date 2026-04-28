IoT Medical Devices Market Growing at 16.52% CAGR

The global IoT medical devices market is experiencing significant growth driven by increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and aging population, growing focus on patient-centric and personalized healthcare, and technological advancements. However, the lack of standardization and associated security and privacy concerns are slowing market evolution. Geographically, North America currently holds the largest total share of the global market, due to advanced health care infrastructure and the early adoption of digital health technologies along with significant regulatory support for health innovation. The IoT Medical Devices Market size is expected to reach US$ 214.77 Billion by 2033 from US$ 54.23 Billion in 2024. The market is estimated to record a CAGR of 16.52% from 2025 to 2033.

Asia Pacific is rapidly emerging as the fastest growing market driven by a rapidly evolving digital transformation, increasing chronic disease levels, and more rapidly evolving health care infrastructure. Medtronic, GE Healthcare, and Koninklijke Philips N.V. are major companies in the market actively pursuing product innovation, partnerships, and developing markets. As demand for IoT medical devices grows, manufacturers are developing advanced IoT devices, so significant and evident growth in global IoT medical devices is anticipated, leading to reduced costs for personal IoT medical devices, enhanced efficiency, and improved patient outcomes worldwide.

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Segments Covered

By Product

Vital Signs Monitoring Devices

Implantable Cardiac Devices

Infusion Pumps

Hearing Devices

Others

By Technology

Wi-Fi

Bluetooth

Cellular

Others

By Application

Patient Monitoring

Medication Management

Telemedicine

Others

By End User

Hospitals & Clinics

Home Care Settings

Others

Market leaders and key company profiles

Medtronic Plc

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc

Koninklijke Philips NV

Abbott Laboratories

Boston Scientific Corporation

Omron Healthcare Inc

Baxter International Inc

Siemens Healthineers AG

Jonson & Johnson

Dragerwerk AG & Co KGaA

IoT Medical Devices Market Drivers and Opportunities:

Increasing Prevalence of Chronic Diseases and Aging Population Driving IoT Medical Devices Market

Growing prevalence of chronic diseases, including diabetes, heart disease, and lung disease, inherently requires concurrent monitoring, timely action, and individualized care. The US National Council on Aging (NCOA) estimates that nearly all adults over 65 (approximately 80%) have at least one chronic disease and are typically managing two or more. This adult cohort not only has a higher rate of chronic disease than any other age group, but they also have a higher share of healthcare spending. Per NCOA estimates, in 2024, adults aged 55 and older represented just 31% of the population but were responsible for more than 50% of total healthcare spending.

IoT medical devices, particularly those designed for Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM), provide an exceptionally effective and efficient way to manage chronic disease outside of a healthcare facility. By continuously gathering vital sign data, such as glucose levels from Continuous Glucose Monitors (CGMs) or heart rates and blood pressures through wearable sensors, IoT medical devices provide real-time data to patients or providers. This data can be shared instantly with qualifying healthcare professionals, allowing them to observe and react immediately to variances they may identify and escalate the clients’ treatment plan on demand. As a result, the devices significantly reduce the need for frequent in-person follow-ups and fewer visits to the hospitals, hence alleviating the significant cost incurred for managing chronic conditions and improving patient outcomes overall. The trajectory of the market reflects this intense impact. Market growth is largely the result of an increase in the adoption of remote patient monitoring solutions as a necessary overlap of chronic disease management and consideration for an aging population. In the long term, there will be an increasing need for scalable, efficient, and patient-centered solutions to manage chronic diseases in an aging population. This demand will ensure that IoT medical devices remain at the forefront of future healthcare innovation and investment.

IoT Medical Devices Market News and Key Development:

The IoT medical devices market is evaluated by gathering qualitative and quantitative data post primary and secondary research, which includes important corporate publications, association data, and databases. A few of the key developments in the IoT Medical Devices market are:

Medtronic and Philips have extended their long-standing partnership to bundle vital sign sensors with patient monitoring equipment. This multi-year strategic pact aims to offer a combined system for healthcare providers, integrating Medtronic’s Nellcor pulse oximetry, Microstream capnography, and BIS brain monitoring sensors with Philips’ monitors. (Source: Medtronic, Company Website, July 2025)

OMRON Healthcare acquired Luscii Healthtech to advance and innovate Remote Patient Monitoring adoption at scale. Since OMRON’s seed investment in 2018, the two companies have collaborated closely, sharing knowledge and experience in the development of digital health. As a digital-native company, and pioneer in smart remote care and virtual wards, Luscii cultivates a unique culture for innovation and agile philosophy allowing them successfully to address the complex and rapidly changing demands of healthcare systems. (Source: OMRON Healthcare Inc, Press Release, April 2025)

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