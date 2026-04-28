Intermittent Catheters Market 2031: Growth and Dynamics

The intermittent catheters market is witnessing steady expansion driven by the increasing prevalence of urological disorders and the growing demand for minimally invasive urinary management solutions. Intermittent catheters are widely used in patients suffering from urinary incontinence, spinal cord injuries, and post-surgical urinary retention, offering a safe and effective alternative to indwelling catheters. Rising awareness about personal hygiene, infection prevention, and self-catheterization techniques is further accelerating adoption globally.

The intermittent catheters market size is projected to reach US$ 3.83 billion by 2031 from US$ 2.67 billion in 2023, registering a CAGR of 4.6% during 2023–2031. This growth trajectory reflects increasing healthcare expenditures, technological advancements in catheter materials, and a shift toward home-based care settings.

In this context, the Intermittent Catheters Market Analysis highlights a strong correlation between rising chronic disease burden and catheter demand. Conditions such as diabetes, multiple sclerosis, and prostate disorders significantly contribute to urinary dysfunction, thereby increasing the need for intermittent catheterization solutions.

Market Overview

The intermittent catheters market is primarily driven by the growing incidence of urinary incontinence (UI), a condition affecting millions globally. UI can result from aging, obesity, neurological disorders, and post-operative complications, making catheterization an essential medical intervention.

Intermittent catheters are typically made from materials such as silicone, latex, and polyvinyl chloride (PVC), with silicone gaining popularity due to its superior biocompatibility. These devices are designed for single-use applications, minimizing the risk of infection and ensuring patient safety. The shift toward disposable medical products and improved hygiene standards is significantly contributing to market expansion.

Additionally, increasing patient awareness and improved access to healthcare services are encouraging early diagnosis and treatment of urinary disorders. This has resulted in a growing preference for intermittent catheterization over long-term indwelling solutions due to lower complication rates and enhanced patient comfort.

Download Sample PDF: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00008675

Key Market Drivers

Rising Prevalence of Urinary Disorders

One of the primary growth drivers is the increasing incidence of urinary incontinence and bladder dysfunction. Chronic conditions such as multiple sclerosis, spinal cord injuries, and prostate cancer significantly elevate the need for catheterization.

Aging Population

The global geriatric population is expanding rapidly, leading to a higher prevalence of age-related urinary issues. Older adults are more susceptible to bladder control problems, thereby driving consistent demand for intermittent catheters.

Technological Advancements

Innovations such as hydrophilic coatings and micro-hole zone catheters are improving patient comfort and reducing complications like urinary tract infections (UTIs). These advancements are expected to remain key trends shaping the market.

Growth of Home Healthcare

The increasing shift toward home-based care is boosting demand for easy-to-use catheter solutions. Patients prefer intermittent catheterization due to its convenience and independence compared to hospital-based procedures.

Market Segmentation Analysis

The intermittent catheters market is segmented based on product, indication, category, system type, and end user.

By Product

Coated intermittent catheters

Uncoated intermittent catheters

Coated catheters dominate the market due to their ease of insertion and reduced friction, which lowers the risk of urethral damage and infections.

By Indication

Urinary incontinence

Spinal cord injuries

General surgery

Parkinson’s disease

Multiple sclerosis

The urinary incontinence segment holds the largest market share and is expected to grow at the fastest rate due to increasing diagnosis rates and awareness.

By Category

Female length catheters

Male length catheters

Kid length catheters

Female length catheters account for a significant share, driven by the rising prevalence of urinary disorders among women.

By System Type

Closed intermittent catheter systems

Open intermittent catheter systems

Closed systems are gaining traction due to their reduced risk of contamination and infection.

By End User

Hospitals

Ambulatory surgical centers

Home care settings

Hospitals currently dominate the market, while home care settings are expected to register the highest growth during the forecast period.

Regional Insights

North America holds the largest share of the intermittent catheters market due to advanced healthcare infrastructure, favorable reimbursement policies, and high awareness levels.

Europe follows closely, supported by increasing healthcare spending and a growing elderly population. Meanwhile, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest growth due to improving healthcare systems, rising disposable incomes, and increasing awareness of urinary health.

Emerging economies such as India and China present significant growth opportunities due to expanding patient populations and government initiatives aimed at improving healthcare access.

Competitive Landscape

The intermittent catheters market is moderately consolidated, with several global and regional players focusing on product innovation and strategic collaborations to strengthen their market position.

Key Players

Coloplast Corp

Boston Scientific Corp

Hollister Inc

Teleflex Inc

ConvaTec Group Plc

Advin Health Care Pvt Ltd

Medical Technologies of Georgia Inc.

Wellspect HealthCare

Cardinal Health Inc

B. Braun SE

These companies are actively investing in research and development to introduce advanced catheter designs that enhance patient comfort and reduce infection risks.

Future Outlook

The future of the intermittent catheters market looks promising, driven by continuous technological advancements and increasing demand for patient-centric healthcare solutions. The development of antimicrobial coatings, improved catheter materials, and user-friendly designs is expected to revolutionize the market.

Moreover, the growing adoption of digital health technologies and telemedicine is likely to support remote patient monitoring and self-catheterization practices. This trend will further boost the demand for intermittent catheters, especially in home care settings.

The market is also expected to benefit from increasing government initiatives and healthcare policies aimed at improving access to urological treatments. As awareness continues to grow and innovations advance, the intermittent catheters market is set to experience sustained growth through 2031.

Related Report:

Resuscitation Medical Mask Market Trends, Size & Growth by 2034

Intravenous Stabilization Devices Market Share, Size & Demand by 2034

Contact Us

Contact Person: Ankit Mathur

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

Email: sales@theinsightpartners.com

About Us

The Insight Partners is a leading provider of actionable market intelligence and consulting services across various industries. Our research reports combine advanced analytics, expert insights, and reliable data to help organizations identify new opportunities, optimize strategies, and achieve sustainable growth. We specialize in delivering in-depth market studies covering healthcare, technology, manufacturing, and emerging sectors.