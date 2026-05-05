Last Mile Delivery Motorcycles Market to Reach $86.08B by 2031

The last-mile delivery motorcycles market is a critical and rapidly evolving segment within the broader logistics and supply chain industry. Driven by the explosive growth of e-commerce, rising consumer expectations for fast and flexible deliveries, and increasing urbanization, this market is experiencing robust expansion globally. Two-wheelers—primarily motorcycles and scooters—dominate last-mile delivery due to their agility, cost-effectiveness, and ability to navigate congested urban environments.

Key trends shaping the market in 2024 include the electrification of delivery fleets, adoption of AI and advanced analytics for route optimization, and a strong push toward sustainability. Companies are investing in innovative technologies such as autonomous vehicles and drones, though motorcycles remain the backbone of urban last-mile logistics. The market is also characterized by heightened customer expectations for real-time tracking, personalized delivery options, and environmentally friendly solutions.

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Last Mile Delivery Motorcycles Market Segmentation Analysis

Key segments that contributed to the derivation of the Last-mile delivery motorcycles market analysis are drive type, propulsion, sales channel, and geography.

By type, the last-mile delivery motorcycles market is segmented into motorcycles and scooters. The scooter segment dominated the market in 2024.

By propulsion type, the last-mile delivery motorcycles market is segmented into ICE, Electric. ICE segment dominated the market in 2024.

By end-user, the last-mile delivery motorcycles market is segmented into e-commerce, food delivery, courier services, others.

By geography, the last-mile delivery motorcycles market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South & Central America. North American region dominated the market in 2024.

Last Mile Delivery Motorcycles Market Drivers and Opportunities:

Urbanization and Changing Consumer Behaviour

Urbanization is transforming consumer behaviour, with more people living in densely populated cities where traffic congestion and limited parking make traditional delivery vehicles less efficient. Motorcycles thrive in such environments due to their maneuverability, speed, and cost-effectiveness. The shift toward same-day and next-day delivery expectations has become a standard, compelling logistics providers to adopt motorcycles as a core part of their fleet. Additionally, the growing middle class in developing regions is increasing disposable income, enabling more consumers to access online shopping and premium delivery services, further fuelling demand for last-mile delivery motorcycles.

Expansion into Emerging Markets and Untapped Segments

Emerging markets in Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Africa represent significant growth opportunities for the last-mile delivery motorcycles market. Rapid urbanization, rising disposable incomes, and increasing smartphone penetration are driving e-commerce adoption and demand for delivery services. Companies can capitalize on these trends by expanding their operations, forming strategic partnerships, and tailoring services to local needs. Additionally, untapped segments such as healthcare logistics, micro-fulfilment centers, and specialized deliveries offer potential for diversification and revenue growth.

Last Mile Delivery Motorcycles Market Size and Share Analysis

By type, the scooter segment led the market in 2024 – Scooters dominate the motorcycle type segment in the last mile delivery motorcycles market due to their unique attributes that align perfectly with the demands of urban delivery operations. Maneuverability, low-operating cost and storage space are some of the reasons for the segment’s dominance.

By propulsion type, the ICE motorcycles benefit from an extensive and well-established fuel infrastructure, making them highly practical for last mile delivery. Petrol stations are ubiquitous globally, ensuring easy refuelling in urban and rural areas alike, unlike electric vehicles (EVs) which rely on limited charging networks. This accessibility minimizes downtime for delivery riders, critical for time-sensitive services like e-commerce and food delivery. In regions like Asia-Pacific and Latin America, where charging infrastructure is still developing, ICE motorcycles offer unmatched convenience. The robust fuel supply chain supports continuous operations, making ICE vehicles the preferred choice for logistics companies and gig workers.

By end-user, the e-commerce channels the dominant end-user in the last mile delivery motorcycles market due to its explosive growth, high delivery volume, and alignment with consumer expectations for fast, efficient service. he global surge in online shopping has propelled e-commerce as the leading end-user in last mile delivery. Platforms like Amazon, Alibaba, and Flipkart have seen exponential growth, driven by convenience and wider product availability. This translates into millions of daily deliveries, requiring agile vehicles like motorcycles to navigate urban areas. In Asia-Pacific, where e-commerce penetration is high, companies rely on scooters for rapid parcel delivery. Consumer preference for quick turnaround, especially in urban centers, fuels the demand for motorcycle fleets, making e-commerce the largest contributor to the last mile delivery market’s growth.

By geography, the last-mile delivery motorcycles are experiencing robust but regionally varied growth, shaped by economic development, urbanization, government policies, and evolving consumer preferences. Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing last-mile delivery motorcycles, led by China, India, and Japan. Southeast Asian countries like Indonesia, Vietnam, and the Philippines are also witnessing surges in demand due to rising incomes and urbanization.

Last Mile Delivery Motorcycles Market News and Key Development:

The Last-mile delivery motorcycles market is evaluated by gathering qualitative and quantitative data post primary and secondary research, which includes important corporate publications, association data, and databases. A few of the key developments in the Last-mile delivery motorcycles market are:

On January 23, 2025, Burq, a leading last-mile delivery solutions provider based in San Francisco, launched a suite of innovative features and a refreshed brand identity to transform delivery across grocery, retail, and other industries. These new offerings include tailored solutions for scalable delivery, a unified provider network, and advanced analytics. Burq’s innovations have already delivered over $100 million worth of items, saved thousands of operational hours monthly, and increased customer satisfaction by 72% for their clients.

In May 14, 2025, DHL eCommerce UK and Evri, one of the UK’s largest dedicated parcel delivery companies, announced a strategic merger to create the UK’s premier parcel delivery business. The combined group will deliver over 1 billion parcels and 1 billion business letters annually, leveraging DHL’s premium van network and Evri’s extensive courier capabilities. DHL Group will acquire a significant minority stake in the new Evri Group, which will operate under the Evri and Evri Premium brands. This merger aims to offer greater choice, cost-competitive solutions, and expanded international and out-of-home delivery networks.

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