Last Mile Delivery Commercial Vehicle Market to Reach $132.58B by 2031

The last-mile delivery commercial vehicles market is a cornerstone of the modern logistics ecosystem, propelled by the exponential growth of e-commerce, rising consumer expectations for speed and convenience, and ongoing urbanization. In 2024, the global last-mile delivery commercial vehicles market is estimated at approximately USD 77 billion, with commercial vehicles—such as vans and light trucks—accounting for the largest share of deliveries due to their capacity and versatility. As online shopping continues to reshape retail, businesses and logistics providers are investing heavily in advanced technologies, sustainable solutions, and infrastructure to optimize delivery networks and meet evolving customer demands. According to BMI; The Last Mile Delivery Commercial Vehicle Market size is expected to reach US$ 132.58 Billion by 2031 from US$ 77.98 Billion in 2024. The market is estimated to record a CAGR of 7.88% from 2025 to 2031.

North America and Europe currently lead the market, supported by robust logistics infrastructure and high e-commerce penetration, while Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing region, driven by rapid digital adoption and urbanization. The market is characterized by fierce competition among established logistics giants and innovative startups, all striving to enhance efficiency, reduce costs, and improve customer satisfaction. Environmental concerns are prompting a shift toward electric and low-emission commercial vehicles, further accelerating market transformation.

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Segments Covered

By Vehicle Type

Cars

Vans

Trucks

By Propulsion Type

ICE

Electric

Hybrid

By End-User

E-Commerce

Food Delivery

Courier Services

Others

Market leaders and key company profiles

Amazon Logistics

DHL

FedEX

UPS

Alibaba

JD.Com

Kerry Logistics

Zepto

Blinkit

and Grab

Last Mile Delivery Commercial Vehicle Market Drivers and Opportunities:

Sustainability and the Shift Toward Electric Commercial Vehicles

Growing environmental concerns and stricter emission regulations are driving the adoption of electric and alternative fuel-powered commercial vehicles in last-mile delivery. Governments and businesses are increasingly prioritizing green logistics to reduce carbon footprints and comply with sustainability goals. For example, major logistics players like Amazon and FedEx are investing heavily in electric vans and trucks for their delivery fleets. This shift not only addresses regulatory requirements but also appeals to eco-conscious consumers and helps companies build a positive brand image. The transition to electric vehicles is further supported by advances in battery technology and the expansion of charging infrastructure, making sustainable last-mile delivery more feasible and cost-effective.

Adoption of Advanced Technologies and Innovative Delivery Models

The integration of advanced technologies and innovative delivery models offers significant opportunities for differentiation and growth. The rise of autonomous commercial vehicles, drones, and delivery robots promises to transform last-mile logistics by reducing costs and increasing efficiency. The adoption of crowdsourced delivery models and micro-fulfillment centers enables logistics providers to offer faster and more flexible services. Additionally, the use of data analytics and predictive modeling allows for better demand forecasting and resource allocation. Companies that invest in these technologies and embrace innovative delivery solutions will be well-positioned to meet evolving customer expectations and gain a competitive edge in the market.

Last Mile Delivery Commercial Vehicle Market News and Key Development:

The Last-mile delivery commercial vehicles market is evaluated by gathering qualitative and quantitative data post primary and secondary research, which includes important corporate publications, association data, and databases. A few of the key developments in the Last-mile delivery commercial vehicles market are:

On February, 2025, Eicher Motors announced a partnership with Amazon to introduce up to 1,000 zero-emission electric trucks across various payload categories into Amazon’s delivery operations over the next five years. These vehicles will be deployed through Amazon’s transport service partners, supporting the e-commerce giant’s commitment to sustainability and carbon neutrality. Eicher also has a separate agreement with ITC to supply 100 electric vehicles for mid-mile transportation.

In February, 2025, FedEx deployed an additional 13 Tata Ace electric vehicles in Mumbai, increasing its total EV fleet in Indian cities to 59. This move is part of FedEx’s strategy to achieve carbon-neutral operations globally by 2040 and supports sustainable last-mile delivery in India’s major urban centers.

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