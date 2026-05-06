Equestrian Apparel Market Size, Trends, Growth, Analysis & Forecast to 2031 Global Industry Outlook.

The global Equestrian Apparel Market is experiencing steady expansion as participation in horse riding sports, leisure riding, and competitive equestrian events continues to rise worldwide. Valued at approximately US$ 3.27 billion in 2023, the market is projected to reach US$ 6.30 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 8.5% during 2023–2031. This growth reflects increasing consumer interest in performance-oriented, stylish, and safety-enhanced riding apparel, supported by advancements in textile technologies and expanding equestrian communities across both developed and emerging economies.

Equestrian apparel includes riding jackets, breeches, gloves, boots, helmets, and protective gear designed to enhance rider comfort, safety, and performance. The market is gaining momentum due to the growing popularity of equestrian sports such as show jumping, dressage, polo, and recreational riding. Rising disposable incomes, increasing participation of women riders, and the expansion of equestrian clubs and training academies are also strengthening global demand. Additionally, the shift toward premium and sustainable riding apparel is reshaping purchasing preferences, especially among professional riders.

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Key Market Drivers

Rising Popularity of Equestrian Sports

One of the strongest growth drivers is the increasing global participation in equestrian sports. Events like dressage, eventing, and show jumping are gaining visibility through international competitions and media coverage. This has significantly boosted demand for high-performance apparel designed for durability, flexibility, and safety.

Growing Focus on Safety and Performance Wear

Modern equestrian apparel is increasingly designed with advanced materials that provide breathability, waterproofing, and impact resistance. Safety concerns—especially related to falls and riding injuries—are pushing adoption of protective gear such as certified helmets, reinforced jackets, and padded breeches.

Expansion of E-commerce and Specialty Retail

The availability of equestrian apparel through online retail channels and specialized stores has improved product accessibility. Brands are leveraging digital platforms to reach niche consumer segments, offering customization, wider product ranges, and global shipping.

Rising Participation of Women and Youth Riders

A significant demographic shift is observed, with increasing participation of women and young riders. This trend is encouraging brands to introduce stylish, ergonomic, and category-specific apparel lines tailored to diverse consumer groups.

Technological Innovation in Fabrics

Advancements in textile engineering, such as moisture-wicking fabrics, stretchable materials, and eco-friendly textiles, are enhancing product appeal. Sustainable materials are becoming a key differentiator in premium equestrian apparel offerings.

Market Segmentation Overview

The equestrian apparel market is segmented by product type (topwear, bottomwear), category (men, women, unisex, kids), and distribution channel (specialty stores, supermarkets, online retail). Women’s apparel holds a dominant share due to rising female participation in equestrian sports, while online channels are the fastest-growing segment.

Top Players in the Market

Key companies shaping the global equestrian apparel landscape include:

Ariat International, Inc

Cavallo GmbH & Co KG

Charles Owen

HKM Sports Equipment

Decathlon

Ladyhall Ltd

UVEX

Kerrits Equestrian Apparel Inc

Kastel Denmark

Vestrum Srl

Dongguan SGL Sports Clothing Co Ltd

Yaris Equestrian Ltd

Millbry Hill Ltd

Shires Equestrian

Justin Boots

These players focus on product innovation, strategic partnerships, and expansion into emerging markets to strengthen their global footprint.

Future Outlook

The equestrian apparel market is expected to maintain strong momentum through 2031, driven by increasing commercialization of equestrian sports and rising consumer spending on premium sportswear. Sustainability will play a key role, with brands investing in eco-friendly fabrics and ethical production processes. Digital transformation, including AI-driven customization and virtual fitting technologies, is also expected to reshape the retail experience.

Emerging economies in Asia-Pacific and Latin America will present new growth opportunities due to expanding equestrian tourism and sports infrastructure development. Meanwhile, Europe and North America will continue to dominate in terms of premium product demand and established riding culture.

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FAQs

Q1. What is the growth rate of the equestrian apparel market?

The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of around 8.5% from 2023 to 2031.

Q2. What are the key drivers of the equestrian apparel market?

Key drivers include rising equestrian sports participation, safety-focused apparel demand, e-commerce growth, and fabric innovation.

Q3. Which region leads the equestrian apparel market?

Europe and North America currently dominate due to strong equestrian traditions and high consumer spending.

Q4. What products are included in equestrian apparel?

Products include riding jackets, breeches, boots, gloves, helmets, and protective gear.

Q5. Who are the major players in the market?

Major players include Ariat International, Decathlon, Kerrits, Cavallo, Charles Owen, UVEX, and others

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