Biscuit Market to Reach $111B by 2027 at 4.2% CAGR Rate

The biscuits market continues to demonstrate robust and dynamic growth as consumer preferences shift toward convenience, health‑focused nutrition, and diversified product offerings. With demand evolving rapidly across regions particularly in emerging and developed markets biscuits industry is entering a phase defined by innovation, digital distribution growth, and a broadening portfolio of biscuits that appeal to a wide range of lifestyles and palates. The biscuit market was valued at US$ 76,886.00 million in 2018 and is projected to reach US$ 111,079.29 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.2% from 2019 to 2027.

Consumers globally are increasingly embracing biscuits as a convenient, ready‑to‑eat snack that suits on‑the‑go lifestyles, breakfast alternatives, and indulgent treats. Sweet biscuits remain a strong preference due to their variety of flavors and textures, while healthier formulations such as whole grain, low sugar, and gluten‑free options are gaining significant traction among health‑conscious consumers.

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Industry players are actively responding to these preferences by expanding offerings that align with nutritional trends. Functional biscuits enriched with fibers, plant‑based ingredients, and superfoods are entering mainstream visibility, meeting the growing demand for snacks that blend enjoyment with perceived health benefits. This shift reflects a broader trend where consumers balance indulgence with wellness goals.

Biscuits Market Segments Covered

By Type

Sweet

Savory

Crackers

Filled

Wafers

By Packaging

Pouches/Packets

Boxes

Jars

By Distribution Channel

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Online Retail

Market leaders and key company profiles

Britannia Industries Limited

Burton’s Biscuit Company

ITC Ltd.

Kellogg Company

Lotus Bakeries NV

Mondelez International, Inc.

Nestlé S.A

United Biscuits (UK) Limited

Parle Products Pvt. Ltd.

Walkers Shortbread Ltd.

The competitive landscape remains vibrant, with major global and regional brands focusing on product innovation, sustainable ingredients, and attractive packaging to stand out in an increasingly crowded market. Companies are also strengthening their distribution networks, leveraging both traditional retail and e‑commerce platforms to reach a broader customer base. E‑commerce in particular has emerged as a powerful growth driver, enabling brands to offer variety, subscriptions, and direct‑to‑consumer engagement in a market shaped by digital convenience.

Regional consumption patterns differ, but the Asia Pacific region continues to be a significant centre of demand growth, supported by urbanization, a growing middle class, and expanding retail infrastructure. In mature markets, innovation in premium and artisanal biscuits from exotic flavors to luxury packaging is creating opportunities for brands to attract consumers seeking differentiated snack experiences.

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While the market is buoyed by positive trends, challenges such as fluctuating raw material costs, rising health awareness that sometimes deters traditional sweet consumption, and intense competition persist. These factors encourage innovation and efficiency in production as well as diversification into complementary snack segments.

Overall, the biscuits sector stands poised for sustained growth as it embraces health‑aligned formulations, expands digital reach, and enhances product diversification. With strategic investments in technology, distribution, and branding, the industry continues to shape the future of convenient snacking for consumers around the world.

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