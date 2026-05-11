Automotive Steer-by-Wire Market Size to Reach US$ 5.5 Billion by 2031, Growing at 6.8% CAGR

The Automotive Steer-by-Wire Market is gaining momentum as automakers shift toward electronic control systems that improve handling, flexibility, and vehicle design. According to The Insight Partners, the market is expected to reach US$ 5.5 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 6.8% during 2025-2031.

Market Overview

A steer-by-wire system removes the mechanical link between the steering wheel and the wheels, replacing it with electronically controlled motors and feedback systems. This approach allows automakers to make steering more adaptable to different driving styles while also supporting broader vehicle electrification trends. The technology is increasingly important as manufacturers look for ways to improve comfort, responsiveness, and integration with advanced vehicle electronics.

The market is being supported by stricter emission norms, growing safety concerns, and rising demand for advanced driver assistance systems. In addition, the increase in vehicle automation is expected to further accelerate adoption over the forecast period. These factors are making steer-by-wire a strategic technology for both electric and intelligent vehicles.

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Growth Drivers

Several factors are shaping market expansion. One major driver is the push for advanced vehicle technologies that improve performance and control. Another is the need for better in-vehicle safety, since steer-by-wire can support smarter steering responses and system customization.

The technology also benefits from the broader transition toward software-defined and electrified vehicles. Since steer-by-wire systems are easier to modify than traditional mechanical steering, they offer flexibility for future vehicle platforms. As autonomous driving capabilities advance, the demand for electronically managed steering solutions is likely to rise further.

Market Segmentation

The Insight Partners report segments the market by component, propulsion, and vehicle type. Key components include feedback motors, angular sensors, and steering actuators. By propulsion, the market covers ICE and electric vehicles, while vehicle-type segmentation includes passenger cars, LCVs, and HCVs.

This segmentation reflects how steer-by-wire technology is moving from a niche innovation toward broader commercial relevance. Passenger vehicles remain a key focus, but commercial vehicle adoption may also grow as manufacturers pursue efficiency and advanced control features. The technology’s adaptability makes it relevant across multiple vehicle categories.

Key Players

The market includes several established automotive technology and components companies. Key players include:

Eaton Corporation

Ficosa International S.A.

JTEKT Corporation

Kongsberg Automotive

KYB Corporation

LORD Corporation

Nexteer Automotive

Robert Bosch GmbH

Thyssenkrupp AG

ZF Friedrichshafen AG

These companies are positioned across steering systems, sensors, actuators, and broader automotive technologies. Their presence highlights the competitive importance of reliability, safety, and integration capabilities in this market. As the technology matures, partnerships, product development, and platform integration are expected to become even more important.

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Regional Outlook

The report covers five major regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, and South & Central America. It also evaluates 18 countries, reflecting the global nature of the opportunity. Regional adoption will likely depend on EV penetration, regulatory support, and the pace of autonomous vehicle development.

Markets with strong electrification strategies and advanced automotive R&D are expected to lead adoption. Europe and Asia-Pacific may see especially strong interest due to their manufacturing scale and technology focus. North America is also likely to remain important because of its advanced vehicle innovation ecosystem.

Future Outlook

The future of the automotive steer-by-wire market looks promising as electronic steering becomes more closely linked to automation, safety, and design flexibility. With automakers seeking lighter, smarter, and more customizable vehicle platforms, steer-by-wire is likely to move from advanced applications into broader commercial use. Continued progress in redundancy, fail-safe engineering, and software integration will be essential for mass adoption.

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