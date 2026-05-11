Licorice Root Market to Reach $4.5BN by 2034 | Norevo, Mafco Worldwide

Market Overview

Licorice Root Market is witnessing significant growth due to the rising demand for natural remedies, herbal supplements, and plant-based ingredients across pharmaceutical, food, cosmetic, and nutraceutical industries. Licorice root, derived primarily from Glycyrrhiza glabra, is widely recognized for its anti-inflammatory, antioxidant, antiviral, and flavor-enhancing properties, making it a valuable ingredient in medicines, confectionery products, beverages, and skincare formulations. The market is expected to expand from $2.3 billion in 2024 to approximately $4.5 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of nearly 6.9% during the forecast period. Increasing consumer preference for organic and natural health solutions, combined with growing awareness regarding herbal medicine, is driving the global adoption of licorice root products in both developed and emerging economies.

Market Dynamics

The licorice root market is primarily driven by increasing demand for herbal and functional ingredients in pharmaceuticals and food applications. The pharmaceutical sector remains the leading application segment due to the extensive use of licorice root in treating respiratory disorders, digestive problems, and inflammatory conditions. The food and beverage industry is also contributing substantially to market growth, as licorice root is increasingly used as a natural sweetener and flavoring agent in confectionery and beverages. Additionally, the cosmetics industry is utilizing licorice root extracts for skincare products because of their skin-brightening and anti-aging properties. However, the market faces challenges such as overharvesting concerns, fluctuating raw material prices, strict regulatory standards, and growing competition from alternative natural sweeteners. Geopolitical tensions, tariffs, and supply chain disruptions are also influencing production costs and trade flows across major importing and exporting countries.

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Key Players Analysis

The competitive landscape of the licorice root market is highly dynamic, with key players focusing on sustainable sourcing, advanced extraction technologies, product innovation, and strategic partnerships to strengthen their market position. Major companies operating in the industry include Norevo, MAFCO Worldwide LLC, Naturex SA, Maruzen Pharmaceuticals Co Ltd, Zagros Licorice Co, VPL Chemicals Pvt Ltd, Biolandes, and AOS Products Pvt Ltd. These companies are investing heavily in research and development activities to improve product quality, increase production efficiency, and meet the growing global demand for organic and clean-label licorice root products.

Regional Analysis

Asia-Pacific dominates the licorice root market due to the strong historical use of herbal medicine and favorable climatic conditions for licorice cultivation in countries such as China, India, and Japan. China remains a major producer and consumer because of its well-established pharmaceutical and traditional medicine industries. North America represents the second-largest market, driven by increasing consumer preference for herbal supplements and alternative healthcare products in the United States and Canada. Europe also holds a significant market share, particularly in Germany, France, and the United Kingdom, where demand for organic and natural ingredients continues to rise. Meanwhile, the Middle East and Africa are showing promising growth due to Iran’s strong production capabilities and the increasing popularity of herbal products, while Latin America is gradually emerging as a new growth market with rising consumer awareness regarding natural wellness solutions.

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Recent News & Developments

Recent developments in the licorice root market highlight increasing investments in sustainability, supply chain optimization, and product innovation. Naturex SA recently entered into a strategic collaboration with an Asian herbal medicine company to expand its licorice root product portfolio and strengthen its presence in the wellness sector. The European Union has also introduced stricter quality and traceability regulations for licorice root imports, encouraging manufacturers to adopt sustainable sourcing practices and transparent supply chains. In North America, partnerships between licorice root suppliers and confectionery brands are supporting the development of innovative licorice-flavored food products, while investments in advanced extraction technologies are improving product purity, potency, and manufacturing efficiency across the industry.

Market Segmentation

The licorice root market is segmented based on type, product, application, form, end user, technology, process, functionality, and solutions. By type, the market includes glycyrrhizin, flavonoids, and polysaccharides, while products include licorice extract, licorice powder, licorice paste, and licorice block. Applications cover pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, food and beverages, dietary supplements, and tobacco products. Based on form, the market is divided into liquid, solid, gel, and powder categories, while end users include manufacturers, retailers, wholesalers, and pharmacies. Technologies such as extraction, purification, and encapsulation are widely used, along with processes including cold pressing, solvent extraction, and supercritical fluid extraction. Functional benefits such as anti-inflammatory, antioxidant, and antimicrobial properties continue to support the growing demand for licorice root products worldwide.

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Keyplayers

Norevo

Mafco Worldwide LLC

F& C Licorice Ltd

Zagros Licorice Co

Ransom Naturals Ltd

VPL Chemicals Pvt Ltd

Sepidan Osareh Co

Maruzen Pharmaceuticals Co Ltd

Aushadhi Herbal

AOS Products Pvt Ltd

Herbs Egypt

Alfarid Corporation

Huaian Brothers Biotechnology Co Ltd

Hindustan Mint & Agro Products Pvt Ltd

Biolandes

Naturex SA

Shree Bankey Behari Lal Aromatics

Gansu Yalan Pharmaceutical Co Ltd

Zelang Group

Rizhao Longfa Group Co Ltd

Scope of the Report

The licorice root market report provides comprehensive insights into market size, growth patterns, competitive landscape, regional outlook, market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and emerging trends across the global industry. The study covers historical data from 2018 to 2023 and forecast analysis from 2025 to 2034, offering detailed qualitative and quantitative assessments of market performance across multiple segments and regions. The report includes analysis of supply chain dynamics, production-consumption trends, import-export activities, pricing patterns, regulatory frameworks, SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, and value-chain evaluation. It also examines strategic developments such as mergers, acquisitions, collaborations, partnerships, product launches, and research activities undertaken by leading market participants to help stakeholders identify profitable opportunities and formulate effective long-term business strategies.