Indonet Group Presents Indodrain Geocomposites for Drainage

(Vadodara, Gujarat, India) Indonet Group, an ISO 9001:2015 certified manufacturer of geosynthetic materials based in Waghodia, Vadodara, has presented details about its Indodrain Geocomposite drainage systems, an advanced geosynthetic solution developed for high-performance drainage and filtration in civil engineering and infrastructure construction projects.

Effective water management is one of the most critical requirements in modern infrastructure development. Poor drainage in tunnels, retaining walls, railways, and landfills can lead to structural damage, soil instability, and long-term maintenance challenges. Indodrain Geocomposites are specifically engineered to address these challenges by combining the filtration properties of geotextiles with the high flow capacity of drainage cores into a single, integrated layer.

According to Indonet Group, Indodrain Geocomposites are manufactured by bonding geotextiles with geonets in different configurations including Filter-Net-Filter and Filter-Net combinations. This construction allows the geocomposite to simultaneously filter fine soil particles and convey water efficiently, making it suitable for applications where both drainage and soil retention are required.

“Geocomposite drainage systems play a critical role in the long-term performance of infrastructure projects. Indodrain Geocomposites are engineered to deliver reliable drainage and filtration while offering a lightweight, faster-installing alternative to conventional granular drainage layers,” said a company representative of Indonet Group.

Indodrain Geocomposites are applied across a range of civil engineering and infrastructure applications including roads and railways, airport terminals and runways, tunnels and mining operations, retaining walls, and landfill containment and leachate management systems. The products are available in a standard width of 2.0 metres and in lengths of 50 or 100 metres, with custom sizes available to meet specific project requirements.

Key performance characteristics of Indodrain Geocomposites include enhanced drainage performance, high compression resistance, excellent chemical resistance, fast and easy installation, and a long service life. These properties make them a reliable alternative to traditional granular drainage layers in both standard and demanding construction environments.

Indonet Group supplies Indodrain Geocomposites to civil engineering and construction projects across India and internationally, with distribution covering markets in the Middle East including Saudi Arabia, UAE, Oman, Qatar, and Kuwait, as well as Asia, Europe, Australia, and Africa.

More information about Indodrain Geocomposites is available at https://www.indonetgroup.com/geosynthetics/indodrain-geocomposites/

Media Contact

Indonet Group

Plot No. 244/5, GIDC Industrial Estate,

Waghodia, Vadodara, Gujarat 391760, India

Email: info@indonetgroup.com

Phone: +91-8401342727

Website: https://www.indonetgroup.com