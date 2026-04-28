Non-Ferrous Scrap Recycling Market to Reach $939.13B by 2034

The Global Non-Ferrous Scrap Recycling Market grows from US$ 690.03 billion in 2025 to US$ 939.13 billion by 2034 at 3.48% per year, and within this global trajectory the Non-Ferrous Scrap Recycling Market Size report covers North America as a region that generates scrap at a scale matched by few others, with the United States anchoring a secondary metals industry whose technological sophistication, feedstock diversity, and downstream market quality define the commercial character of the region. Historical data runs from 2021 to 2024 with 2025 as the base year and country-level analysis for the US, Canada, and Mexico within the 2026 to 2034 forecast.

The United States generates more non-ferrous scrap per capita than virtually any other large economy, reflecting the combination of a high vehicle ownership rate, a large installed base of electrical infrastructure, enormous consumer electronics consumption, and a substantial industrial manufacturing base. Each of these scrap generation sources has been present and growing for decades, creating a well-developed collection, processing, and trading industry with accumulated institutional knowledge and capital investment that emerging market competitors cannot replicate quickly.

United States: Automotive, Electrical, and Industrial Scrap Leadership

The US automotive sector is the most commercially significant non-ferrous scrap generator in North America, producing aluminum body, structural, and powertrain scrap from end-of-life vehicle dismantling and shredding at volumes that sustain the country’s position as the world’s largest exporter of aluminum scrap by some measures. The secondary aluminum industry built on this automotive scrap supply feeds the casting and wrought aluminum production of both domestic manufacturers and export customers, with the US secondary aluminum industry’s scale giving it cost advantages in serving large-volume downstream customers.

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Electrical infrastructure scrap is the primary source of high-grade copper in the US recycling market, generated by utility system upgrades, building renovation, and commercial and industrial wiring replacement. The US power grid’s aging infrastructure and the substantial capital investment being directed toward grid modernization, renewable energy connection, and reliability improvement are each generating copper scrap volumes from demolition and decommissioning of legacy infrastructure alongside the new copper demand created by the modern infrastructure being installed. This combination of demolition scrap generation and installation-related process scrap creates a substantial copper supply chain for US secondary copper processors.

Consumer electronics scrap from the US market is among the world’s richest in copper and aluminum content on a per-household basis, reflecting the country’s high device ownership rates and relatively short replacement cycles. The formalization of e-waste collection and processing in the US through state-level WEEE legislation and voluntary take-back programs is progressively organizing this supply stream into industrial-scale secondary metal production.

Canada: Mining Equipment and Resource Sector Contributions

Canada’s non-ferrous scrap market reflects the country’s resource extraction economy, with mining equipment, processing plant demolition, and industrial infrastructure generating copper and aluminum scrap alongside the conventional automotive and construction sources. British Columbia’s mining sector, Alberta’s oil sands processing equipment, and Ontario’s industrial manufacturing add scrap volumes with composition characteristics that differ from the consumer-goods-dominated US stream.

The automotive sector in Ontario and Quebec generates secondary aluminum scrap through both manufacturing process scrap and vehicle recycling, feeding secondary aluminum production for domestic and North American automotive supply chains. Canada’s alignment with US environmental and product safety standards creates a harmonized regulatory environment for secondary metal production and trade.

Competitive Landscape

Aurubis AG

Haibao Machinery Technology Co., Ltd.

Hindalco Industries Limited

Kuusakoski

Matalco Inc

OmniSource, LLC

REMONDIS SE and Co. KG

SA Recycling LLC

Sims Metal Management Ltd

Wiscon Environmental Technology Inc.

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Mexico: Growing Industrial Scrap Generation

Mexico’s expanding automotive assembly and electronics manufacturing sector is generating growing copper and aluminum process scrap volumes as production capacity scales under regional trade agreements. The country’s growing consumer goods manufacturing base and expanding middle-class consumer goods consumption are adding end-of-life scrap volumes that are progressively being organized through formal collection channels as the secondary metals industry develops.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1. What makes the United States one of the world’s largest exporters of aluminum scrap?

The combination of a large aging vehicle fleet generating automotive aluminum from end-of-life dismantling, a high consumer goods replacement rate producing aluminum from electronics and appliances, and a substantial industrial manufacturing base generating process scrap creates US aluminum scrap volumes that exceed domestic secondary production capacity in some quality grades, making export of prepared scrap commercially attractive.

Q2. How does US grid infrastructure investment create both scrap supply and metal demand simultaneously?

Grid modernization and renewable energy connection programs demolish legacy copper infrastructure generating scrap supply while installing new systems requiring primary and secondary copper input. Utilities replacing aging copper transmission and distribution infrastructure generate demolition copper scrap at the same time that their capital programs are creating new copper demand, making the grid investment cycle a simultaneous scrap supply and metal demand event for the secondary copper market.

Q3. What is driving non-ferrous scrap generation growth in Mexico?

The scaling of automotive assembly, electronics manufacturing, and consumer goods production in Mexico under North American trade agreements is generating growing copper and aluminum process scrap from manufacturing operations, while the country’s developing consumer goods base is adding end-of-life scrap volumes as product replacement cycles progress through the growing middle-class consumer base.

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