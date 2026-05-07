Modular Data Center Market Growing at 14.87% CAGR

Modular Data Centers (MDCs) present scalable, adaptable and cost-efficient IT infrastructure solutions that facilitate the deployment of a data center in a short period and allow for incremental expansion as opposed to a traditional data center. They are being adopted in a wide range of industries such as cloud computing, telecom, finance, healthcare, and government. The major benefits of a Modular Data Center are its energy efficiency, the lowering of the capital expenditure, and the adaptability to the increasing computing requirements.

The Modular Data Center Market is mainly influenced by the increasing demand for edge computing, cloud services, and resilient IT infrastructure, along with technological advancements such as AI-driven management and advanced cooling systems. The problems faced by this industry are the high initial costs, the difficulty of integration with existing systems, and concerns about data security. However, there are opportunities in 5G expansion, smart city initiatives, hybrid IT adoption, and energy-efficient solutions that are helping the market to grow at a rapid pace globally.

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Modular Data Center Market Segmentation Analysis:

Key segments that contributed to the derivation of the modular data center market analysis are offering, solutions, form factor, organization size, and industry vertical.

By offering, the modular data center market is bifurcated into solutions and services. The solutions segment dominated the market in 2024.

By solutions, the market is bifurcated into prefabricated modules and all-in-one solutions. The prefabricated modules and all-in-one solutions segment held the largest share of the market in 2024.

By form factor, the modular data center market is segmented into ISO containers, skid-mounted systems, and enclosures. The iso containers segment held the largest share of the market in 2024.

By organization size, the modular data center market is bifurcated into large enterprises and SMEs. The large enterprises segment held the largest share in the modular data center market in 2024.

By industry vertical, the modular data center market is segmented into IT and telecom, BFSI, healthcare, government, manufacturing, media and entertainment, and others. The IT and telecom segment held the largest share in the modular data center market in 2024.

Modular Data Center Market Drivers and Opportunities:

Rapid Growth of Cloud Services and Digital Transformation

The rising trend of cloud adoption and digital transformation initiatives is one of the main reasons for the expansion of the modular data center market. Companies in different sectors, such as IT, finance, healthcare, and telecom, need infrastructure that is scalable, reliable, and flexible to support the growing volume of data and applications that require intensive computing power. A recent report states that worldwide spending on cloud services will be more than $900 billion by 2027, which will be a great impetus for the demand for modular data center solutions that can be deployed quickly. As compared to traditional facilities, modular data centers allow for a faster deployment, an expansion that is more convenient, and a reduction in costs, which is why they are the most suitable firms that are in the pursuit of agile IT strategies.

Expansion of Edge Computing and 5G Networks

The expansion of edge computing, along with the 5G network deployment, is opening up numerous possibilities for modular data centers. The main idea of edge computing is to have small, local computing resources that can handle data quickly, without delay, from devices connected to the Internet of Things, self-driving cars, or smart cities. Modular data centers can be placed near users to provide fast-response, high-performance computing, while power consumption is also kept at a minimum. With the fast spread of 5G all over the world, the need for small, energy-saving, and easily scalable data centers will become very high, thus the market will continue to grow.

Modular Data Center Market News and Key Development:

The Modular Data Center Market is evaluated by gathering qualitative and quantitative data post primary and secondary research, which includes important corporate publications, association data, and databases. A few of the key developments in the modular data center market are:

In February 2025, Eaton and CTS Nordics, a business that designs and builds data centers, are constructing a new NordicEPOD facility in Oslo. NordicEPOD’s cutting-edge facility is now producing standardized power modules known as EPODs, which cut weeks off data center construction time.

In November 2025, Schneider Electric significantly scaled the manufacturing and production capacity of its Barcelona prefabricated data center factory – increasing it from 7,000m2 to 12,000m2 in response to accelerated customer demand for prefabricated, high-compute workload data center solutions.

In October 2025, Vertiv (NYSE: VRT)and continuity solutions, together with local partner Encapsulated East Africa Limited and the Kenyan National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA), recently deployed a new integrated modular data center infrastructure solution to boost data center performance and service delivery. As part of its digital transformation strategy, the NTSA embarked on the modernization of its Transport Integrated Management System to allow citizens to experience maximum service efficiencies when registering their motor vehicles and to promote a positive economic impact within the country.

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