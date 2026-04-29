Connected Logistics Market to increase – $17.5B to $47.0B

Connected Logistics Market is transforming how global supply chains operate by embedding intelligence, visibility, and automation into everyday logistics activities. The market is anticipated to expand from $17.5 billion in 2024 to $47.0 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of approximately 10.4%. Connected logistics integrates IoT devices, cloud platforms, data analytics, artificial intelligence, and real-time communication tools to create a seamless flow of information across transportation, warehousing, and distribution networks. This connectivity allows organizations to track shipments in real time, predict disruptions, optimize routes, and improve service reliability. As e-commerce, cross-border trade, and omni-channel retail continue to rise, logistics providers and enterprises are increasingly adopting connected solutions to meet customer expectations for speed, transparency, and reliability.

Click to Request a Sample of this Report for Additional Market Insights: https://www.globalinsightservices.com/request-sample/?id=GIS23440

Market Dynamics

Strong technological advancements and the growing demand for operational efficiency are the main forces driving the market. Transportation management remains the leading sub-segment as companies prioritize real-time tracking, route optimization, and fuel efficiency. Warehouse management follows closely, supported by automation, robotics, and smart inventory systems that reduce manual errors and improve throughput. The rising adoption of IoT sensors, cloud computing, and big data analytics is enabling predictive maintenance, real-time monitoring, and data-driven decision-making. At the same time, market growth is influenced by regulatory requirements related to data security, environmental sustainability, and supply chain transparency. Geopolitical tensions and tariff fluctuations are reshaping trade routes and encouraging regional supply chain resilience, particularly across Asia and Europe. Despite challenges related to integration costs and cybersecurity risks, the long-term demand for connected logistics solutions remains strong.

Key Players Analysis

The competitive landscape is shaped by global IT service providers and technology integrators that deliver end-to-end connected logistics solutions. Companies such as Accenture, IBM, Cognizant, Capgemini, Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services, Wipro, HCL Technologies, Tech Mahindra, and Fujitsu are investing heavily in digital platforms, analytics, and automation capabilities. These players focus on cloud-based logistics platforms, AI-driven optimization tools, and system integration services that help enterprises modernize complex supply chains. Strategic partnerships with cloud providers, sensor manufacturers, and logistics operators are expanding solution portfolios and accelerating innovation. Continuous investments in cybersecurity, interoperability, and scalable architectures are strengthening competitive positioning across global markets.

Buy Now : https://www.globalinsightservices.com/checkout/single_user/GIS23440

Regional Analysis

North America leads the Connected Logistics Market due to advanced digital infrastructure, high cloud adoption, and strong investments in smart logistics technologies. The United States remains the dominant contributor, supported by large logistics networks, advanced warehousing, and strong e-commerce activity. Europe ranks as the second-leading region, driven by sustainability initiatives, regulatory focus on transparency, and digital modernization programs in countries such as Germany and the United Kingdom. Asia Pacific is emerging as a high-growth region, fueled by rapid industrialization, expanding e-commerce, and government-led infrastructure development in China, India, and Japan. Latin America is witnessing steady adoption as Brazil and Mexico modernize supply chains, while the Middle East and Africa are gradually increasing investments in smart logistics to support trade hubs and smart city projects.

Recent News & Developments

Recent developments highlight the pace of innovation in connected logistics. DHL announced a strategic partnership with Microsoft to integrate advanced IoT and cloud analytics for improved supply chain visibility. Amazon launched an AI-powered logistics platform aimed at optimizing last-mile delivery and enhancing customer experience. FedEx acquired a minority stake in a logistics technology firm to strengthen its digital capabilities, while UPS expanded investments in drone delivery through partnerships with leading drone manufacturers. Regulatory initiatives in the European Union are also standardizing connected logistics technologies, enabling smoother cross-border operations and data sharing.

Browse Full Report : https://www.globalinsightservices.com/reports/connected-logistics-market/

Market Segmentation

The market is segmented by type into asset tracking, fleet management, warehouse management, and cold chain monitoring. Products include RFID tags, sensors, GPS devices, and IoT platforms, while services cover consulting, integration, support and maintenance, and managed services. Technologies include IoT, cloud computing, big data analytics, AI and machine learning, and blockchain. Components span hardware, software, and services, with applications across transportation, retail, manufacturing, healthcare, food and beverage, and oil and gas. Devices include handheld, wearable, and vehicle-mounted systems, while deployment models include on-premise, cloud, and hybrid environments. End users range from logistics service providers to retailers and manufacturers.

Scope of the report

This report provides in-depth insights into the Connected Logistics Market, covering market size forecasts, competitive dynamics, regional performance, technology trends, and regulatory impacts. It evaluates segmentation across products, services, applications, and deployment models while examining strategic developments such as partnerships, acquisitions, and platform innovations. The analysis supports stakeholders in identifying growth opportunities, optimizing investment strategies, and navigating evolving supply chain complexities in a digitally connected logistics ecosystem.

Discover Additional Market Insights from Global Insight Services:

Cyber Insurance Market is anticipated to expand from $11.9 billion in 2024 to $85.3 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of approximately 21.8%.

Retail Analytics Market is anticipated to expand from $7.5 billion in 2024 to $23.8 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of approximately 12.2%.

Cloud Based Contact Center Market is anticipated to expand from $22.5 billion in 2024 to $75.1 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of approximately 12.8%.

Digital Content Creation Market is anticipated to expand from $20.5 billion in 2024 to $65.7 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of approximately 12.4%.

Speech Analytics Market is anticipated to expand from $3.8 billion in 2024 to $10.5 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of approximately 10.7%.

About Us:

Global Insight Services (GIS) is a leading multi-industry market research firm headquartered in Delaware, US. We are committed to providing our clients with highest quality data, analysis, and tools to meet all their market research needs. With GIS, you can be assured of the quality of the deliverables, robust & transparent research methodology, and superior service.

Contact Us:

Global Insight Services LLC

16192, Coastal Highway, Lewes DE 19958

E-mail: info@globalinsightservices.com

Phone: +1–833–761–1700

Website: https://www.globalinsightservices.com/