Medical Tourism Market to reach $680.7BN by 2035 | Apollo Hospitals, Bumrungrad, Bangkok Hospital
by EP · May 12, 2026
Market Overview
Medical Tourism Market is witnessing substantial global growth as patients increasingly travel across borders to access affordable and high-quality healthcare services. The market is projected to grow from $259.0 billion in 2025 to $680.7 billion by 2035, expanding at a CAGR of 9.5%. Rising healthcare expenses in developed countries, long waiting periods, and increasing awareness of specialized treatments abroad are key factors driving this industry. Countries such as India, Thailand, Turkey, Malaysia, and Mexico have emerged as preferred destinations due to their advanced healthcare infrastructure, internationally accredited hospitals, and cost-effective treatment options. Medical tourism covers a wide range of procedures including cosmetic surgery, orthopedic treatment, cardiovascular care, fertility treatment, dental care, and wellness therapies.
Market Dynamics
The market is being fueled by increasing demand for affordable healthcare combined with improved global connectivity and digital healthcare services. Cosmetic treatment remains one of the fastest-growing segments due to rising demand for anti-aging and aesthetic procedures. Patients from the United States and Europe are increasingly choosing destinations like India, Turkey, and Mexico because treatments can cost significantly less compared to domestic healthcare services. Governments in several countries are actively supporting medical tourism through policy reforms, infrastructure investments, and wellness tourism initiatives. However, challenges related to patient aftercare, international medical record transfer, and varying healthcare regulations continue to create barriers for market expansion. The integration of telemedicine and digital follow-up care is gradually helping address these concerns.
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Key Players Analysis
Leading companies and healthcare providers are strengthening their international presence by expanding facilities, improving patient services, and building partnerships with global healthcare organizations. Major players such as Apollo Hospitals, Bumrungrad International, IHH Healthcare Berhad, Miot International, and Asklepios Kliniken GmbH & Co. KGaA are continuously investing in advanced medical technologies and international patient programs. Many hospitals are also obtaining international accreditations to strengthen trust among foreign patients. Strategic collaborations, digital patient engagement platforms, and wellness-focused healthcare packages are becoming important competitive strategies in the industry.
Regional Analysis
Asia Pacific dominates the global Medical Tourism Market with the largest market share due to affordable treatments, skilled medical professionals, and modern healthcare infrastructure. India and Thailand continue to attract millions of patients annually for cosmetic surgery, oncology, orthopedics, and wellness therapies. Singapore and South Korea are recognized for advanced medical technologies and specialized procedures. The Middle East and Africa region is expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period as countries like Saudi Arabia and the UAE invest heavily in luxury wellness tourism and advanced healthcare facilities. Latin America, particularly Mexico and Costa Rica, remains popular among North American patients because of proximity and lower treatment costs. Europe also continues to attract patients for specialized surgeries and rehabilitation services.
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KeyPlayers
- Apollo Hospitals Enterprise
- Bumrungrad International Hospital
- Bangkok Hospital
- Fortis Healthcare
- KPJ Healthcare
- Raffles Medical Group
- Prince Court Medical Centre
- Gleneagles Hospital
- Mount Elizabeth Hospital
- Wockhardt Hospitals
- Seoul National University Hospital
- Samitivej Hospital
- Mediclinic International
- Acibadem Healthcare Group
- IHH Healthcare
- Anadolu Medical Center
- Clemenceau Medical Center
- Medicana International Istanbul
- Vejthani Hospital
- Yashoda Hospitals
- Med Voyage International
- Health Link Travel
- Wellness Abroad
- Care Quest Global
- Medi Pathway
- Cure Cross
- Global Health Partners
- Vita Medica Journeys
- Health Bridge Travel
- Med Excellence
- Well Care Travel
- Bio Tourism Solutions
- Transcend Health
- Med Journeys International
- Health Pioneer Travel
- Cura World
- Medi Globe Travels
- Wellness Way
- Care Connect International
- Med Venture Hub
Recent News & Developments
Recent developments in the market highlight increasing investments and strategic healthcare initiatives worldwide. India launched the “Heal in India” roadmap to position itself as a global healthcare destination by integrating modern medicine with traditional AYUSH therapies. Malaysia introduced the “Malaysia Year of Medical Tourism 2026” campaign to strengthen international healthcare travel. Saudi Arabia launched Red Sea Health as part of its luxury wellness tourism expansion under the AMAALA project. Several private healthcare facilitators are also adopting digital-first healthcare models that combine surgery, recovery, and tourism experiences into a single package. Hospitals across Asia and the Middle East are expanding partnerships with international medical centers to improve global patient accessibility and treatment quality.
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Market Segmentation
The Medical Tourism Market is segmented based on treatment type, service provider, type, and healthcare service. Treatment categories include cardiovascular treatment, orthopedic treatment, cosmetic treatment, cancer treatment, infertility treatment, ophthalmology treatment, dental treatment, and alternative medicine. By service provider, the market is divided into public and private healthcare institutions, with private hospitals holding the dominant share due to better infrastructure and international accreditation standards. Based on type, the market includes domestic and international medical tourism. Healthcare services are categorized into medical treatment, wellness tourism, and alternative therapies. Cosmetic procedures and wellness tourism are gaining significant popularity due to growing consumer awareness regarding personal care and preventive healthcare.
Scope of the Report
The report provides comprehensive analysis and forecasts for the Medical Tourism Market across multiple regions and segments. It covers market size estimations, competitive landscape analysis, growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, and emerging trends influencing industry expansion. The study evaluates strategic initiatives such as mergers, acquisitions, partnerships, and healthcare infrastructure developments shaping the market. It also examines regional healthcare policies, investment patterns, and patient preferences impacting global medical tourism demand. In addition, the report offers insights into healthcare accessibility, digital healthcare integration, treatment affordability, and evolving international healthcare standards that are expected to influence the future growth of the industry.
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