Calcium Sulphate Market Growing at 5.31% CAGR

Calcium Sulphate is an important inorganic compound used extensively in different industries, and this particular compound is often referred to as dihydrate gypsum or gypsum. Calcium sulphate has immense binding properties, resistance to fire, non-toxicity, and is stable and versatile. Calcium sulphate can be found in both natural and manufactured forms as an industrial by-product. This by-product is created through Flue Gas Desulfurization at coal-fired power stations and also through gypsum mining.

However, some factors might slow down the growth of the market. These include issues relating to mining environmental concerns in the case of natural gypsum, prices of energy and materials used in the calcination method, and health risks from working with gypsum dust during manufacturing and installation. Additionally, due to the bulky nature of calcium sulphate, transport costs significantly influence prices. Despite environmental concerns, energy costs, and logistical challenges, the calcium sulphate market continues to present significant growth opportunities. Rising demand for sustainable construction materials, driven by green building initiatives, positions gypsum-based products as a preferred choice due to their fire resistance and non-toxic nature.

The Calcium Sulphate Market size is expected to reach US$ 5.9 Billion by 2033 from US$ 3.9 Billion in 2025. The market is estimated to record a CAGR of 5.31% from 2026 to 2033.

Additionally, the increasing adoption of Flue Gas Desulfurization (FGD) technology in power plants ensures a steady supply of synthetic gypsum, reducing dependency on natural mining and aligning with circular economy principles. Expanding applications in agriculture as a soil conditioner, in medical-grade plaster, and in advanced industrial processes further broaden the market potential. Emerging economies with rapid infrastructure development and stringent building safety regulations are expected to fuel demand, making calcium sulphate a critical component in future industrial and environmental solutions.

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Market leaders and key company profiles

Calcium Sulphate

USG Corp

Knauf Gips KG

Yoshino Gypsum Co Ltd

Boral Ltd

Kingspan Group

American Gypsum Company LLC

CertainTeed Corp

Gfs Chemical Inc

Graymont Limited

Segments Covered

By Form

Hydrated

Anhydrous

Hemihydrate

By Grade

Technical Grade

Food Grade

Pharma Grade

Others

By Purity Level

High Purity

Standard Purity

Standard Purity

By Application

Construction

Pharmaceuticals

Food and Beverages

Agriculture

Industrial

Others

Calcium Sulphate Market Drivers and Opportunities:

Boom in Global Construction and Infrastructure Development

The key driving force behind the Calcium Sulphate market is the constantly increasing construction activities worldwide, and this trend is being noticed in the Asia Pacific and Latin American countries to a large extent. The factors of urbanization and population growth are also contributing to the increasing demand for gypsum products.

Calcium sulphate, especially in the form of gypsum, is the main raw material for the production of plasterboard or drywall, which is a vital component of modern Construction on account of superior workability, resistance to fire, insulation properties, and economy. Calcium sulphate is also a key component in the production of cement and functions as a setting time regulator and grinding aid. With a forecast of over 5 billion tons of cement production worldwide by 2030, the market for calcium sulphate used in this sector is assured. Infrastructure development activities, including the construction of bridges, high-speed rail, and commercial centers, also ensure a positive outlook for market growth.

Shift Toward Synthetic Gypsum and Circular Economy

The market presents a significant opportunity through the transition from natural gypsum mining toward the utilization of synthetic gypsum, particularly FGD gypsum. Environmental regulations mandating sulfur dioxide capture from coal-fired power plants have made FGD gypsum an abundant by-product. Policies promoting waste reuse and reduced environmental impact of mining have increased the attractiveness of synthetic gypsum, which often offers high purity suitable for premium construction applications.

In parallel, recycling and sustainability initiatives are gaining traction. Advanced plasterboard recycling technologies are enabling the recovery and reuse of gypsum from construction and demolition waste, diverting material from landfills and supporting circular economy objectives. This creates a sustainable, cost-effective supply stream and opens new revenue opportunities for manufacturers aligned with global sustainability goals.

Calcium Sulphate Market Size and Share Analysis:

The Calcium Sulphate market demonstrates steady growth, with size and share analysis revealing evolving trends and competitive positioning among key players. The report further examines subsegments categorized within form type and end-use industry, offering insights into their contribution to overall market performance.

The Calcium Sulphate market is fundamentally segmented by its chemical composition and water content into Anhydrous and Hydrated forms, with the hydrated form having superior setting and binding properties. Market demand spans multiple End-Use Industries, in which Construction for gypsum board manufacturing and cement regulation is always in demand. Agriculture follows this as a soil conditioner, Pharmaceuticals as an excipient, and specialty applications such as Drying Agents and Anti-caking Agents.

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