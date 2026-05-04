The AI in video surveillance is moving from basic monitoring toward intelligent, real-time security decision-making. Businesses, governments, and infrastructure operators are increasingly using AI-enabled cameras and analytics to improve safety, detect unusual activity faster, and support more efficient operations.

Market Size, Share, Trends, And Forecast by 2034

Market size: The AI in Video Surveillance market is expected to register a CAGR of 28.36% from 2026 to 2034, with the market size expanding from US$ 8.91 Billion in 2025 to US$ 84.29 Billion by 2034.

The Market share: Asia Pacific holds the largest share, while North America remains one of the strongest adoption regions; Europe is also growing through residential and commercial security use cases.

Asia Pacific holds the largest share, while North America remains one of the strongest adoption regions; Europe is also growing through residential and commercial security use cases. Trends: AI analytics, cloud-based VMS, edge processing, predictive security, and privacy-aware deployment models are shaping buying decisions.

AI analytics, cloud-based VMS, edge processing, predictive security, and privacy-aware deployment models are shaping buying decisions. Analysis: The market is shifting from passive recording toward active intelligence, which is increasing the importance of software, analytics, and interoperability.

Market Overview

The AI in video surveillance market is experiencing strong adoption because buyers want systems that do more than record video. They want platforms that can identify people and vehicles, analyze behavior, trigger alerts, and support faster response times.

Asia Pacific leads the market, supported by smart city rollouts and large-scale surveillance investments, while North America remains a major adopter due to enterprise security upgrades and advanced technology deployment. Europe continues to expand through smart infrastructure and residential security demand.

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Key Drivers Accelerating Market Growth

Growing demand for real-time threat detection and incident response.

Expansion of smart city and urban monitoring programs.

Rising adoption of cloud-based video management systems.

Increasing use of AI for facial recognition, object detection, and behavior analysis.

Need for stronger security across transportation, retail, and critical infrastructure.

Key Trends

Integration of AI and IoT :-AI is being combined with IoT (connected devices like smart cameras).

Cameras and sensors share data in real time, and AI analyzes it to detect threats faster.

This creates smarter, connected security systems with better awareness and response.

Adoption of Edge Computing :-Data is processed near the camera (on-site) instead of only in the cloud.

This reduces delay (latency) and allows faster real-time decisions.

It also improves privacy and reduces internet/data usage.

Segmentation Analysis

By Offering

Hardware

Software

Service

By Deployment Mode

On-premises and Cloud

By Use Cases

Weapon Detection

Facial Recognition

Intrusion Detection

Smoke & Fire Detection

Traffic Flow Analysis

Parking Monitoring

Vehicle Identification

By End Users

Commercial

Residential

Industrial

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Regional Analysis

North America is a leading market because enterprises, transportation networks, and public agencies are investing in advanced surveillance platforms with AI-driven detection and cloud capabilities. The U.S. is a major contributor due to large-scale enterprise security upgrades and critical infrastructure monitoring.

Europe is seeing consistent adoption as organizations modernize building security, residential surveillance, and public safety systems. Demand is also supported by smart home integration and the growing preference for intelligent monitoring tools.

Asia Pacific remains the most influential region overall, driven by smart city development, dense urban populations, strong domestic manufacturing, and government-backed surveillance programs. Latin America and the Middle East & Africa are also gaining momentum through public safety investments, transportation projects, and infrastructure modernization.

Major Companies

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated

Axis Communications AB

Bosch Security and Safety Systems GmbH

Genetec Inc.

Honeywell International Inc.

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

Ivideo

Milestone Systems A/S

NEC Corporation

Panasonic Corporation

Recent Industry Developments

Recent developments point to continued innovation in hardware and analytics. For example, Hikvision launched Turbo HD 8.0 with AI-oriented features such as two-way audio, dual-lens cameras, Smart Hybrid Light, and AcuSense-powered facial recognition and motion detection.

The broader market is also seeing stronger emphasis on cloud-based platforms, predictive security, and real-time analytics, showing that vendors are competing on intelligence rather than only camera quality.

Market Future Outlook

The AI in video surveillance market is expected to be more integrated, more automated, and more cloud-connected than it is today. Demand will likely be strongest in urban security, transportation, commercial campuses, and critical infrastructure where fast, accurate detection matters most.

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